An unprecedented number of women running for office in 2018 has resulted in a slew of primary victories for female candidates. Many of the women who will be on ballots in November have the potential to achieve historic firsts if elected.

But how likely are each of these women to win?

We used the race ratings for each seat from the Cook Political Report to determine a candidate’s chances. (There’s more on how we did it below.) Several women have been nominated in areas favorable or competitive for their political party, while others are hoping to pull off major upsets. Many candidates are Democrats running in solidly red districts or states, making a general-election victory a far more challenging prospect than their primaries.

The wave of female candidates could result in more women than ever in the halls of power. Women have never made up more than one-fourth of the House or the Senate, and there have never been more than nine female governors serving at the same time. We analyzed the candidates who have won primaries in the states that have already voted to estimate the chances of these gender proportions changing after the midterm election.