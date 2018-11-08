Two obvious takeaways for area voters are that Virginia became a bit bluer and Maryland maintained the status quo. But a deeper look shows that both those results were driven by the electoral oomph of middle-class and wealthy suburban voters. Two of the three seats that Democrats flipped in Virginia can be largely attributed to voters in middle-class neighborhoods, with help from those in wealthy areas who didn’t support Republican candidates the way they had in previous election cycles. In the third, the reverse is true: Wealthy voters carried the candidate with an assist from the middle class.
Number of Democratic and Republican voters in House races
Democrats had much higher turnout in both states than in the 2014 midterms while Republican turnout was only slightly higher in Virginia and lower in Maryland.
VIRGINIA
2,000,000
1,642,387
1,500,000
1,393,780
1,000,000
500,000
0
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
MARYLAND
2,000,000
1,369,233
1,500,000
1,000,000
698,802
500,000
0
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
Number of Democratic and Republican voters in House races
Democrats had much higher turnout in both states than in the 2014 midterms while Republican turnout was only slightly higher in Virginia and lower in Maryland.
VIRGINIA
2,000,000
1,642,387
1,500,000
1,393,780
1,000,000
500,000
0
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
MARYLAND
2,000,000
1,369,233
1,500,000
1,000,000
698,802
500,000
0
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
Number of Democratic and Republican voters in House races
Democrats had much higher turnout in both states than in the 2014 midterms while Republican turnout was only slightly higher in Virginia and lower in Maryland.
VIRGINIA
2,000,000
1,642,387
1,500,000
1,393,780
1,000,000
500,000
0
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
MARYLAND
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,369,233
1,000,000
698,802
500,000
0
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
Number of Democratic and Republican voters in House races
Democrats had much higher turnout in both states than in the 2014 midterms while Republican turnout was only slightly higher in Virginia and lower in Maryland.
VIRGINIA
MARYLAND
2,000,000
1,642,387
1,500,000
1,393,780
1,369,233
1,000,000
698,802
500,000
0
2014
2018
2012
2016
2012
2016
2014
2018
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
MIDTERMS
House of Representatives total
vote margin, by precinct
The size of the circle indicates
the margin of victory
in number of votes.
1
6
7
8
2
Baltimore
7
3
10
1
4
11
5
8
5
1
7
6
1
Charlottesville
2
5
Richmond
2
Lynchburg
3
9
4
3
Norfolk
2
40 MILES
Note: D.C. results not shown
House of Representatives
total vote margin
1
6
7
8
2
Baltimore
7
Winchester
3
By precinct
10
1
4
11
The size of the circle indicates the
margin of victory in number of votes.
5
8
5
1
7
1
6
Charlottesville
2
5
Richmond
2
Lynchburg
3
9
4
3
Norfolk
2
40 MILES
Note: D.C. results not shown
House of Representatives
total vote margin
1
7
6
8
2
Baltimore
7
By precinct
Winchester
Annapolis
2
3
10
The size of the circle indicates the
margin of victory in number of votes.
1
4
11
5
8
5
Democrat
6
1
7
1
Republican
Charlottesville
2
5
Richmond
Lynchburg
2
Roanoke
9
4
3
Norfolk
2
40 MILES
Note: D.C. results not shown
House of Representatives
total vote margin
1
7
6
8
2
By precinct
Baltimore
7
Winchester
Annapolis
2
The size of the circle indicates the
margin of victory in number of votes.
3
10
1
D.C.
4
11
5
8
Democrat
Harrisonburg
Ocean
City
5
Republican
6
1
7
1
Roanoke
Charlottesville
40 MILES
Blacksburg
Richmond
2
5
Lynchburg
2
9
4
3
Norfolk
2
Note: D.C. results not shown
House of Representatives
total vote margin
Hagerstown
Cumberland
1
7
6
8
2
Frederick
Frederick
By precinct
Baltimore
7
Democrat
Winchester
2
Germantown
3
1,500
10
20
500
Annapolis
1
Republican
D.C.
4
11
5
8
Note: D.C. results not shown
Waldorf
Cambridge
5
Harrisonburg
Ocean
City
Salisbury
Fredericksburg
6
1
7
1
FLIP
Charlottesville
Chincoteague
2
Richmond
5
Lynchburg
2
Roanoke
Blacksburg
Petersburg
Newport
News
9
Virginia
Beach
4
3
Norfolk
2
20 MILES
Bristol
Martinsville
Danville
Meanwhile, in Maryland, Republican voters in more far-flung areas couldn’t overcome the pockets of blue that make up the majority of votes in their gerrymandered districts. Seven of the eight districts remained Democratic, one remained Republican, and popular Republican governor Larry Hogan was easily reelected. (On Wednesday, federal judges ruled that Maryland will have to redraw its map before 2020.) The circles on this map show U.S. House results by precinct, and the bubbles are sized based on the margin of victory for the Democrat or Republican in each precinct. Because it is so precise, precinct-level data can provide more insight into voting patterns.
The districts that flipped
Virginia District 10
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jennifer Wexton (D)
206,089
56.2%
Barbara Comstock (R)
160,529
43.8%
Circles are scaled by
vote margin, per precinct
Winchester
Leesburg
McLean
Chantilly
Haymarket
20 MILES
Clifton
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jennifer Wexton (D)
206,089
56.2%
Barbara Comstock (R)
160,529
43.8%
Circles are scaled by
vote margin, per precinct
Lovettsville
Winchester
Leesburg
Boyce
Sterling
Middleburg
McLean
Chantilly
Haymarket
10 MILES
Clifton
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jennifer Wexton (D)
206,089
56.2%
Barbara Comstock (R)
160,529
43.8%
Circles are scaled by
vote margin, per precinct
Lovettsville
Winchester
Purcellville
Leesburg
Boyce
Great
Falls
Sterling
Middleburg
McLean
Chantilly
10 MILES
Haymarket
Clifton
Voters said President Trump was the biggest factor influencing their votes, which was bad but not unexpected news for Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock. The District includes wealthy areas such as Loudoun County where the president is deeply unpopular. Comstock had tried to distance herself from Trump and some of his policies, but state Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton (D) took an even larger share of the votes in those wealthy neighborhoods than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, winning by 12 percentage points. Middle-class precincts supported Comstock, who won the district by nearly six points in 2016, but by a smaller margin than they’d given Trump two years ago. It was not nearly enough to overcome Wexton’s advantage in wealthy areas.
Middle-income precints
High-income precincts
VOTED MORE
Dem.
Rep.
YEAR
2014
2016
2018
30%
20%
10%
10%
20%
VOTE MARGIN
Percentage of vote by precinct
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
Winchester
Leesburg
McLean
Chantilly
20 MILES
Haymarket
Clifton
VOTED MORE
Middle-income precints
Dem.
Rep.
High-income precincts
YEAR
2014
2016
2018
30%
20%
10%
10%
20%
VOTE
MARGIN
Lovettsville
Winchester
Leesburg
Boyce
Sterling
Middleburg
McLean
Chantilly
10 MILES
Haymarket
Percentage of vote by precinct
Clifton
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
VOTED MORE
Middle-income precints
Dem.
Rep.
High-income precincts
YEAR
2014
2016
2018
30%
20%
10%
10%
20%
VOTE
MARGIN
Lovettsville
10 MILES
Winchester
Purcellville
Leesburg
Boyce
Great
Falls
Sterling
Middleburg
McLean
Chantilly
Percentage of vote by precinct
Haymarket
REP.
DEM.
Clifton
80%
60
80%
50%
60
Virginia District 7
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Abigail Spanberger (D)
175,794
50.3%
Dave Brat* (R)
169,283
48.5%
Joseph Walton (L)
4,220
1.2%
Culpeper
Orange
Louisa
Richmond
Powhatan
20 MILES
Circles are scaled by
vote margin, per precinct
Culpeper
Lake of
the Woods
Orange
Spotsylvania
Louisa
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Abigail Spanberger (D)
175,794
50.3%
Goochland
Laurel
Dave Brat* (R)
169,283
48.5%
Powhatan
Joseph Walton (L)
4,220
1.2%
Midlothian
Richmond
Circles are scaled by
vote margin, per precinct
Blackstone
10 MILES
Culpeper
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Lake of
the Woods
Abigail Spanberger (D)
175,794
50.3%
Dave Brat* (R)
169,283
48.5%
Orange
Spotsylvania
Joseph Walton (L)
4,220
1.2%
Louisa
Goochland
Laurel
Circles are scaled by
vote margin, per precinct
Powhatan
Richmond
Midlothian
10 MILES
Blackstone
In 2014, tea party favorite Dave Brat won this district by 15 percentage points after Republican voters dumped then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor for Brat in the primary. But on Tuesday, the largely suburban district replaced Brat with former CIA operative Abigail Spanberger.
Seven of the district’s 10 counties are suburbs of either Richmond or Washington, and votes from those areas — particularly middle-class neighborhoods — overwhelmed more conservative but less populated areas. Brat won the wealthiest areas by a much smaller margin than Mitt Romney in 2012 or Trump in 2016. And middle-class precincts that voted narrowly for both Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016 helped push Spanberger to her 1.8-point margin of victory.
High-income
Middle-income
VOTED MORE
Dem.
Rep.
YEAR
2014
2016
2018
10%
10%
20%
30%
40%
VOTE MARGIN
Culpeper
Culpeper
Orange
Orange
Louisa
Louisa
Richmond
Richmond
Powhatan
Powhatan
20 MILES
Percentage of vote by precinct
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
Percentage of vote by precinct
High-income
Middle-income
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
VOTED MORE
Dem.
Rep.
YEAR
2014
Culpeper
2016
Lake of
the Woods
2018
Orange
Spotsylvania
10%
10%
20%
30%
40%
VOTE MARGIN
Louisa
Goochland
Laurel
Powhatan
Midlothian
Richmond
Blackstone
10 MILES
Percentage of vote by precinct
High-income
Middle-income
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
VOTED MORE
Dem.
Rep.
YEAR
2014
Culpeper
2016
Lake of
the Woods
2018
Orange
10%
10%
20%
30%
40%
Spotsylvania
VOTE MARGIN
Louisa
Goochland
Laurel
Powhatan
Richmond
Midlothian
10 MILES
Blackstone
Virginia District 2
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Elaine Luria (D)
139,350
51.1%
Scott Taylor* (R)
133,335
48.9%
Accomac
Williamsburg
Cape
Charles
Poquoson
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Elaine Luria (D)
139,350
51.1%
Scott Taylor* (R)
133,335
48.9%
Accomac
Williamsburg
Cape
Charles
Poquoson
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
10 MILES
Pct.
Candidate
Votes
Accomac
51.1%
Elaine Luria (D)
139,350
48.9%
Scott Taylor* (R)
133,335
Williamsburg
Cape
Charles
Poquoson
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
10 MILES
Former Navy commander Elaine Luria (D) narrowly upset incumbent Republican Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, in the district he won two years ago by nearly 23 percentage points. The district, which includes Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and much of Norfolk, is home to a naval base and a huge population of veterans. Wealthy voters did not support Taylor nearly as strongly as they had Mitt Romney in 2012 or Trump in 2016, leaving him with a smaller advantage that Luria offset by getting an Obama-like margin from middle-class voters. A summer election fraud scandal, which is still under investigation, hung over Taylor’s campaign.
Middle-income
High-income
VOTED MORE
Chincoteague
Dem.
Rep.
‘14
Accomac
‘16
‘18
20%
10%
10%
20%
VOTE MARGIN
Cape
Charles
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
Percentage of vote by precinct
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
Williamsburg
Poquoson
Cape
Charles
10 MILES
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
Middle-income
High-income
VOTED MORE
Dem.
Rep.
Chincoteague
YEAR
‘14
Accomac
‘16
‘18
20%
10%
10%
20%
VOTE MARGIN
Poquoson
Cape
Charles
Williamsburg
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
Chincoteague
Percentage of vote by precinct
Accomac
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
Williamsburg
Poquoson
Cape
Charles
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
10 MILES
Percentage of vote by precinct
Middle-income
High-income
REP.
DEM.
80%
60
80%
50%
60
VOTED MORE
Dem.
Rep.
YEAR
‘14
‘16
Accomac
‘18
20%
10%
10%
20%
VOTE MARGIN
Williamsburg
Cape
Charles
Cape
Charles
Jamestown
Jamestown
Poquoson
Hampton
Hampton
Virginia
Beach
Norfolk
Norfolk
10 MILES
About this story
Data from U.S. Census American Community Survey. 2012 and 2016 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ. 2018 House results from Maryland and Virginia election results.
More stories
The groups that swung the most to give Democrats the House
Few groups in the battlegrounds made a swing from one party to another, but most showed a shift toward Democrats, represented here as downward sloping lines.
Mapping the 2018 Texas U.S. senate race
The marquee senate race was one of several key victories for Republicans.