Voters said President Trump was the biggest factor influencing their votes, which was bad but not unexpected news for Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock. The District includes wealthy areas such as Loudoun County where the president is deeply unpopular. Comstock had tried to distance herself from Trump and some of his policies, but state Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton (D) took an even larger share of the votes in those wealthy neighborhoods than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, winning by 12 percentage points. Middle-class precincts supported Comstock, who won the district by nearly six points in 2016, but by a smaller margin than they’d given Trump two years ago. It was not nearly enough to overcome Wexton’s advantage in wealthy areas.