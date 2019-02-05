Today, we have liberated virtually all of that territory from the grip of these

bloodthirsty

monsters. Now, as we work with our allies to destroy the remnants of ISIS, it is time to give our brave warriors in Syria a warm welcome home.

There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child than the

chilling

displays our nation saw in recent days. Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth.

Tens of thousands of innocent Americans are killed by lethal drugs that cross our border and flood into our cities — including meth, heroin, cocaine and

fentanyl.

The savage gang, MS-13, now operates in at least 20 different American states, and they almost all come through our Southern Border.

I am asking Congress to pass legislation that finally takes on the problem of global

freeloading

and delivers fairness and price transparency for American Patients.

With us tonight is one of the toughest people ever to serve in this House, a guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work three-and-a-half months later, the

legend

from Louisiana, Congressman Steve Scalise. I think they like you, Steve.

I've gotten to know many wonderful Angel Moms, Dads and families -- no one should ever have to suffer the horrible

heartache

they have endured. Here tonight is Debra Bissell. Just three weeks ago

When American soldiers set out beneath the dark skies over the English Channel in the early hours of D- Day, 1944, they were just young men of 18 and 19,

hurtling

on fragile landing craft toward the most momentous battle in the history of war.

In June, I commuted Alice's sentence -- when I saw Alice's beautiful family greet her at the prison gates, hugging and

kissing

and crying and laughing, I knew I did the right thing -- Alice is here with us tonight.

Perhaps we can negotiate a different agreement, adding China and others, or perhaps we can't -- in which case, we will

outspend

and out-innovate all others by far. As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

This is the time to search for the tallest summit, and set our sights on the brightest star. This is the time to

rekindle

the bonds of love and loyalty and memory that link us together as citizens, as neighbors, as patriots.

Thanks to his work and that of his colleagues,more than 300 women and girls have been rescued from horror and more than 1,500

sadistic

traffickers have been put behind bars. Special Agent Hernandez please stand: We will ALWAYS support the brave men and women of Law Enforcement -- and I pledge to you tonight that we will NEVER Abolish our heroes from ICE.

Judah says he can still remember the exact moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and his family were put on a train, and told they were going to another camp. Suddenly the train

screeched

to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah's family braced for the worst.

Just months ago, 11 Jewish-Americans were viciously murdered in an Anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

SWAT

Officer Timothy Matson raced into the gunfire and was shot seven times chasing down the killer. Timothy has just had his 12th surgery -- but he made the trip to be here with us tonight.

We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-semitism, or those who spread its

venomous

creed. With one voice, we must confront this hatred anywhere and everywhere it occurs.

