As House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi works to shore up support for her bid to be become speaker of the House in the 116th Congress, The Fix is analyzing whether she has the votes to win the position. Right now, it’s not clear that she does.
If the current leads hold in the six outstanding House races not yet called by the Associated Press, Democrats will control 234 seats next year. The Democratic caucus will vote on their leadership on Nov. 28, and the final floor vote for speaker before the whole House will be on Jan. 3.
This means that Pelosi can only afford to lose the votes of 16 representatives. Currently 20 oppose her, and 69 are dodging questions.Jump to full table
This assumes that every Republican will vote against her, and no members vote present.
While it is unclear which, if any, members will vote against Pelosi on the House floor, the nine non-incumbent Democrats opposed to her combined with the 11 incumbents who previously pledged to vote against Pelosi would be enough to prevent her from reaching the needed 218 votes. In 2016, 63 Democrats voted against Pelosi in a caucus vote but only four voted against her on the floor less than two months later.
Where Democrats stand
Oppose Pelosi for speaker 20
Dodged questions 69
Unknown/unclear 67
Support Pelosi 75
These members have said they plan to vote against Pelosi for speaker.
These members have danced around whether they support Pelosi for speaker.
These members haven't commented or have given vague statements.
These members have said they will or are likely to vote for Pelosi.
"I made a promise to the people of this community that we need a new generation of leadership," Crow told CBS Denver on Nov. 9. Read more »
Cunningham told MSNBC on Nov. 11 he would not vote for Pelosi. Read more »
"[Foster] is committed to voting for someone else on the floor,” Foster's spokeswoman told the Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11. Read more »
"I'm not going to vote for Congresswoman Pelosi," Golden said on Nov. 15. Read more »
"The issue is after 16 years of the same leadership we need a new direction," Higgins told CNN on Nov. 14. Read more »
"The Freedom Caucus is trying to break government. We're just trying to get new leadership," Moulton told The Washington Post on Nov. 13. Read more »
“There’s been this leadership team in place for a very long time. And it may stay in position, but I don’t think so," Perlmutter told The Hill on Nov. 13. Read more »
“I am not voting for her — no if, ands or buts, under any circumstances,” Rose told Fox News on Nov. 12. Read more »
Ryan told reporters on Nov. 14 he would "definitely not" vote for Pelosi. Read more »
"“The goal is to get to critical mass, and people realize it’s just time to move on,” Schrader told Roll Call on Nov. 13. Read more »
"I think there are some great people that will be coming forward, and I’m excited to see who those people might be,” Sherrill told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »
"I do think it is a time as we have such an incredible level of divisiveness in our political rhetoric and discussions. We need new leaders in the conversations," Spanberger said on MSNBC on Nov. 12. Read more »
“I believe that we need new leadership, particularly leadership that’s going to speak to delivering for our Midwest — the people here in Michigan's 11th District,” Stevens told the Associated Press. Read more »
"I am 100% confident we can forge new leadership," Vela told CNN on Nov. 13. Read more »
"I really do want to see who's running. I want to talk to them, I want to hear what their ideas are, and I want to get a few commitments as well," Allred told Fox News on Nov. 7. Read more »
"I will vote for a leader that best represents Iowa. I don't think we've seen who is going to step up for this yet," Axne told Iowa Public Television on Nov. 8. Read more »
"There is no point in discussing who the Democratic speaker might be if Democrats are not in the majority," Boyle told Politics PA in August. Read more »
"I don’t know as I don’t know who the candidates will be. In my prior service, which was during Republican House majorities, I supported Nancy Pelosi for Speaker and Democratic Leader and believe she was then the appropriate leader for Democrats in the House," Case told the Honolulu Civil Beat on Oct. 15. Read more »
“I want to talk to her and hear what she says," Courtney told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »
"I do want to take a good look at who's running," Craig told ETV on Nov. 9. Read more »
"I'm still looking to make sure that whoever I vote for for speaker is going to lay out a clear plan for how we're going to do things differently," Davids told KMBC on Nov. 7. Read more »
“I think we’ll resolve that in the coming weeks,” DeFazio said on Nov. 14. Read more »
"Nancy, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, the assistant leader, are all 79 years old. We need to have some transition planning," DeGette told The Washington Examiner on Nov. 13. Read more »
"I have not pledged my support to anybody and no one should be counting on my support," Delgado said on WRGB on Nov. 10.
“I’ll be frank: Nobody has my vote until I get there and I sit down with them and we have a long conversation about my district and about the folks in it," Finkenauer told The Washington Post on June 17. Read more »
“I haven’t made a commitment on that issue,” Fletcher told The Atlantic in September. Read more »
“This whole election is about Trump. We can worry about the leadership situation later," Gallego told The Washington Post in April. Read more »
Garcia told The Texas Tribune in April she was unprepared to commit to Pelosi. Read more »
“Our position is … we would only support a Speaker who is willing to support our ‘Break the Gridlock’ package,” Gottheimer told The Hill on Nov. 13. Read more »
“There’s no real obvious pretender to the throne right now. You hear supposition and rumor that so-and-so is interested, and that Pelosi is the one under scrutiny by everybody. It would be good to get a name that people can also begin to provide that same kind of scrutiny. I would want to know,” Grijalva told The Hill in September. Read more »
“She hasn’t said 100 percent she’s going to vote for her, but she hasn’t said she would not either,” Hayes spokesman told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 12 Read more »
“I haven’t made any commitments on any level,” Himes told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »
"I'm just learning who all's running, so I can't tell you who I'm supporting," Horn told The Oklahoman on Nov. 9. Read more »
“Look, we are way, premature to be talking about who the next leader of the Congress is," Horsford told NBC News in June. Read more »
"You need to consider who is running, and right now we don't know who is," Houlahan told WCAU on Nov. 7. Read more »
"I'll let you know," Johnson told The Washington Post on Nov. 15.
"What a pleasant problem to have,” Keating said on Nov. 14. Read more »
"Right now I'm not making any commitments ... I certainly wanted a new generation of leadership and that's certainly still something I want," Kim told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15. Read more »
Kind's office did not return request for comment when asked by Politico. Read more »
"I don't know who the choices are," Lee said on Sept. 29. Read more »
"I know she’s running again, and I’ve certainly not worried about voting for Nancy Pelosi for leader if that’s what it comes down to. That will be fine," Levin told The Detroit News on Nov. 9. Read more »
"We need new leadership, new faces," Lipinski told the Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11. Read more »
"At the moment, I don’t see anyone in the Democratic Party yet who will challenge Pelosi," Loebsack told the Quad-City Times on Nov. 9. Read more »
"I can't say who I'm going to vote for until I know who the choices are," Luria told WAVY on Nov. 7. Read more »
A spokesperson from Lynch's office declined to comment when contacted by WBUR. Read more »
"I'm not going to give away my vote on TV before I know what they're going to do for us. I am not going to give up my leverage," Malinowski said in September. Read more »
"I’m not going to spend any time deliberating over any candidates that we don’t even know are going to happen yet," McBath told BuzzFeed News on Sept. 16. Read more »
"I don’t know where [Pelosi] gets the energy to do all that she’s done. I’m curious as to who thinks that they can rival her. So I’ll be very eager to see who this shadow candidate is," Moore told Politico on Nov. 14. Read more »
"I'm going to listen to anyone who has come forward," Morelle told WROC on Nov. 8. Read more »
“I just got to Washington yesterday,” Neguse told reporters this week. Read more »
"I think it's far too early to make those kinds of commitments right now," Ocasio-Cortez said on CNN in June. Read more »
"There is a campaign that is anti-Pelosi and it is not for something. So for all of us — we didn't run against something, we ran for something. We ran for hope, we ran for change. And I think that's what we're rooting this conversation in," Omar told The Washington Post on Nov. 15. Read more »
"I'm waiting and listening and really eager to talk with individuals that are going to be seeking that position," Pappas told WMUR on Nov. 11. Read more »
“I would expect that we would have, win or lose, new leadership by Jan. 1, 2019,” Pascrell told The Atlantic in February. Read more »
"It's time for a change on both sides of the aisle," Phillips told the MinnPost on Nov. 6. Read more »
"I look forward to sitting down with all the candidates that put themselves forward so that I can make a fully-informed decision," Pressley told WHDH on Nov. 7. Read more »
If Marcia Fudge did anything, except run against Jim Clyburn, then I’d probably be for her,” Richmond said on Nov. 15. Read more »
"Certainly I'm not in a position to make any decision right now," Rouda told ABC News on June 5. Read more »
"Right now, as far as I understand, she's the only person running, so that makes for a very easy decision," Scanlon told reporters on Nov. 13. Read more »
"Oh boy, I don't know. I'd like to see who's running," Schrier told KUOW on Nov. 7. Read more »
Sewell's office did not respond to a request for comment from Yellowhammer News. Read more »
"I actually haven’t had a single conversation with anyone about that issue," Stanton said at a debate in October. Read more »
Sánchez’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Nov. 14. Read more »
“Do you know who’s running?” Tlaib asked The Washington Post on Nov. 12. Read more »
“I will hold until I know the whole field,” Tonko told the Times Union in September. Read more »
"I look forward to seeing who the candidates are," Trahan said on WGBH on Nov. 7. Read more »
“I’m only interested in supporting someone for speaker who’s aligned on an agenda that will help families across northern Illinois," Underwood told the Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11 Read more »
“The question for me on this whole leadership issue is not who leads us, it’s more a question of how we’re led,” Welch told VT Digger on Nov. 7. Read more »
"I haven't made a decision at all on that issue," Wild told WCAU on Nov. 7. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi has my vote for Speaker," Bass tweeted on Nov. 15. Read more »
"I'm supporting Nancy Pelosi to be the next speaker," Beatty said on Nov. 11. Read more »
"As [Marcia] Fudge has only expressed an interest, she hasn't declared as a candidate, and I'll evaluate it after that happens. But as of now I'm supporting the top three: [Nancy] Pelosi, [Steny] Hoyer and [James E.] Clyburn," Butterfield told The Washington Post on Nov. 15.
"I’m supporting @NancyPelosi for Speaker because she’s tough, smart and prepared to focus on creating opportunity for all Americans while holding the White House accountable," Castro tweeted on Nov. 14. Read more »
“Nancy Pelosi was just responsible for leading us into the majority," Cicilline told the Providence Journal on Nov. 7. Read more »
"I'm going to support Nancy Pelosi," Cleaver said on Nov. 13. Read more »
"I’m supporting Pelosi and Hoyer and hopefully they’re supporting me," Clyburn said on Nov. 15. Read more »
"She deserves respect and consideration. However, we also have to look at what comes next and we've got to see if there is a viable, credible alternative to the current leadership and give them some consideration as well," Connolly told CNN on Nov. 12. Read more »
"Leader Pelosi's pledge to be a transitional leader for House Democrats, focused not only on our legislative agenda, but on ushering and mentoring our next generation of leaders to carry our efforts forward for the longer run, is also a prudent and wise approach," Crist said on Nov. 12. Read more »
"Later this month, I will cast my vote for Nancy Pelosi to become our party’s nominee for Speaker of the House, and I urge you to do the same," Cummings wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 12. Read more »
"I think it's a job for a woman right now. I do believe however, that there need to be clear paths to leadership," Escobar told reporters on Nov. 13. Read more »
“She will win. But it would be wrong for any of us to demand something of members that are coming in. It’s up to them. And Nancy Pelosi is the first one to have said that, as she was funding their campaigns for victory," Eshoo told The San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 7. Read more »
“I would ask [those opposed] to take a second look — to be fair, open and flexible," Espaillat told The Washington Post on Nov. 8. Read more »
“I’m not an easy yes, but I’m a likely yes,” Gonzalez told The Brownsville Herald on Nov. 11. Read more »
"I have stated that I will support Leader Pelosi in her bid for Speaker of the House," Haaland said on MSNBC on Nov. 11. Read more »
“I think it’s a moot point, there’s nobody running against her. Nancy Pelosi has a significant majority of the members of the House Democratic caucus, period," Heck said on CNN on Nov. 13. Read more »
"We are writing to formally declare our support for Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress," Hill wrote on Nov. 15. Read more »
"If she says she's got the votes, I wouldn't bet against her," Hoyer said on CNN on Nov. 15.
“I have expressed my support for Nancy," Jackson Lee told Politico on Nov. 15. Read more »
“I’ve previously publicly declared for Leader Pelosi and I remain supportive of Leader Pelosi," Jeffries said on Nov. 15. Read more »
"[Pelosi] presents the broadest experience and soundest measure to be reelected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, a position second-in-line to the Presidency,” Kaptur said in a statement on Nov. 14. Read more »
"She's actually pretty good at her job," Kennedy said on Nov. 13. Read more »
"I think the fact that we have won the House majority because of women candidates with huge women turnout, to then deny the first woman speaker who led us to that victory the gavel I think would be a slap in the face of a lot of voters who sent us here," Khanna told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »
“What I don’t want is to have our caucus so conditioned to the way a minority party functions that we don’t really think about the consequences of all the choices we make," Kildee told The Washington Post on Nov. 13. Read more »
"Who is running against her? So far she’s unopposed," Larson told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »
"@NancyPelosi has my strong support and my vote for Speaker! She’s a true leader," Lawrence tweeted on Nov. 15. Read more »
"We are writing to formally declare our support for Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress," Levin wrote on Nov. 15. Read more »
"More than 100 percent" Read more »
“There is no race. I don’t care what noise there is out there. We won by the largest margin of Democrats since 1974. And she is our leader," Lowenthal told The Hill on Nov. 15. Read more »
"She has earned it. I don't know who can compete with her. But Nancy has deserved the leadership and she will be the speaker again," Lowey said on 'Axios on HBO' on Nov. 11. Read more »
"I am convinced that at this critical moment, Nancy Pelosi remains the right person for the job,” Maloney said in a statement on Nov. 8. Read more »
"Going forward I have no doubt that Leader Pelosi would be the best Speaker of the House for these challenging times," McEachin said in a statement on Nov. 14. Read more »
"She most certainly has my support. I will do anything I can to make sure that she's the speaker again," Nadler said on ABC's 'This Week' on Nov. 11. Read more »
In a letter to colleagues this week, Neal called Pelosi “a shrewd, battle-tested negotiator who understands how to out-maneuver Republicans.” Read more »
“This period we’re going to be going through with all the uncertainty about the president and his behavior and the need to re-establish ourselves as a governing party calls for seasoned leadership. It’s not a time to be absorbed in internal battles,” Price told The State newspaper on Nov. 15. Read more »
Rush praised Pelosi's “insight, fortitude and strategic thinking” in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 15. Read more »
"We need the strongest general that we have. We need the best tactician. We need the best organizer. And that's her. There's no one else, honestly, that comes close," Schiff said on 'Meet the Press' on Nov. 11. Read more »
"In these uncertain times, there is no one more qualified to lead our Caucus and the House of Representatives than Nancy Pelosi," Scott wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 13. Read more »
"I've known her for a long time, I intend to vote for her," Shalala said on Nov. 13. Read more »
“If you win the World Series, you open the Champagne and the manager doesn’t get fired. And it’s the same thing here," Sherman said of Pelosi in October. Read more »
"When the vote for Speaker is held, I will be supporting her," Sires said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »
"All infighting will be done by election time," Thompson told reporters on Nov. 14. Read more »
"I intend to vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker," Trone tweeted on Nov. 9. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi is a good portion of the reason that we had the issue that won these seats for so many of these members," Wasserman Schultz said on 'MTP Daily' on Nov. 15. Read more »
“The steady, experienced leadership of Nancy Pelosi is vital as we restore order, decorum and the system of checks and balances so fundamental to our democracy,” Waters wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 14. Read more »
"With the leadership of Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn, Democrats will be well positioned to build a better future for every American family in the next Congress," Watson Coleman said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »
"There’s no doubt in my mind that she is the best qualified to lead our caucus in a productive way over the 116th Congress," Wexton told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »
"I do not think it is a forgone conclusion," Yarmuth told Mediaite on Nov. 10. Read more »
About this story
Stances are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports. Did we miss something? Let us know!
