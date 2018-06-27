There were 19 5-to-4 decisions this session — but none in which Kennedy joined the four liberal judges, Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor to form a majority, as he did two years ago in striking down Texas abortion restrictions and upholding affirmative action at the University of Texas. He sided with conservatives in cases that keep workers from banding together in group arbitrations, allow the purging of occasional voters from the rolls and overturn a 40-year precedent that allows public sector unions to collect mandatory dues. And he was in the majority in fewer cases than Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.