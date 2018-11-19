That remained true during the 2018 midterms. In an age of shortened attention spans, how a candidate signals political identity with color and typography is more important than ever, graphic designers say. And a look at more than 900 congressional candidate logos shows the variety of those identities.

The collected logos, from the Center for American Politics and Design, a New York-based design research group, showcase political design on a national scale.

Susan Merriam, founder of the Center and a brand strategist at Graj + Gustavsen, said she started the collection from her fascination with the competing branding work done by Rep. Carolyn Maloney and her opponent, Suraj Patel, during the Democratic primary race in New York’s 12th Congressional District.