The retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy sets into motion a process that could solidify the conservative bent of the court for decades. But first, President Trump’s nominee — whomever he picks — will need to earn Senate approval, a task Republicans made significantly easier last year.
From start to finish, the president’s nominee must run a gantlet of committee scrutiny, background checks, testimony and Senate debate.
President
NOMINATION
The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests.
Senate Judiciary
Committee
COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN
R
11
D
10
VETTING
The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions.
FIRST HEARING
The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond.
COMMITTEE VOTE
Even if a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate recommending that it be rejected.
Full Senate
49*
51
*Includes two independents who
caucus with the Democrats.
DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR
Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination.
Filibuster
Republicans voted last year to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees.
FINAL VOTE
Simple 51-vote
majority required.
Democrats lowered the number of senators needed to force a vote on lower-court judges from 60 to 51 in 2013.
Last year, Senate Republicans followed suit and eliminated the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations, meaning that Trump’s pick will only need to clear a 50-vote threshold to be confirmed, assuming Vice President Pence casts the tie-breaking vote.
That said, Republicans currently hold 51 seats, so they can’t afford to lose many from their own conference, either. Further complicating matters, Sen. John McCain (R) has been absent from the chamber following a diagnosis of brain cancer.
[Republicans plan to confirm Supreme Court pick before November elections]
The eight remaining justices
Kennedy’s departure in July also means that there will be no more justices on the court picked by President Ronald Reagan. Of the remaining eight, one was nominated by President George H.W. Bush and one by Trump. Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have two each.
The remaining justices were appointed when they were between 43 and 60 years old, and they all attended Ivy League law schools. Half were nominated by a Democrat, and half by a Republican.
Nominated by a Democrat
Elena
Kagan
58 years old
Harvard Law
Sonia
Sotomayor
64 years old
Yale Law
Stephen G.
Breyer
79 years old
Harvard Law
Ruth Bader
Ginsburg
85 years old
Columbia Law
Nominated by a Republican
Anthony M.
Kennedy’s
vacant seat
Clarence
Thomas
70 years old
Yale Law
Samuel A.
Alito Jr.
68 years old
Yale Law
Chief Justice
John G. Roberts Jr.
63 years old
Harvard Law
Neil M.
Gorsuch
50 years old
Harvard Law
Kennedy was the longest-serving sitting justice before he announced his retirement on Wednesday. He was nominated to the Supreme Court and confirmed by the Senate unanimously in 1988.
Nominated by:
Republican
Democrat
’90
’00
’10
2018
Kennedy, 81
Thomas, 70
Ginsburg, 85
Breyer, 79
Roberts, 63
Alito Jr., 68
Sotomayor, 64
Kagan, 58
Gorsuch, 50
Nominated
by:
REAGAN
OBAMA
TRUMP
BUSH
CLINTON
BUSH
1988
’90
’00
’10
2018
Anthony M.
Kennedy, 81
Clarence Thomas, 70
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85
Stephen G. Breyer, 79
John G. Roberts Jr., 63
Samuel A. Alito Jr., 68
Sonia Sotomayor, 64
Elena Kagan, 58
Neil M. Gorsuch, 50
Confirmations have grown much more political since Kennedy’s.
Citing the upcoming presidential election, Senate Republicans refused to schedule hearings for Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee to replace Antonin Scalia in 2016. His nomination, which automatically ended when the 115th Congress was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2017, lasted a record 293 days.
Graphic by Kevin Uhrmacher and Darla Cameron.
About this story
Information from Supreme Court biographies, Supreme Court Historical Society, U.S. Senate and Congressional Research Service.
