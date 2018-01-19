Related

Everything you need to know about a government shutdown

Congress is hurtling toward a government shutdown, which would start at midnight on Friday night if a spending bill isn’t passed by then. Read below to see if the government services you depend on would be suspended. We’re looking at five broad categories of services: Benefits, government facilities, recreation, travel and shipping and other.

Benefits

Social Security and other government benefitsopen

Recipients of Social Security, SSI, unemployment insurance, TANF, food stamps and some other programs will continue to receive benefits. The programs’ spending is not dependent on Congress’s explicit funding. However, some processes related to applying for or appealing these benefits may be stopped.

Medicare and Medicaidopen

In the last shutdown, some physician payments were slightly delayed, but the programs continued running.

Veteran’s hospitalsopen

Congress has already explicitly funded veteran’s hospitals, so they aren’t affected by the shutdown.

Government Facilities

Local parks, schools, libraries and city government buildingsopen

Since these entities are controlled locally and not by the federal government, they are not affected by the shutdown.

Federal prisonsopen

Congress has already explicitly funded prisons, so they aren’t affected by the shutdown.

Federal courtsopen

The courts have at least three more weeks of funding after a government shutdown.

Congressopen

Congress will continue to work, though some low-level staff may not get paid.

Most federal office buildingsclosed

Most departments and agencies will be shut down, and the employees sent home. Read more

Recreation

National parks and monumentsopen

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney declared the parks would stay open during a shutdown at Friday's White House news briefing. Read more

Smithsonian museums and the National Zooclosed

The museums and the zoo have funding to stay open through Sunday but will close on Monday. However, we assume the animals will still be fed. Read more

National Zoo panda camclosed

Bummer.

Travel and Shipping

U.S. Postal Serviceopen

The U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency, so it is not affected by the government shutdown.

Passport officemaybe

Some passport offices will likely remain open. Those located inside federal buildings would close.

Airportsopen

Air traffic controllers, TSA officers and customs agents will continue to work at airports.

Other

Special counsel Mueller’s Russia investigationopen

The probe’s funding is approved by Congress outside of the normal government funding process, so it would not be affected by the shutdown.

Military operationsmaybe

Active duty troops would continue to work, though some training exercises would cease. Read more

IRS customer serviceclosed

Automated processes would continue, but all processes that require people, such as providing customer service, would close.

Some disaster-recovery effortsclosed

Some long-term responses to hurricanes, wildfires and mudslides would pause.

Federal financial aidopen

Though 90 percent of Education Department staff will be sent home, people assigned to federal financial aid would continue working.

Food inspectionopen

USDA inspection of meat, poultry and eggs would continue.

Many government research operationsclosed

Some government research projects, such as geological and weather research, would cease. Non-governmental organizations that already received government grants, however, would not be affected by the shutdown.

Source: List compiled from government shutdown plans and news reports. Promo photo from Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.

