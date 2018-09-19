“The [purges] are so much bigger, ” Pérez said. Spurred by largely unfounded fears of voter fraud, equipped with faulty data and sometimes in disregard of federal law, some states are purging “whack-a-doodle numbers” of voters, she says. During the 2016 Democratic primary in Brooklyn, thousands of voters showed up to polls and found their names had been removed from the rolls. There had recently been an illegal purge of over 100,000 voters.

Purge rates have not increased equally across the country. The Brennan Center found areas previously under federal oversight because of a history of discriminatory voting had higher levels of purges. In 2013 with the decision of Shelby County v. Holder, the Supreme Court struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act that required states and jurisdictions with a history of discriminatory voter practices to gain federal approval before implementing changes to voting laws and practices. If these jurisdictions — states including South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Alaska, and parts of North Carolina, Florida, California, South Dakota, Michigan and New York City — had purge rates on par with the rest of the country, more than 2 million voters would have stayed on electoral rolls for the 2016 election.

Areas previously covered under the Voting Rights Act have done more than purge voters. Last week, the federal Commission on Civil Rights issued a searing report on voting rights. It found that, after the Shelby decision, jurisdictions made changes to voting procedures that previously wouldn’t have been approved because they disproportionately limited minority voter access.