North Carolina’s 10.3 million people are represented in the House of Representatives by 10 Republicans and three Democrats — although only a small majority of votes cast in 2016 were for Republican candidates. That lopsided result came courtesy of Republican gerrymandering, and on Aug. 27, a panel of federal judges declared that the GOP map-making is unconstitutional. They said new districts were needed, throwing the midterm elections into chaos, but the plaintiffs now have asked the court not to order new maps by Nov. 6.
Majority
53%
47%
Votes cast
Seats won
77%
23%
Majority
Majority
53%
47%
Votes cast
Seats won
77%
23%
Majority
Gerrymandering is the practice of creating voting districts to favor one group over another. This case presents a stark example of partisan intent, as The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes noted, with legislators making clear that the map was drawn to help one party over another.
How North Carolina carved its congressional districts
Circles are scaled by margin of victory in
the 2016 presidential election
(number of votes)
NORTH
Wilmington
Raleigh
Fayetteville
Greensboro
Winston-Salem
Charlotte
Wake Forest
Garner
Raleigh
Cary
Holly Springs
Apex
Durham
Chapel Hill
Democratic voters in the state’s most populous city, Charlotte, are packed into one geographically compact district. The same is true for the state’s fourth district, which encompasses Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Durham is grouped into the first district with other left-leaning areas in the northeastern part of the state.
Monroe
Concord
Mint Hill
Matthews
Charlotte
Huntersville
Gastonia
In other areas, democratic votes are split. Voters in the cities of Greensboro and Winston Salem are divided among three districts, all of which went for Republicans.
Greensboro
High Point
Kernersville
Thomasville
Winston-Salem
Circles are scaled by margin of victory in the 2016 presidential election
(number of votes)
New Bern
NORTH
Rocky Mount
Wilson
Wilmington
Goldsboro
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Chapel Hill
Greensboro
Winston-Salem
Salisbury
Charlotte
Wake Forest
Garner
Raleigh
Hickory
Cary
Holly Springs
Apex
Durham
Chapel Hill
Asheville
Democratic voters in the state’s most populous city, Charlotte, are packed into one geographically compact district. The same is true for the state’s fourth district, which encompasses Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Durham is grouped into the first district with other left-leaning areas in the northeastern part of the state.
Monroe
Greensboro
Concord
Mint Hill
Matthews
Charlotte
High Point
Kernersville
Thomasville
Winston-Salem
Gastonia
In other areas, democratic votes are split. Voters in the cities of Greensboro and Winston Salem are divided among three districts, all of which went for Republicans.
NORTH
Currituck
Morehead City
Havelock
New Bern
Circles are scaled by margin of victory
in the 2016 presidential election
(number of votes)
Greenville
Jacksonville
Kinston
Rocky Mount
Wilmington
Wilson
Goldsboro
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Lumberton
Chapel Hill
Sanford
Burlington
Pinehurst
Wake Forest
Garner
Raleigh
Greensboro
Cary
Holly Springs
Apex
Winston-Salem
Durham
Salisbury
Chapel Hill
Charlotte
Statesville
Democratic voters in the state’s most populous city, Charlotte, are packed into one geographically compact district. The same is true for the state’s fourth district, which encompasses Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Durham is grouped into the first district with other left-leaning areas in the northeastern part of the state.
Hickory
Shelby
Asheville
Monroe
Concord
Mint Hill
Matthews
Charlotte
Huntersville
Gastonia
Greensboro
In other areas, democratic votes are split. Voters in the cities of Greensboro and Winston Salem are divided among three districts, all of which went for Republicans.
High Point
Kernersville
Thomasville
Winston-Salem
“I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats,” said Rep. David Lewis, a Republican member of the North Carolina General Assembly, addressing fellow legislators when they passed the plan in 2016. “So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country.” The judges, in their ruling, sharply disagreed. The legislature’s “invidious partisanship runs contrary to the Constitution’s vesting of the power to elect representatives in ‘the people,’ ” wrote Judge James J. Wynn of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.
North Carolina’s districts have been less competitive
This map, made in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that North Carolina illegally gerrymandered along racial lines, has resulted in highly polarized districts, where the Republican and Democratic candidates for president and the House won by wide margins in the 2016 election. Only two districts were won with a margin of fewer than 12 points.
Precincts show a more balanced political lean
Looking at electoral precincts, which usually have between 1,000 and 2,600 voters, shows a more nuanced picture. Roughly 60 percent of precincts voted for Donald Trump, while 40 percent voted for Hillary Clinton. And 469 precincts — about 17 percent of the total — were within a margin of 12 points.
1,073 precincts voted for Hillary Clinton
1,605 precincts voted for Donald Trump
2 precincts tied
+90 Clinton
+60 Clinton
+30 Clinton
Pres. vote
within 12 pts.
469 precincts
+30 Trump
+60 Trump
+90 Trump
1,073 precincts voted for Hillary Clinton
1,605 precincts voted for Donald Trump
2 precincts tied
Pres. vote
+90 Clinton
+90 Trump
+60 Trump
+60 Clinton
+30 Clinton
+30 Trump
within 12 pts.
469 precincts
1,073 precincts voted for Hillary Clinton
1,605 precincts voted for Donald Trump
2 precincts tied
+90 Clinton
+30 Trump
+60 Trump
+90 Trump
+60 Clinton
+30 Clinton
Pres. vote
within 12 pts.
469 precincts
These consistent losses in multiple districts add up; votes for Democratic candidates are diluted to a point where nearly two-thirds are cast for candidates in losing races — otherwise known as “wasted” votes. Only 14 percent of votes cast for Republicans went to losing candidates. A new map could increase the number of competitive districts, a critical gain in a year Democrats are hoping to take back the House.
Nearly two-thirds of votes cast for Democrats went to candidates who eventually lost their races
Almost another fifth of votes were cast in lopsided election victories
far over the amount needed for a simple majority.
House Seat
200
100
100
200
1
2
3
4
5
Votes cast
over those
needed
to win
6
7
8
Votes
cast for
the loser
9
10
11
12
13
Votes cast that
achieved a majority
Combined, that added up to nearly 1.8 million “wasted” Democratic votes across 13 districts
More than
750,000 votes
cast for Democratic
candidates who
won their race
1.4 million votes
went to candidates
who lost their race
400,000 votes cast
over those needed
to win
700,000 votes
cast over those
needed to win
2.1 million votes went
to Republican candidates
who won their race
340,000 votes
went to candidates
who lost their race
Nearly two-thirds of votes cast for Democrats went to candidates who eventually lost their races
Almost another fifth of votes were cast in lopsided election victories
far over the amount needed for a simple majority.
House Seat
votes
(in thousands)
200
100
100
200
Votes cast that
achieved a majority
1
2
Votes cast over
those needed
to win
3
4
Votes cast for
the loser
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Combined, that added up to nearly 1.8 million “wasted” Democratic votes across 13 districts
More than 750,000 votes
cast for Democratic candidates
who won their race
1.4 million votes
went to candidates
who lost their race
400,000 votes
cast over those
needed to win
700,000 votes
cast over those
needed to win
2.1 million votes went
to Republican candidates
who won their race
340,000 votes
went to candidates
who lost their race
What happens next? On Aug. 31, the League of Women Voters and Common Cause, who had filed the suit, asked the court not to order new mapping before the election, writing that “attempting to impose a new districting plan in time for the 2018 election would be too disruptive and potentially counterproductive.” GOP lawmakers are likely to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. The high court never has found a state’s partisan gerrymandering so extreme that it was unconstitutional, and this year it declined to rule on cases on maps drawn by Democrats in Maryland and Republicans in Wisconsin.
By the time the North Carolina case makes it way to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh may be seated on the bench.
And now the ballot preparation has ground to a halt. On Aug. 29, the North Carolina Supreme Court sided with the state’s NAACP and ruled that the wording on four ballot questions, including one on voter ID, is misleading.
Ted Mellnik and Kevin Schaul contributed to this report.
About this story
Data from North Carolina State Board of Elections, Polidata.org.
Originally published Aug. 31, 2018.
More stories
Here’s how the Supreme Court could decide whether your vote will count
The Supreme Court will hear a case about whether Wisconsin Republicans gave themselves a guaranteed GOP majority when they redrew the state’s legislative districts in 2011. It could have big implications.
These women have won their primaries. Will they be elected in November?
There are more than 150 female candidates who are not incumbents who will be on the ballot in November. Many could make history — but most face a difficult road to victory.