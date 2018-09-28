Four senators are undecided on the nomination.
If one of them votes for it, the nomination would likely pass.
Heitkamp
D-N.D.
Manchin III
D-W.Va.
Collins
R-Maine
Murkowski
R-Alaska
Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh inched closer to confirmation on Friday after he received the support of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a key vote who had not signaled how he would vote since sexual assault allegations against the nominee were made public. The Senate Judiciary Committee held an eight-hour hearing Thursday about the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her.
The committee is expected to advance the nomination 11 to 10 along party lines on Friday. Senate leadership expects to hold procedural votes on Saturday and Monday and a final full Senate vote on Tuesday. If 50 senators support Kavanaugh’s nomination, Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote.
[Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a key holdout, announces support for Supreme Court nominee]
This page will update as senators announce their stances.
Where senators stand
Oppose the nomination 47
Undecided 4
Support the nomination 49
These senators have said they will or are likely to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
These senators are undecided about whether they will support the nomination.
These senators have said they will or are likely to vote for the nomination.
Donnelly supported Neil M. Gorsuch, Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee. "The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible," he said in a statement Friday. "If Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it." Read more »
Tester expressed “deep concerns” about assault allegations against Kavanaugh in a statement on Friday. “Unfortunately, Judge Kavanaugh couldn’t find time to discuss these concerns with me in person, so the only information I have is from what he said in his hearings,” he said. “I’ll be voting against him.”
On Sept. 17, Collins called for both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify. She has been silent about her plans since the hearing. Read more »
In a Sept. 25 interview, Murkowski told the New York Times that the nomination was now “about whether or not a woman who has been a victim at some point in her life is to be believed.” Read more »
Heitkamp supported Neil M. Gorsuch, Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee. She has not said how she will vote on Kavanaugh. Read more »
Manchin backed Trump's first nominee for the Court and was the first Democratic senator to meet with Kavanaugh, but he has not publicly announced how he will vote. Read more »
Flake announced he would support the nomination on Friday morning. After expressing a lack of certainty following Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh's testimony, he said “What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law.” Read more »
Seung Min Kim and Amber Phillips contributed to this report.
About this story
Stances on the bill are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports. Did we miss something? Let us know!
Legislator images via Government Printing Office.
Kavanaugh promo photo by Andrew Harnik/AP.
