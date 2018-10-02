Recent history tells us that Republicans probably don’t have enough time to confirm a new nominee before Election Day. However, they still have time to confirm someone during the “lame duck” session — after new senators have been elected but before they take office in early January.

Since 1980, Supreme Court nominees who were eventually confirmed waited an average of 42 days before a hearing, and more than 70 days from nomination to confirmation. The current justices waited, on average, 48 days for a hearing and 72 days overall.