Benefits

Congress has already explicitly funded veteran’s hospitals, so they aren’t affected by the shutdown.

In the last shutdown, some physician payments were slightly delayed, but the programs continued running.

Recipients of Social Security, SSI, unemployment insurance, TANF, food stamps and some other programs will continue to receive benefits. The programs’ spending is not dependent on Congress’s explicit funding. However, some processes related to applying for or appealing these benefits may be stopped.

Government Facilities

Most departments and agencies will be shut down, and the employees sent home. Read more

Congress will continue to work, though some low-level staff may not get paid.

The courts have at least three more weeks of funding after a government shutdown.

Congress has already explicitly funded prisons, so they aren’t affected by the shutdown.

Since these entities are controlled locally and not by the federal government, they are not affected by the shutdown.

Recreation

The museums and the zoo have funding to stay open through Sunday but will close on Monday. However, we assume the animals will still be fed. Read more

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney declared the parks would stay open during a shutdown at Friday's White House news briefing. Read more

Travel and Shipping

Air traffic controllers, TSA officers and customs agents will continue to work at airports.

Some passport offices will likely remain open. Those located inside federal buildings would close.

The U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency, so it is not affected by the government shutdown.

Other

Special counsel Mueller’s Russia investigationopen The probe’s funding is approved by Congress outside of the normal government funding process, so it would not be affected by the shutdown.

Military operationsmaybe Active duty troops would continue to work, though some training exercises would cease. Read more

IRS customer serviceclosed Automated processes would continue, but all processes that require people, such as providing customer service, would close.

Some disaster-recovery effortsclosed Some long-term responses to hurricanes, wildfires and mudslides would pause.

Federal financial aidopen Though 90 percent of Education Department staff will be sent home, people assigned to federal financial aid would continue working.

Food inspectionopen USDA inspection of meat, poultry and eggs would continue.