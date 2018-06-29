Democrats lowered the number of senators needed to force a vote on lower-court judges from 60 to 51 in 2013.

Last year, Senate Republicans followed suit and eliminated the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations, meaning that Trump’s pick will only need to clear a 50-vote threshold to be confirmed, assuming Vice President Pence casts the tie-breaking vote.

That said, Republicans currently hold 51 seats, so they can’t afford to lose many from their own conference, either. Further complicating matters, Sen. John McCain (R) has been absent from the chamber following a diagnosis of brain cancer.

