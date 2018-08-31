North Carolina’s 10.3 million people are represented in the House of Representatives by 10 Republicans and three Democrats — although only a small majority of votes cast in 2016 were for Republican candidates. That lopsided result came courtesy of Republican gerrymandering, and on Aug. 27, a panel of federal judges declared that the GOP map-making is unconstitutional. They said new districts were needed, throwing the midterm elections into chaos, but the plaintiffs now have asked the court not to order new maps by Nov. 6.

Gerrymandering is the practice of creating voting districts to favor one group over another. This case presents a stark example of partisan intent, as The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes noted, with legislators making clear that the map was drawn to help one party over another.

Democratic voters in the state’s most populous city, Charlotte, are packed into one geographically compact district. The same is true for the state’s fourth district, which encompasses Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Durham is grouped into the first district with other left-leaning areas in the northeastern part of the state.

 

“I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats,” said Rep. David Lewis, a Republican member of the North Carolina General Assembly, addressing fellow legislators when they passed the plan in 2016. “So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country.” The judges, in their ruling, sharply disagreed. The legislature’s “invidious partisanship runs contrary to the Constitution’s vesting of the power to elect representatives in ‘the people,’ ” wrote Judge James J. Wynn of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

These consistent losses in multiple districts add up; votes for Democratic candidates are diluted to a point where nearly two-thirds are cast for candidates in losing races — otherwise known as “wasted” votes. Only 14 percent of votes cast for Republicans went to losing candidates. A new map could increase the number of competitive districts, a critical gain in a year Democrats are hoping to take back the House.

What happens next? On Aug. 31, the League of Women Voters and Common Cause, who had filed the suit, asked the court not to order new mapping before the election, writing that “attempting to impose a new districting plan in time for the 2018 election would be too disruptive and potentially counterproductive.” GOP lawmakers are likely to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. The high court never has found a state’s partisan gerrymandering so extreme that it was unconstitutional, and this year it declined to rule on cases on maps drawn by Democrats in Maryland and Republicans in Wisconsin.

By the time the North Carolina case makes it way to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh may be seated on the bench.

And now the ballot preparation has ground to a halt. On Aug. 29, the North Carolina Supreme Court sided with the state’s NAACP and ruled that the wording on four ballot questions, including one on voter ID, is misleading.

Ted Mellnik and Kevin Schaul contributed to this report.

About this story

Data from North Carolina State Board of Elections, Polidata.org.

Originally published Aug. 31, 2018.

