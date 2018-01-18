Reuben Fischer-Baum and Kim Soffen contributed to this report.

About this story

Furlough numbers and employment totals come from agency contingency plans. Some plans have not been updated since 2015, so the actual number of furloughed and excepted employees may vary. The Interior and Treasury departments do not have overarching plans but rather have individual plans for their major sub-agencies. We took the sum of these plans, so some employees from more minor offices may not be accounted for.