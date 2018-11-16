Alma Adams ( D - NC )

Karen Bass ( D - CA ) "Nancy Pelosi has my vote for Speaker," Bass tweeted on Nov. 15. Read more »

Joyce Beatty ( D - OH ) "I'm supporting Nancy Pelosi to be the next speaker," Beatty said on Nov. 11. Read more »

Don Beyer ( D - VA )

G.K. Butterfield ( D - NC ) "As [Marcia] Fudge has only expressed an interest, she hasn't declared as a candidate, and I'll evaluate it after that happens. But as of now I'm supporting the top three: [Nancy] Pelosi, [Steny] Hoyer and [James E.] Clyburn," Butterfield told The Washington Post on Nov. 15.

André Carson ( D - IN )

Joaquin Castro ( D - TX ) "I’m supporting @NancyPelosi for Speaker because she’s tough, smart and prepared to focus on creating opportunity for all Americans while holding the White House accountable," Castro tweeted on Nov. 14. Read more »

David N. Cicilline ( D - RI ) “Nancy Pelosi was just responsible for leading us into the majority," Cicilline told the Providence Journal on Nov. 7. Read more »

William Lacy Clay ( D - MO )

Emanuel II Cleaver ( D - MO ) "I'm going to support Nancy Pelosi," Cleaver said on Nov. 13. Read more »

James E. Clyburn ( D - SC ) "I’m supporting Pelosi and Hoyer and hopefully they’re supporting me," Clyburn said on Nov. 15. Read more »

Gerald E. Connolly ( D - VA ) "She deserves respect and consideration. However, we also have to look at what comes next and we've got to see if there is a viable, credible alternative to the current leadership and give them some consideration as well," Connolly told CNN on Nov. 12. Read more »

Charlie Crist ( D - FL ) "Leader Pelosi's pledge to be a transitional leader for House Democrats, focused not only on our legislative agenda, but on ushering and mentoring our next generation of leaders to carry our efforts forward for the longer run, is also a prudent and wise approach," Crist said on Nov. 12. Read more »

Henry Cuellar ( D - TX )

Elijah E. Cummings ( D - MD ) "Later this month, I will cast my vote for Nancy Pelosi to become our party’s nominee for Speaker of the House, and I urge you to do the same," Cummings wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 12. Read more »

Rosa L. DeLauro ( D - CT )

Madeleine Dean ( D - PA ) Freshman

Val Demings ( D - FL )

Theodore E. Deutch ( D - FL )

Lloyd Doggett ( D - TX )

Veronica Escobar ( D - TX ) Freshman "I think it's a job for a woman right now. I do believe however, that there need to be clear paths to leadership," Escobar told reporters on Nov. 13. Read more »

Anna G. Eshoo ( D - CA ) “She will win. But it would be wrong for any of us to demand something of members that are coming in. It’s up to them. And Nancy Pelosi is the first one to have said that, as she was funding their campaigns for victory," Eshoo told The San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 7. Read more »

Adriano Espaillat ( D - NY ) “I would ask [those opposed] to take a second look — to be fair, open and flexible," Espaillat told The Washington Post on Nov. 8. Read more »

Dwight Evans ( D - PA )

Lois Frankel ( D - FL )

John Garamendi ( D - CA )

Jimmy Gomez ( D - CA )

Vicente Gonzalez ( D - TX ) “I’m not an easy yes, but I’m a likely yes,” Gonzalez told The Brownsville Herald on Nov. 11. Read more »

Debra Haaland ( D - NM ) Freshman "I have stated that I will support Leader Pelosi in her bid for Speaker of the House," Haaland said on MSNBC on Nov. 11. Read more »

Denny Heck ( D - WA ) “I think it’s a moot point, there’s nobody running against her. Nancy Pelosi has a significant majority of the members of the House Democratic caucus, period," Heck said on CNN on Nov. 13. Read more »

Katie Hill ( D - CA ) Freshman "We are writing to formally declare our support for Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress," Hill wrote on Nov. 15. Read more »

Steny H. Hoyer ( D - MD ) "If she says she's got the votes, I wouldn't bet against her," Hoyer said on CNN on Nov. 15.

Sheila Jackson Lee ( D - TX ) “I have expressed my support for Nancy," Jackson Lee told Politico on Nov. 15. Read more »

Hakeem Jeffries ( D - NY ) “I’ve previously publicly declared for Leader Pelosi and I remain supportive of Leader Pelosi," Jeffries said on Nov. 15. Read more »

Hank Johnson ( D - GA )

Marcy Kaptur ( D - OH ) "[Pelosi] presents the broadest experience and soundest measure to be reelected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, a position second-in-line to the Presidency,” Kaptur said in a statement on Nov. 14. Read more »

Robin L. Kelly ( D - IL )

Joe Kennedy ( D - MA ) "She's actually pretty good at her job," Kennedy said on Nov. 13. Read more »

Ro Khanna ( D - CA ) "I think the fact that we have won the House majority because of women candidates with huge women turnout, to then deny the first woman speaker who led us to that victory the gavel I think would be a slap in the face of a lot of voters who sent us here," Khanna told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »

Daniel Kildee ( D - MI ) “What I don’t want is to have our caucus so conditioned to the way a minority party functions that we don’t really think about the consequences of all the choices we make," Kildee told The Washington Post on Nov. 13. Read more »

John B. Larson ( D - CT ) "Who is running against her? So far she’s unopposed," Larson told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »

Brenda Lawrence ( D - MI ) "@NancyPelosi has my strong support and my vote for Speaker! She’s a true leader," Lawrence tweeted on Nov. 15. Read more »

Mike Levin ( D - CA ) Freshman "We are writing to formally declare our support for Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress," Levin wrote on Nov. 15. Read more »

John Lewis ( D - GA ) "More than 100 percent" Read more »

Alan Lowenthal ( D - CA ) “There is no race. I don’t care what noise there is out there. We won by the largest margin of Democrats since 1974. And she is our leader," Lowenthal told The Hill on Nov. 15. Read more »

Nita M. Lowey ( D - NY ) "She has earned it. I don't know who can compete with her. But Nancy has deserved the leadership and she will be the speaker again," Lowey said on 'Axios on HBO' on Nov. 11. Read more »

Ben Ray Luján ( D - NM )

Sean Maloney ( D - NY ) "I am convinced that at this critical moment, Nancy Pelosi remains the right person for the job,” Maloney said in a statement on Nov. 8. Read more »

Doris Matsui ( D - CA )

Betty McCollum ( D - MN )

A. Donald McEachin ( D - VA ) "Going forward I have no doubt that Leader Pelosi would be the best Speaker of the House for these challenging times," McEachin said in a statement on Nov. 14. Read more »

Jim McGovern ( D - MA )

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ( D - FL ) Freshman

Jerrold Nadler ( D - NY ) "She most certainly has my support. I will do anything I can to make sure that she's the speaker again," Nadler said on ABC's 'This Week' on Nov. 11. Read more »

Richard E. Neal ( D - MA ) In a letter to colleagues this week, Neal called Pelosi “a shrewd, battle-tested negotiator who understands how to out-maneuver Republicans.” Read more »

Donald W. Norcross ( D - NJ )

Nancy Pelosi ( D - CA )

David E. Price ( D - NC ) “This period we’re going to be going through with all the uncertainty about the president and his behavior and the need to re-establish ourselves as a governing party calls for seasoned leadership. It’s not a time to be absorbed in internal battles,” Price told The State newspaper on Nov. 15. Read more »

Jamie B. Raskin ( D - MD )

Bobby L. Rush ( D - IL ) Rush praised Pelosi's “insight, fortitude and strategic thinking” in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 15. Read more »

Jan Schakowsky ( D - IL )

Adam B. Schiff ( D - CA ) "We need the strongest general that we have. We need the best tactician. We need the best organizer. And that's her. There's no one else, honestly, that comes close," Schiff said on 'Meet the Press' on Nov. 11. Read more »

Bradley Schneider ( D - IL )

Robert C. “Bobby” Scott ( D - VA ) "In these uncertain times, there is no one more qualified to lead our Caucus and the House of Representatives than Nancy Pelosi," Scott wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 13. Read more »

Donna Shalala ( D - FL ) Freshman "I've known her for a long time, I intend to vote for her," Shalala said on Nov. 13. Read more »

Brad Sherman ( D - CA ) “If you win the World Series, you open the Champagne and the manager doesn’t get fired. And it’s the same thing here," Sherman said of Pelosi in October. Read more »

Albio Sires ( D - NJ ) "When the vote for Speaker is held, I will be supporting her," Sires said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »

Eric Swalwell ( D - CA )

Bennie Thompson ( D - MS ) "All infighting will be done by election time," Thompson told reporters on Nov. 14. Read more »

David Trone ( D - MD ) Freshman "I intend to vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker," Trone tweeted on Nov. 9. Read more »

Debbie Wasserman Schultz ( D - FL ) "Nancy Pelosi is a good portion of the reason that we had the issue that won these seats for so many of these members," Wasserman Schultz said on 'MTP Daily' on Nov. 15. Read more »

Maxine Waters ( D - CA ) “The steady, experienced leadership of Nancy Pelosi is vital as we restore order, decorum and the system of checks and balances so fundamental to our democracy,” Waters wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 14. Read more »

Bonnie Watson Coleman ( D - NJ ) "With the leadership of Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn, Democrats will be well positioned to build a better future for every American family in the next Congress," Watson Coleman said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »

Jennifer Wexton ( D - VA ) Freshman "There’s no doubt in my mind that she is the best qualified to lead our caucus in a productive way over the 116th Congress," Wexton told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »