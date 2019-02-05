In his second official State of the Union, President Trump referred to “sadistic” human traffickers and spoke of the “heartache” felt by the families of those killed by illegal immigrants. Dating back to George Washington, the president of the United States had previously made over 200 joint addresses to Congress. Neither of those words had been used before.

In order for a word to be “new,” any word that shares the same root has to be new as well — no president said “legends” or “legendary” before tonight either. We’ve also removed people’s names, places, contractions and acronyms.

Words that hadn’t been said in a State of the Union (or annual address) until this president said them

Every president adds some new words to the presidential lexicon. Below are the same “new words” for the past 26 presidential addresses under Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton. In 2015, Obama became the first president to say “bisexual,” “lesbian” and “transgender.” In 2002, Bush introduced words such as “bioterrorism,” “caves,” “jihad” and “firefighter.”

2017

Dethroned

Etched

Footprints

Imploding

Intel

ISIS

Lawn

Motorcycles

Obamacare

Quarterback

Softbank

Sophomore

Vile

Walmart

2018

Amputations

Booby

Cajun

Crutches

Legend

Mazda

Motto

Opioid

Paramedics

Respiration

Revving

Spine

Timelines

Tormentors

Toyota

Unaccustomed

2019

Bloodthirsty

Chilling

Fentanyl

Freeloading

Heartache

Hurtling

Kissing

Outspend

Rekindle

Sadistic

Screeched

SWAT

Venomous

Womb

2009

Agribusiness

Biofuels

Broadband

CEOs

Gutted

Laundry

Pandemic

Peels

Reimagined

Retooled

Sputters

2010

Bankrolled

Childcare

Cops

Honey

Meltdown

Numbing

Obesity

Offshore

Online

Outsized

Postpartisan

Relitigating

Schoolyard

Scorekeeper

Shuttered

Silly

Spectrum

Strapped

Supermajority

Swifter

Taunts

Workforce

2011

Biomedical

Bookkeeping

Click

Counterterrorism

Download

Driveways

Facebook

Google

Handheld

Hindu

Latino

Malpractice

Refighting

Reset

Roofers

Saltwater

Shingles

Stranglehold

Textbook

Turf

2012

Antifraud

Bashing

Billionaire

Counterfeit

Fiasco

Giveaways

Grandmother

Hike

Lightweight

Mercury

Outsource

Payday

Payoffs

Phony

Redesign

Robotics

Runaround

Siemens

Spun

Stairs

Startups

Trajectory

Versa

Watchdog

2013

Bang

Brinksmanship

Budged

Bump

Classmates

Eviction

Freak

Gals

Grueling

Gunman

IBM

Majorette

Outgunned

Rebounding

Ribbon

Scares

Scorecard

Scraping

Servicemembers

Sikh

Spikes

Sticker

Superstorm

Swipe

Wildfires

2014

Asthma

Barkeep

Bone

Caregivers

Centrifuges

Coma

Costco

Detainee

Dialed

Dishes

Dough

Insourcing

Malls

Microsoft

Mired

Pizza

Playbook

Pristine

Punch

Smartphones

Stadium

Typhoon

Unclogging

Underwater

Upside

Verizon

2015

Basest

Bisexual

Bluster

Bounce

Bustling

Checklist

Churning

Crisscross

Curve

CVS

eBay

Fake

Gaffes

Gotcha

Gutter

Hype

Incarceration

Instagram

ISIL

Lesbian

Microcosm

Newlyweds

Overjoyed

Prosthetics

Prouder

Reenergized

Remaking

Resurfaced

Screw

Scrimped

Showdowns

Spacecraft

Splurge

Stereotypes

Tesla

Transgender

Unstoppable

2016

Antsy

Boardrooms

Brochure

Headwinds

Marathon

Millennia

Moonshot

Partiers

Pickup

Quagmire

Recipe

Rooftops

Scapegoat

Streak

Unpatriotic

Vandalized

2001

Brownfields

Dip

Grocery

Input

Overbearing

Profiling

Repaint

Retirees

Waitress

2002

Agile

Anthrax

Bioterrorism

Caves

Daddy

Diagrams

Firefighter

Firefighters

Flaunt

Hamas

Hezbollah

Jihad

Nonnegotiable

Splinter

Timebombs

Unelected

2003

Antiretroviral

Benchmark

Botulinum

Canister

Cataloged

Crate

Dripping

Ebola

Fingerprints

Fumes

Hydrogen

Mom

Mustard

Oxygen

Respiratory

Sarin

Scavenger

Screeners

Sensors

Shadowy

Uncovered

Vial

Virus

2004

Activist

Baathist

Biotechnology

Computerizing

Condescending

Crescent

Deck

Junk

Manhunt

Mastermind

Shortcuts

Shuffling

Steroids

Taliban

Thugs

Unwavering

2005

Adulthood

Asbestos

Ethanol

Grid

Incoherent

Reprocessing

2006

Complicit

Debris

Dots

Egregious

Hindsight

Multiparty

Nanotechnology

Roadside

Switchgrass

Treatable

Unravel

2007

Biodiesel

Chant

Chest

Diesel

Disney

Grooming

Hometown

Humvee

Islamist

Madam

Mosque

Muslim

Pot

Quartet

Regrouping

Scenario

Shia

Shoreless

Shrapnel

Spill

Sunni

Tallest

Transparency

Unkept

Worksite

2008

Bite

Caskets

Derail

Finery

Gavel

Homefront

Hotel

Jubilant

Kurds

Newfound

Nonpublic

Overwatch

Reprogram

1993

Aerospace

Cows

Gridlock

Jumpstarting

Lifelong

Nonviolent

Reinventing

Rethink

Storefronts

Underemployment

1994

Agonizing

Aneurysm

Blinking

Boss

Bricklayer's

Buck

Cerebral

Epic

Fraying

Garnish

Grassroots

Handshake

Lick

Limousines

Millimeter

Misread

Naysayers

Nuns

Perks

Pink

Seams

Semiautomatic

Sportsmen

Superhighway

Teleprompter

Trimmed

Wheelchair

1995

Antipregnancy

Ashtray

Bailout

Buddies

Bunch

Childbearing

Congresswoman

Copays

Cosigning

Crazy

Downsizing

Freeways

Grenades

Helium

Horrendous

Hugged

Ignite

Lapel

Longtime

Media

Mindless

Mohair

Reverend

Softball

Toys

Twilight

Typewriter

Unmarried

1996

Antiterrorism

Athletes

Childrearing

Fend

Hook

Movies

Peddle

Purple

Rogue

Rubble

Software

Synagogues

Upbringing

1997

Alzheimer's

Antidrug

Burger

Checkup

Curfews

Decoding

Fireworks

Flextime

Genetic

Greenhouse

HIV

Internet

Landmines

Mammograms

Mastectomy

Monsanto

Noncitizens

Ovarian

Respite

Script

Sprint

Waterfronts

1998

Anthem

Cafes

Cloning

Cohosted

Crimefighting

Cyberspace

Cystic

Deadbeat

Diabetes

Eulogized

Fibrosis

Fundraising

Groundbreaking

Hubs

Interconnected

Keyboard

Lethal

Parkinson's

Pathbreaking

Roadmap

Salmonella

Scribble

Snipers

Soot

Spangled

Surf

Symphony

Tattered

Toxins

Untargeted

1999

Arthritis

Baseball

Chemotherapy

Downpayment

Emphysema

Forebears

Gender

Headache

Heartbroken

Mountaintop

Mug

Outperform

Sixfold

Stalkers

Stave

Swearing

Tames

Trailers

Untapped

2000

Afterschool

Automakers

Boomers

Clapped

Claps

Coastlines

Defuse

Fatherhood

Gay

Grander

Hackers

Hottest

Lifeline

Mentors

Microchips

Molecular

Narcotraffickers

Palms

Punchline

Retina

Roadless

Showroom

Skier

Supercomputers

Superefficient

Teardrop

Therapies

Tithe

Uninsured

Unlivable

Unwed

About this story

Historical speech transcripts from the American Presidency Project. 2018 State of the Union transcript from White House press office. Some historical “joint addresses” were delivered as a written message, not a speech. For our analysis, we identified words that shared the same root using a stemmer implementation from NaturalNode. There are some transcription errors and the stemming algorithm is imperfect, so it’s possible (likely, even!) that there are previously unused words that we’ve missed.

Originally published Jan. 30, 2018.

