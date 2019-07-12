Latest departure
Alex Acosta
Secretary of Labor
Departure announced July 12, 2019
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday amid intense scrutiny of his role as a U.S. attorney a decade ago in a deal with Jeffrey Epstein that allowed the financier to plead guilty to lesser offenses in a sex-trafficking case. Read full story
The Trump administration has seen a remarkable amount of turnover in key positions. Below are all the notable departures that have taken place since Inauguration Day. Cabinet and other positions requiring Senate confirmation are outlined in orange; other appointments are in gray. Click each person’s name to learn more about the circumstances of their departure.
Several top officials left the Department of Homeland Security in April as Trump sought a more hard-line approach to the growing migrant crisis at the southern border. Many of those who departed, including Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secret Service Director Tex Alles, were appointed at the urging of then-White House chief of staff John Kelly.
As part of a broad shake-up of his administration, several key officials left in March. The president fired his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, in a tweet and replaced economic adviser Gary Cohn, who quit over disagreements on trade. Veterans Affairs head David Shulkin also left following disagreements with his senior staff over privatizing veterans care.
In the span of 10 days in late July, three notable West Wing staffers left. Sean Spicer resigned because he disagreed with the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Reince Priebus resigned. Scaramucci (who was on the job for only 10 days) was fired July 31.
Trump’s decision to fire James B. Comey in May 2017 led to intense criticism from both sides of the aisle. The administration contended that Comey was let go for mishandling the investigation of Clinton’s email during the election, not for his role in investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The termination is part of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.
There are many administration officials whose departures are not included in this list, including lower-level Cabinet department officials — New York federal prosecutor Preet Bharara was fired in March 2017, for instance — and other White House staffers — White House chief usher Angella Reid, an Obama holdover, was fired in May 2017.
Laris Karklis and Tim Meko contributed to this report.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention required Senate confirmation.
About this story
Officials are placed on the date of the announcement of their departure. Some remained in their post after that date.
The Post chose the most high-profile White House and Senate-confirmed departures to include on this page. An initial list of White House departures was compiled by Dr. Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a nonresident senior fellow for governance studies at the Brookings Institution, working with the White House Transition Project. Her full report on White House turnover is here.
Others on the list come from staff and news reports. Don’t see someone notable who you think fits these criteria? Let us know.
Originally published March 16, 2018.
Photos from AP, Reuters, AFP, Getty Images and Washington Post staff.
