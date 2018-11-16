As House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi works to shore up support for her bid to be become speaker of the House in the 116th Congress, The Fix is analyzing whether she has the votes to win the position. Right now, it’s not clear that she does.

If the current leads hold in the six outstanding House races not yet called by the Associated Press, Democrats will control 234 seats next year. The Democratic caucus will vote on their leadership on Nov. 28, and the final floor vote for speaker before the whole House will be on Jan. 3.

This means that Pelosi can only afford to lose the votes of 16 representatives. Currently 20 oppose her, and 69 are dodging questions.

This assumes that every Republican will vote against her, and no members vote present.

While it is unclear which, if any, members will vote against Pelosi on the House floor, the nine non-incumbent Democrats opposed to her combined with the 11 incumbents who previously pledged to vote against Pelosi would be enough to prevent her from reaching the needed 218 votes. In 2016, 63 Democrats voted against Pelosi in a caucus vote but only four voted against her on the floor less than two months later.

[Nancy Pelosi says she has the votes to become the next House speaker, but a potential challenger has emerged]

Where Democrats stand

FreshmanNewly elected member

Oppose Pelosi for speaker 20

Dodged questions 69

Unknown/unclear 67

Support Pelosi 75

These members have said they plan to vote against Pelosi for speaker.

These members have danced around whether they support Pelosi for speaker.

These members haven't commented or have given vague statements.

These members have said they will or are likely to vote for Pelosi.

Jim Cooper (D-TN)
Jason Crow (D-CO)Freshman

"I made a promise to the people of this community that we need a new generation of leadership," Crow told CBS Denver on Nov. 9. Read more »

Joe Cunningham (D-SC)Freshman

Cunningham told MSNBC on Nov. 11 he would not vote for Pelosi. Read more »

Bill Foster (D-IL)

"[Foster] is committed to voting for someone else on the floor,” Foster's spokeswoman told the Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11. Read more »

Marcia L. Fudge (D-OH)
Jared Golden (D-ME)Freshman

"I'm not going to vote for Congresswoman Pelosi," Golden said on Nov. 15. Read more »

Brian Higgins (D-NY)

"The issue is after 16 years of the same leadership we need a new direction," Higgins told CNN on Nov. 14. Read more »

Conor Lamb (D-PA)
Seth Moulton (D-MA)

"The Freedom Caucus is trying to break government. We're just trying to get new leadership," Moulton told The Washington Post on Nov. 13. Read more »

Ed Perlmutter (D-CO)

“There’s been this leadership team in place for a very long time. And it may stay in position, but I don’t think so," Perlmutter told The Hill on Nov. 13. Read more »

Kathleen Rice (D-NY)
Max Rose (D-NY)Freshman

“I am not voting for her — no if, ands or buts, under any circumstances,” Rose told Fox News on Nov. 12. Read more »

Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Ryan told reporters on Nov. 14 he would "definitely not" vote for Pelosi. Read more »

Kurt Schrader (D-OR)

"“The goal is to get to critical mass, and people realize it’s just time to move on,” Schrader told Roll Call on Nov. 13. Read more »

Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)Freshman

"I think there are some great people that will be coming forward, and I’m excited to see who those people might be,” Sherrill told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »

Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)Freshman
Abigail Spanberger (D-VA)Freshman

"I do think it is a time as we have such an incredible level of divisiveness in our political rhetoric and discussions. We need new leaders in the conversations," Spanberger said on MSNBC on Nov. 12. Read more »

Haley Stevens (D-MI)Freshman

“I believe that we need new leadership, particularly leadership that’s going to speak to delivering for our Midwest — the people here in Michigan's 11th District,” Stevens told the Associated Press. Read more »

Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ)Freshman
Filemon Vela (D-TX)

"I am 100% confident we can forge new leadership," Vela told CNN on Nov. 13. Read more »

Colin Allred (D-TX)Freshman

"I really do want to see who's running. I want to talk to them, I want to hear what their ideas are, and I want to get a few commitments as well," Allred told Fox News on Nov. 7. Read more »

Cindy Axne (D-IA)Freshman

"I will vote for a leader that best represents Iowa. I don't think we've seen who is going to step up for this yet," Axne told Iowa Public Television on Nov. 8. Read more »

Brendan Boyle (D-PA)

"There is no point in discussing who the Democratic speaker might be if Democrats are not in the majority," Boyle told Politics PA in August. Read more »

Salud Carbajal (D-CA)
Ed Case (D-HI)Freshman

"I don’t know as I don’t know who the candidates will be. In my prior service, which was during Republican House majorities, I supported Nancy Pelosi for Speaker and Democratic Leader and believe she was then the appropriate leader for Democrats in the House," Case told the Honolulu Civil Beat on Oct. 15. Read more »

Sean Casten (D-IL)Freshman
Jim Costa (D-CA)
Joe Courtney (D-CT)

“I want to talk to her and hear what she says," Courtney told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »

Angie Craig (D-MN)Freshman

"I do want to take a good look at who's running," Craig told ETV on Nov. 9. Read more »

Sharice Davids (D-KS)Freshman

"I'm still looking to make sure that whoever I vote for for speaker is going to lay out a clear plan for how we're going to do things differently," Davids told KMBC on Nov. 7. Read more »

Peter A. DeFazio (D-OR)

“I think we’ll resolve that in the coming weeks,” DeFazio said on Nov. 14. Read more »

Diana DeGette (D-CO)

"Nancy, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, the assistant leader, are all 79 years old. We need to have some transition planning," DeGette told The Washington Examiner on Nov. 13. Read more »

Antonio Delgado (D-NY)Freshman

"I have not pledged my support to anybody and no one should be counting on my support," Delgado said on WRGB on Nov. 10.

Abby Finkenauer (D-IA)Freshman

“I’ll be frank: Nobody has my vote until I get there and I sit down with them and we have a long conversation about my district and about the folks in it," Finkenauer told The Washington Post on June 17. Read more »

Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX)Freshman

“I haven’t made a commitment on that issue,” Fletcher told The Atlantic in September. Read more »

Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

“This whole election is about Trump. We can worry about the leadership situation later," Gallego told The Washington Post in April. Read more »

Chuy Garcia (D-IL)Freshman
Sylvia Garcia (D-TX)Freshman

Garcia told The Texas Tribune in April she was unprepared to commit to Pelosi. Read more »

Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)

“Our position is … we would only support a Speaker who is willing to support our ‘Break the Gridlock’ package,” Gottheimer told The Hill on Nov. 13. Read more »

Al Green (D-TX)
Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ)

“There’s no real obvious pretender to the throne right now. You hear supposition and rumor that so-and-so is interested, and that Pelosi is the one under scrutiny by everybody. It would be good to get a name that people can also begin to provide that same kind of scrutiny. I would want to know,” Grijalva told The Hill in September. Read more »

Jahana Hayes (D-CT)Freshman

“She hasn’t said 100 percent she’s going to vote for her, but she hasn’t said she would not either,” Hayes spokesman told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 12 Read more »

Jim Himes (D-CT)

“I haven’t made any commitments on any level,” Himes told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »

Kendra Horn (D-OK)Freshman

"I'm just learning who all's running, so I can't tell you who I'm supporting," Horn told The Oklahoman on Nov. 9. Read more »

Steven Horsford (D-NV)Freshman

“Look, we are way, premature to be talking about who the next leader of the Congress is," Horsford told NBC News in June. Read more »

Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)Freshman

"You need to consider who is running, and right now we don't know who is," Houlahan told WCAU on Nov. 7. Read more »

Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)
Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX)

"I'll let you know," Johnson told The Washington Post on Nov. 15.

William R. Keating (D-MA)

"What a pleasant problem to have,” Keating said on Nov. 14. Read more »

Andy Kim (D-NJ)Freshman

"Right now I'm not making any commitments ... I certainly wanted a new generation of leadership and that's certainly still something I want," Kim told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15. Read more »

Ron Kind (D-WI)

Kind's office did not return request for comment when asked by Politico. Read more »

Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ)Freshman
Susie Lee (D-NV)Freshman

"I don't know who the choices are," Lee said on Sept. 29. Read more »

Andy Levin (D-MI)Freshman

"I know she’s running again, and I’ve certainly not worried about voting for Nancy Pelosi for leader if that’s what it comes down to. That will be fine," Levin told The Detroit News on Nov. 9. Read more »

Daniel Lipinski (D-IL)

"We need new leadership, new faces," Lipinski told the Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11. Read more »

David Loebsack (D-IA)

"At the moment, I don’t see anyone in the Democratic Party yet who will challenge Pelosi," Loebsack told the Quad-City Times on Nov. 9. Read more »

Elaine Luria (D-VA)Freshman

"I can't say who I'm going to vote for until I know who the choices are," Luria told WAVY on Nov. 7. Read more »

Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA)

A spokesperson from Lynch's office declined to comment when contacted by WBUR. Read more »

Tom Malinowski (D-NJ)Freshman

"I'm not going to give away my vote on TV before I know what they're going to do for us. I am not going to give up my leverage," Malinowski said in September. Read more »

Lucy McBath (D-GA)Freshman

"I’m not going to spend any time deliberating over any candidates that we don’t even know are going to happen yet," McBath told BuzzFeed News on Sept. 16. Read more »

Gwen Moore (D-WI)

"I don’t know where [Pelosi] gets the energy to do all that she’s done. I’m curious as to who thinks that they can rival her. So I’ll be very eager to see who this shadow candidate is," Moore told Politico on Nov. 14. Read more »

Joseph Morelle (D-NY)Freshman

"I'm going to listen to anyone who has come forward," Morelle told WROC on Nov. 8. Read more »

Stephanie Murphy (D-FL)
Joe Neguse (D-CO)Freshman

“I just got to Washington yesterday,” Neguse told reporters this week. Read more »

Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)Freshman

"I think it's far too early to make those kinds of commitments right now," Ocasio-Cortez said on CNN in June. Read more »

Ilhan Omar (D-MN)Freshman

"There is a campaign that is anti-Pelosi and it is not for something. So for all of us — we didn't run against something, we ran for something. We ran for hope, we ran for change. And I think that's what we're rooting this conversation in," Omar told The Washington Post on Nov. 15. Read more »

Chris Pappas (D-NH)Freshman

"I'm waiting and listening and really eager to talk with individuals that are going to be seeking that position," Pappas told WMUR on Nov. 11. Read more »

Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ)

“I would expect that we would have, win or lose, new leadership by Jan. 1, 2019,” Pascrell told The Atlantic in February. Read more »

Dean Phillips (D-MN)Freshman

"It's time for a change on both sides of the aisle," Phillips told the MinnPost on Nov. 6. Read more »

Mark Pocan (D-WI)
Katie Porter (D-CA)
Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)Freshman

"I look forward to sitting down with all the candidates that put themselves forward so that I can make a fully-informed decision," Pressley told WHDH on Nov. 7. Read more »

Cedric L. Richmond (D-LA)

If Marcia Fudge did anything, except run against Jim Clyburn, then I’d probably be for her,” Richmond said on Nov. 15. Read more »

Harley Rouda (D-CA)Freshman

"Certainly I'm not in a position to make any decision right now," Rouda told ABC News on June 5. Read more »

Mary Scanlon (D-PA)Freshman

"Right now, as far as I understand, she's the only person running, so that makes for a very easy decision," Scanlon told reporters on Nov. 13. Read more »

Kim Schrier (D-WA)Freshman

"Oh boy, I don't know. I'd like to see who's running," Schrier told KUOW on Nov. 7. Read more »

Terri A. Sewell (D-AL)

Sewell's office did not respond to a request for comment from Yellowhammer News. Read more »

Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM)Freshman
Darren Soto (D-FL)
Greg Stanton (D-AZ)Freshman

"I actually haven’t had a single conversation with anyone about that issue," Stanton said at a debate in October. Read more »

Thomas Suozzi (D-NY)
Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA)

Sánchez’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Nov. 14. Read more »

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)Freshman

“Do you know who’s running?” Tlaib asked The Washington Post on Nov. 12. Read more »

Paul Tonko (D-NY)

“I will hold until I know the whole field,” Tonko told the Times Union in September. Read more »

Lori Trahan (D-MA)Freshman

"I look forward to seeing who the candidates are," Trahan said on WGBH on Nov. 7. Read more »

Lauren Underwood (D-IL)Freshman

“I’m only interested in supporting someone for speaker who’s aligned on an agenda that will help families across northern Illinois," Underwood told the Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11 Read more »

Peter Welch (D-VT)

“The question for me on this whole leadership issue is not who leads us, it’s more a question of how we’re led,” Welch told VT Digger on Nov. 7. Read more »

Susan Wild (D-PA)Freshman

"I haven't made a decision at all on that issue," Wild told WCAU on Nov. 7. Read more »

Pete Aguilar (D-CA)
Nanette Barragán (D-CA)
Ami Bera (D-CA)
Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-GA)
Earl Blumenauer (D-OR)
Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)
Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR)
Anthony G. Brown (D-MD)
Julia Brownley (D-CA)
Cheri Bustos (D-IL)
Matthew Cartwright (D-PA)
Kathy Castor (D-FL)
Judy Chu (D-CA)
Katherine M. Clark (D-MA)
Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY)
Steve Cohen (D-TN)
J. Luis Correa (D-CA)
Tony Cárdenas (D-CA)
Susan A. Davis (D-CA)
Danny K. Davis (D-IL)
Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA)
Suzan DelBene (D-WA)
Debbie Dingell (D-MI)
Mike Doyle (D-PA)
Eliot L. Engel (D-NY)
Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)
Josh Harder (D-CA)Freshman
Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL)
Jared Huffman (D-CA)
Derek Kilmer (D-WA)
Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)
Ann Kuster (D-NH)
Jim Langevin (D-RI)
Rick Larsen (D-WA)
Al Lawson (D-FL)
Barbara Lee (D-CA)
Ted Lieu (D-CA)
Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)
Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY)
Jerry McNerney (D-CA)
Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY)
Grace Meng (D-NY)
Grace F. Napolitano (D-CA)
Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ)
Jimmy Panetta (D-CA)
Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ)
Scott Peters (D-CA)
Collin C. Peterson (D-MN)
Chellie Pingree (D-ME)
Mike Quigley (D-IL)
Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA)
Raul Ruiz (D-CA)
C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD)
John Sarbanes (D-MD)
David Scott (D-GA)
José E. Serrano (D-NY)
Adam Smith (D-WA)
Jackie Speier (D-CA)
Mark Takano (D-CA)
Mike Thompson (D-CA)
Dina Titus (D-NV)
Norma J. Torres (D-CA)
Juan Vargas (D-CA)
Marc Veasey (D-TX)
Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY)
Peter J. Visclosky (D-IN)
Frederica S. Wilson (D-FL)
Alma Adams (D-NC)
Karen Bass (D-CA)

"Nancy Pelosi has my vote for Speaker," Bass tweeted on Nov. 15. Read more »

Joyce Beatty (D-OH)

"I'm supporting Nancy Pelosi to be the next speaker," Beatty said on Nov. 11. Read more »

Don Beyer (D-VA)
G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)

"As [Marcia] Fudge has only expressed an interest, she hasn't declared as a candidate, and I'll evaluate it after that happens. But as of now I'm supporting the top three: [Nancy] Pelosi, [Steny] Hoyer and [James E.] Clyburn," Butterfield told The Washington Post on Nov. 15.

André Carson (D-IN)
Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

"I’m supporting @NancyPelosi for Speaker because she’s tough, smart and prepared to focus on creating opportunity for all Americans while holding the White House accountable," Castro tweeted on Nov. 14. Read more »

David N. Cicilline (D-RI)

“Nancy Pelosi was just responsible for leading us into the majority," Cicilline told the Providence Journal on Nov. 7. Read more »

William Lacy Clay (D-MO)
Emanuel II Cleaver (D-MO)

"I'm going to support Nancy Pelosi," Cleaver said on Nov. 13. Read more »

James E. Clyburn (D-SC)

"I’m supporting Pelosi and Hoyer and hopefully they’re supporting me," Clyburn said on Nov. 15. Read more »

Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA)

"She deserves respect and consideration. However, we also have to look at what comes next and we've got to see if there is a viable, credible alternative to the current leadership and give them some consideration as well," Connolly told CNN on Nov. 12. Read more »

Charlie Crist (D-FL)

"Leader Pelosi's pledge to be a transitional leader for House Democrats, focused not only on our legislative agenda, but on ushering and mentoring our next generation of leaders to carry our efforts forward for the longer run, is also a prudent and wise approach," Crist said on Nov. 12. Read more »

Henry Cuellar (D-TX)
Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD)

"Later this month, I will cast my vote for Nancy Pelosi to become our party’s nominee for Speaker of the House, and I urge you to do the same," Cummings wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 12. Read more »

Rosa L. DeLauro (D-CT)
Madeleine Dean (D-PA)Freshman
Val Demings (D-FL)
Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL)
Lloyd Doggett (D-TX)
Veronica Escobar (D-TX)Freshman

"I think it's a job for a woman right now. I do believe however, that there need to be clear paths to leadership," Escobar told reporters on Nov. 13. Read more »

Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA)

“She will win. But it would be wrong for any of us to demand something of members that are coming in. It’s up to them. And Nancy Pelosi is the first one to have said that, as she was funding their campaigns for victory," Eshoo told The San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 7. Read more »

Adriano Espaillat (D-NY)

“I would ask [those opposed] to take a second look — to be fair, open and flexible," Espaillat told The Washington Post on Nov. 8. Read more »

Dwight Evans (D-PA)
Lois Frankel (D-FL)
John Garamendi (D-CA)
Jimmy Gomez (D-CA)
Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX)

“I’m not an easy yes, but I’m a likely yes,” Gonzalez told The Brownsville Herald on Nov. 11. Read more »

Debra Haaland (D-NM)Freshman

"I have stated that I will support Leader Pelosi in her bid for Speaker of the House," Haaland said on MSNBC on Nov. 11. Read more »

Denny Heck (D-WA)

“I think it’s a moot point, there’s nobody running against her. Nancy Pelosi has a significant majority of the members of the House Democratic caucus, period," Heck said on CNN on Nov. 13. Read more »

Katie Hill (D-CA)Freshman

"We are writing to formally declare our support for Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress," Hill wrote on Nov. 15. Read more »

Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD)

"If she says she's got the votes, I wouldn't bet against her," Hoyer said on CNN on Nov. 15.

Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

“I have expressed my support for Nancy," Jackson Lee told Politico on Nov. 15. Read more »

Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

“I’ve previously publicly declared for Leader Pelosi and I remain supportive of Leader Pelosi," Jeffries said on Nov. 15. Read more »

Hank Johnson (D-GA)
Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)

"[Pelosi] presents the broadest experience and soundest measure to be reelected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, a position second-in-line to the Presidency,” Kaptur said in a statement on Nov. 14. Read more »

Robin L. Kelly (D-IL)
Joe Kennedy (D-MA)

"She's actually pretty good at her job," Kennedy said on Nov. 13. Read more »

Ro Khanna (D-CA)

"I think the fact that we have won the House majority because of women candidates with huge women turnout, to then deny the first woman speaker who led us to that victory the gavel I think would be a slap in the face of a lot of voters who sent us here," Khanna told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »

Daniel Kildee (D-MI)

“What I don’t want is to have our caucus so conditioned to the way a minority party functions that we don’t really think about the consequences of all the choices we make," Kildee told The Washington Post on Nov. 13. Read more »

John B. Larson (D-CT)

"Who is running against her? So far she’s unopposed," Larson told The Connecticut Mirror on Nov. 14. Read more »

Brenda Lawrence (D-MI)

"@NancyPelosi has my strong support and my vote for Speaker! She’s a true leader," Lawrence tweeted on Nov. 15. Read more »

Mike Levin (D-CA)Freshman

"We are writing to formally declare our support for Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress," Levin wrote on Nov. 15. Read more »

John Lewis (D-GA)

"More than 100 percent" Read more »

Alan Lowenthal (D-CA)

“There is no race. I don’t care what noise there is out there. We won by the largest margin of Democrats since 1974. And she is our leader," Lowenthal told The Hill on Nov. 15. Read more »

Nita M. Lowey (D-NY)

"She has earned it. I don't know who can compete with her. But Nancy has deserved the leadership and she will be the speaker again," Lowey said on 'Axios on HBO' on Nov. 11. Read more »

Ben Ray Luján (D-NM)
Sean Maloney (D-NY)

"I am convinced that at this critical moment, Nancy Pelosi remains the right person for the job,” Maloney said in a statement on Nov. 8. Read more »

Doris Matsui (D-CA)
Betty McCollum (D-MN)
A. Donald McEachin (D-VA)

"Going forward I have no doubt that Leader Pelosi would be the best Speaker of the House for these challenging times," McEachin said in a statement on Nov. 14. Read more »

Jim McGovern (D-MA)
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL)Freshman
Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)

"She most certainly has my support. I will do anything I can to make sure that she's the speaker again," Nadler said on ABC's 'This Week' on Nov. 11. Read more »

Richard E. Neal (D-MA)

In a letter to colleagues this week, Neal called Pelosi “a shrewd, battle-tested negotiator who understands how to out-maneuver Republicans.” Read more »

Donald W. Norcross (D-NJ)
Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
David E. Price (D-NC)

“This period we’re going to be going through with all the uncertainty about the president and his behavior and the need to re-establish ourselves as a governing party calls for seasoned leadership. It’s not a time to be absorbed in internal battles,” Price told The State newspaper on Nov. 15. Read more »

Jamie B. Raskin (D-MD)
Bobby L. Rush (D-IL)

Rush praised Pelosi's “insight, fortitude and strategic thinking” in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 15. Read more »

Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)
Adam B. Schiff (D-CA)

"We need the strongest general that we have. We need the best tactician. We need the best organizer. And that's her. There's no one else, honestly, that comes close," Schiff said on 'Meet the Press' on Nov. 11. Read more »

Bradley Schneider (D-IL)
Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA)

"In these uncertain times, there is no one more qualified to lead our Caucus and the House of Representatives than Nancy Pelosi," Scott wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 13. Read more »

Donna Shalala (D-FL)Freshman

"I've known her for a long time, I intend to vote for her," Shalala said on Nov. 13. Read more »

Brad Sherman (D-CA)

“If you win the World Series, you open the Champagne and the manager doesn’t get fired. And it’s the same thing here," Sherman said of Pelosi in October. Read more »

Albio Sires (D-NJ)

"When the vote for Speaker is held, I will be supporting her," Sires said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »

Eric Swalwell (D-CA)
Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

"All infighting will be done by election time," Thompson told reporters on Nov. 14. Read more »

David Trone (D-MD)Freshman

"I intend to vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker," Trone tweeted on Nov. 9. Read more »

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)

"Nancy Pelosi is a good portion of the reason that we had the issue that won these seats for so many of these members," Wasserman Schultz said on 'MTP Daily' on Nov. 15. Read more »

Maxine Waters (D-CA)

“The steady, experienced leadership of Nancy Pelosi is vital as we restore order, decorum and the system of checks and balances so fundamental to our democracy,” Waters wrote in a letter to colleagues on Nov. 14. Read more »

Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)

"With the leadership of Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn, Democrats will be well positioned to build a better future for every American family in the next Congress," Watson Coleman said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »

Jennifer Wexton (D-VA)Freshman

"There’s no doubt in my mind that she is the best qualified to lead our caucus in a productive way over the 116th Congress," Wexton told The Washington Post on Nov. 14. Read more »

John Yarmuth (D-KY)

"I do not think it is a forgone conclusion," Yarmuth told Mediaite on Nov. 10. Read more »

Scroll to see a full list of names

