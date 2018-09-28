Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh inched closer to confirmation on Friday after he received the support of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a key vote who had not signaled how he would vote since sexual assault allegations against the nominee were made public. The Senate Judiciary Committee held an eight-hour hearing Thursday about the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her.

The committee is expected to advance the nomination 11 to 10 along party lines on Friday. Senate leadership expects to hold procedural votes on Saturday and Monday and a final full Senate vote on Tuesday. If 50 senators support Kavanaugh’s nomination, Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote.

[Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a key holdout, announces support for Supreme Court nominee]

This page will update as senators announce their stances.