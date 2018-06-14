9 women favored to win in November

6 Democrats, 3 Republicans

Katie Arrington

Katie Arrington (R)

S.C. 1st District

Favored to win

Madeleine Dean

Madeleine Dean (D)

Pa. 4th District

Favored to win

Veronica Escobar

Veronica Escobar (D)

Tex. 16th District

Favored to win

Sylvia R. Garcia

Sylvia R. Garcia (D)

Tex. 29th District

Favored to win

Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland (D)

N.M. 1st District

Favored to win

Chrissy Houlahan

Chrissy Houlahan (D)

Pa. 6th District

Favored to win

Carol D. Miller

Carol D. Miller (R)

W.Va. 3rd District

Favored to win

Mary Gay Scanlon

Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

Pa. 5th District

Favored to win

Kristi Lynn Noem

Kristi Lynn Noem (R)

S.D. governor

Favored to win

23 women in competitive races

20 Democrats, 3 Republicans

Cindy Axne

Cindy Axne (D)

Iowa 3rd District

Competitive race

Leslie Cockburn

Leslie Cockburn (D)

Va. 5th District

Competitive race

Kara Eastman

Kara Eastman (D)

Neb. 2nd District

Competitive race

Abby Finkenauer

Abby Finkenauer (D)

Iowa 1st District

Competitive race

Lizzie Fletcher

Lizzie Fletcher (D)

Tex. 7th District

Competitive race

Diane Harkey

Diane Harkey (R)

Calif. 49th District

Competitive race

Yvette Herrell

Yvette Herrell (R)

N.M. 2nd District

Competitive race

Katie Hill

Katie Hill (D)

Calif. 25th District

Competitive race

Young Kim

Young Kim (R)

Calif. 39th District

Competitive race

Susie Lee

Susie Lee (D)

Nev. 3rd District

Competitive race

Elaine G. Luria

Elaine G. Luria (D)

Va. 2nd District

Competitive race

Kathy Manning

Kathy Manning (D)

N.C. 13th District

Competitive race

Amy McGrath

Amy McGrath (D)

Ky. 6th District

Competitive race

Gina Ortiz Jones

Gina Ortiz Jones (D)

Tex. 23rd District

Competitive race

Katie Porter

Katie Porter (D)

Calif. 45th District

Competitive race

Jacky Rosen

Jacky Rosen (D)

Nev. senate

Competitive race

Mikie Sherrill

Mikie Sherrill (D)

N.J. 11th District

Competitive race

Abigail Spanberger

Abigail Spanberger (D)

Va. 7th District

Competitive race

Xochitl Torres Small

Xochitl Torres Small (D)

N.M. 2nd District

Competitive race

Lauren Underwood

Lauren Underwood (D)

Ill. 14th District

Competitive race

Jennifer Wexton

Jennifer Wexton (D)

Va. 10th District

Competitive race

Susan Wild

Susan Wild (D)

Pa. 7th District

Competitive race

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)

N.M. governor

Competitive race

69 women not favored to win

56 Democrats, 13 Republicans

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams (D)

Ga. governor

Not favored to win

Denise D. "DD" Adams

Denise D. "DD" Adams (D)

N.C. 5th District

Not favored to win

Vanessa M. Adia

Vanessa M. Adia (D)

Tex. 12th District

Not favored to win

Janice Arnold-Jones

Janice Arnold-Jones (R)

N.M. 1st District

Not favored to win

Tobi Beck

Tobi Beck (D)

Ind. 4th District

Not favored to win

Adrienne Bell

Adrienne Bell (D)

Tex. 14th District

Not favored to win

Joyce F. Bentley

Joyce F. Bentley (R)

Nev. 1st District

Not favored to win

Bibiana Boerio

Bibiana Boerio (D)

Pa. 14th District

Not favored to win

Susan Boser

Susan Boser (D)

Pa. 15th District

Not favored to win

Lorie L. Burch

Lorie L. Burch (D)

Tex. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Linda Coleman

Linda Coleman (D)

N.C. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Sara Dady

Sara Dady (D)

Ill. 16th District

Not favored to win

Audrey Denney

Audrey Denney (D)

Calif. 1st District

Not favored to win

Vanessa Enoch

Vanessa Enoch (D)

Ohio 8th District

Not favored to win

Linsey Fagan

Linsey Fagan (D)

Tex. 26th District

Not favored to win

Kendra Jean Huard Fershee

Kendra Jean Huard Fershee (D)

W.Va. 1st District

Not favored to win

Janet Garrett

Janet Garrett (D)

Ohio 4th District

Not favored to win

Theresa Gasper

Theresa Gasper (D)

Ohio 10th District

Not favored to win

Mary Geren

Mary Geren (D)

S.C. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Shireen S. Ghorbani

Shireen S. Ghorbani (D)

Utah 2nd District

Not favored to win

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (R)

Ky. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Beverly Goldstein

Beverly Goldstein (R)

Ohio 11th District

Not favored to win

Mallory Hagan

Mallory Hagan (D)

Ala. 3rd District

Not favored to win

MJ Hegar

MJ Hegar (D)

Tex. 31st District

Not favored to win

Elizabeth Heng

Elizabeth Heng (R)

Calif. 16th District

Not favored to win

Kyle Horton

Kyle Horton (D)

N.C. 7th District

Not favored to win

Tabitha Kay Isner

Tabitha Kay Isner (D)

Ala. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Tabitha Johnson-Green

Tabitha Johnson-Green (D)

Ga. 10th District

Not favored to win

Paulette Jordan

Paulette Jordan (D)

Idaho governor

Not favored to win

Pearl Kim

Pearl Kim (R)

Pa. 5th District

Not favored to win

Jessica King

Jessica King (D)

Pa. 11th District

Not favored to win

Catherine Krantz

Catherine Krantz (D)

Tex. 4th District

Not favored to win

Jeannine Lee Lake

Jeannine Lee Lake (D)

Ind. 6th District

Not favored to win

Virginia "Jennie Lou" Leeder

Virginia "Jennie Lou" Leeder (D)

Tex. 11th District

Not favored to win

Jennifer L. Lewis

Jennifer L. Lewis (D)

Va. 6th District

Not favored to win

Marla Livengood

Marla Livengood (R)

Calif. 9th District

Not favored to win

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)

Ill. 13th District

Not favored to win

Tatiana Matta

Tatiana Matta (D)

Calif. 23rd District

Not favored to win

Jessica McClure

Jessica McClure (D)

Neb. 1st District

Not favored to win

Jan McDowell

Jan McDowell (D)

Tex. 24th District

Not favored to win

Shirley J. McKellar

Shirley J. McKellar (D)

Tex. 1st District

Not favored to win

Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D)

Ore. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Christina McNeil

Christina McNeil (D)

Idaho 1st District

Not favored to win

Jessica Morse

Jessica Morse (D)

Calif. 4th District

Not favored to win

Morgan Murtaugh

Morgan Murtaugh (R)

Calif. 53rd District

Not favored to win

Julie K. Oliver

Julie K. Oliver (D)

Tex. 25th District

Not favored to win

Cristina Osmena

Cristina Osmena (R)

Calif. 14th District

Not favored to win

Susan Moran Palmer

Susan Moran Palmer (D)

Ohio 16th District

Not favored to win

Ava Reynero Pate

Ava Reynero Pate (R)

Tex. 18th District

Not favored to win

Julia C. Peacock

Julia C. Peacock (D)

Calif. 42nd District

Not favored to win

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer (R)

Calif. 36th District

Not favored to win

Betsy Rader

Betsy Rader (D)

Ohio 14th District

Not favored to win

Jane Raybould

Jane Raybould (D)

Neb. senate

Not favored to win

Lisa Remmer

Lisa Remmer (R)

Calif. 12th District

Not favored to win

Lisa M. Ring

Lisa M. Ring (D)

Ga. 1st District

Not favored to win

Shawna Roberts

Shawna Roberts (D)

Ohio 6th District

Not favored to win

Christine Russell

Christine Russell (R)

Calif. 18th District

Not favored to win

Jana Lynne Sanchez

Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)

Tex. 6th District

Not favored to win

Jill Schiller

Jill Schiller (D)

Ohio 2nd District

Not favored to win

R. Talley Sergent

R. Talley Sergent (D)

W.Va. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Hayden Shamel

Hayden Shamel (D)

Ark. 4th District

Not favored to win

Dayna Steele

Dayna Steele (D)

Tex. 36th District

Not favored to win

Dee Thornton

Dee Thornton (D)

Ind. 5th District

Not favored to win

Courtney Tritch

Courtney Tritch (D)

Ind. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Lupe Valdez

Lupe Valdez (D)

Tex. governor

Not favored to win

Liz Watson

Liz Watson (D)

Ind. 9th District

Not favored to win

Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams (D)

Mont. At-Large

Not favored to win

Jenny Wilson

Jenny Wilson (D)

Utah senate

Not favored to win

Vangie Williams

Vangie Williams (D)

Va. 1st District

Not favored to win

An unprecedented number of women running for office in 2018 has resulted in a slew of primary victories for female candidates. Many of the women who will be on ballots in November have the potential to achieve historic firsts if elected.

But how likely are each of these women to win?

We used the race ratings for each seat from the Cook Political Report to determine a candidate’s chances. (There’s more on how we did it below.) Several women have been nominated in areas favorable or competitive for their political party, while others are hoping to pull off major upsets. Many candidates are Democrats running in solidly red districts or states, making a general-election victory a far more challenging prospect than their primaries.

The wave of female candidates could result in more women than ever in the halls of power. Women have never made up more than one-fourth of the House or the Senate, and there have never been more than nine female governors serving at the same time. We analyzed the candidates who have won primaries in the states that have already voted to estimate the chances of these gender proportions changing after the midterm election.

Women have had less

representation in the past ...

... But that could

change in 2018

Percentage of officeholders

who were women

November matchups

with women so far

House

100%

Rep. Jeannette Rankin (Mont.) was elected four years

before women achieved

the right to vote.

No women

in election

MEN

50%

Woman not favored

WOMEN

Guaranteed woman

0%

1916

1930

1950

1970

1990

2016

2018

so far

Senate

100%

In the “Year of the Woman”

in 1992, a historic number

of women made it to Congress.

No women

in election

MEN

50%

Woman in

competitive race

WOMEN

0%

Guaranteed woman

1916

2016

2018

so far

1930

1950

1970

1990

Governor

100%

The share of female governors has fallen since its 2009 peak.

No women

in election

50%

Woman not favored

MEN

WOMEN

0%

Woman favored

1916

1930

1950

1970

1990

2016

2018

so far

Matchups are among

states that have already

had primaries

or conventions.

Figures as of Jan. 20 in each year.

Notably, every female governor is either term-limited or running in 2018.

Explore the database of non-incumbent women who have won their primaries in the list below. Several would be the first woman, woman of color, or LGBTQ official elected to their particular seat. Many are lawyers, business executives, nurses or teachers. About 10 are military veterans.

The list includes first-time candidates, as well as politicians who are seeking higher office. (For example, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is running for reelection, would not appear here because she’s an incumbent, but Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is running for Senate in Nevada, is included.)

[Video: Will 2018 be a leap forward for women or just another small step?]

The database will update after results are tallied for each House, Senate and gubernatorial primary.

Search the database

Showing 101 matching results below

Filter by party

Office

Likelihood of winning

Showing 101 matching results

S.C. 1st District

Favored to win

Katie Arrington

Katie Arrington (R)

State legislator

A first-term state lawmaker, Arrington unseated Rep. Mark Sanford after an 11th-hour tweet from President Trump supporting her. She’s likely to win in the conservative district and break up South Carolina’s all-male House delegation.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Pa. 4th District

Favored to win

Madeleine Dean

Madeleine Dean (D)

State legislator

A state legislator considered a rising star, Dean beat a former congressman in the primary. A win by Dean or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 16th District

Favored to win

Veronica Escobar

Veronica Escobar (D)

El Paso County judge

Escobar, an El Paso County judge, said President Trump’s “rampant corruption and collusion” prompted her run. She is one of two women likely to be the state’s first Latinas in Congress.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 29th District

Favored to win

Sylvia R. Garcia

Sylvia R. Garcia (D)

State senator

A state senator and former commissioner of Harris County, Garcia is one of two women likely to be the state’s first Latinas in Congress. She ran for the seat in 1992.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.M. 1st District

Favored to win

Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland (D)

Chairman of the Native American Democratic Caucus of New Mexico

Haaland would become the first Native American woman in Congress if she wins in November.Read more »

Haaland is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Pa. 6th District

Favored to win

Chrissy Houlahan

Chrissy Houlahan (D)

Former teacher, Air Force veteran

A former high school chemistry teacher and Air Force captain, Houlahan founded a sports apparel company and ran an early-childhood literacy program. A win by Houlahan or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.

Houlahan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

W.Va. 3rd District

Favored to win

Carol D. Miller

Carol D. Miller (R)

State legislator

A bison farmer and state legislator, Miller says she would support President Trump on the border wall, oppose abortion and protect gun rights. A win by her would alter the makeup of West Virginia’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Pa. 5th District

Favored to win

Mary Gay Scanlon

Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

Pro-bono lawyer

A longtime local school board member, Scanlon directs a national pro bono practice for a law firm, which includes work on pay equity for women, and assistance for those fleeing violence and persecution. A win by her or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

S.D. governor

Favored to win

Kristi Lynn Noem

Kristi Lynn Noem (R)

U.S. congresswoman

Noem would become the first female governor of South Dakota if she wins.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Iowa 3rd District

Competitive race

Cindy Axne

Cindy Axne (D)

Small-business owner

Axne would become the first female House member to represent Iowa if she wins in November.

Axne is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Va. 5th District

Competitive race

Leslie Cockburn

Leslie Cockburn (D)

Former journalist

Cockburn is a former journalist who worked for “60 Minutes” and “Frontline.”

Cockburn is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Neb. 2nd District

Competitive race

Kara Eastman

Kara Eastman (D)

Social worker and nonprofit organization executive

A win by Eastman would alter the makeup of Nebraska’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Iowa 1st District

Competitive race

Abby Finkenauer

Abby Finkenauer (D)

Iowa state legislator

Finkenauer would become the first female House member to represent Iowa if she wins in November. At 28, she also would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 7th District

Competitive race

Lizzie Fletcher

Lizzie Fletcher (D)

Lawyer

Fletcher is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 49th District

Competitive race

Diane Harkey

Diane Harkey (R)

Former state assembly member

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.M. 2nd District

Competitive race

Yvette Herrell

Yvette Herrell (R)

State legislator

Whether the conservative Herrell or her opponent wins this seat being vacated by Rep. Stevan Pearce, a Freedom Caucus member, a woman will represent this southern New Mexico district for the first time.Read more »

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Calif. 25th District

Competitive race

Katie Hill

Katie Hill (D)

Advocate for the homeless

Hill is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 39th District

Competitive race

Young Kim

Young Kim (R)

Former state assembly member

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Nev. 3rd District

Competitive race

Susie Lee

Susie Lee (D)

Philanthropist

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Va. 2nd District

Competitive race

Elaine G. Luria

Elaine G. Luria (D)

Served in the Navy and now owns Mermaid Factory

Luria is one of several female military veterans running for Congress this year.

Luria is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.C. 13th District

Competitive race

Kathy Manning

Kathy Manning (D)

Businesswoman, former immigration lawyer

The first woman to head the Jewish Federation of North America, Manning, a former immigration lawyer, won 70 percent of the vote in her primary.

Manning is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ky. 6th District

Competitive race

Amy McGrath

Amy McGrath (D)

Former fighter pilot

A former fighter pilot who flew 80 combat missions, McGrath came from way behind to handily defeat a former Lexington mayor in the primary. She says she’s focused on protecting health care for Kentuckians. A win by McGrath would break up Kentucky’s all-male delegation.Read more »

McGrath is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 23rd District

Competitive race

Gina Ortiz Jones

Gina Ortiz Jones (D)

Former Air Force intelligence officer

Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer who served quietly under the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, won a runoff election in one of the most closely fought congressional districts in the country. She would be the first openly lesbian veteran in Congress.Read more »

Ortiz Jones is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 45th District

Competitive race

Katie Porter

Katie Porter (D)

Law professor

Porter is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Nev. senate

Competitive race

Jacky Rosen

Jacky Rosen (D)

Congresswoman

Rosen is challenging Sen. Dean Heller, who considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in this cycle.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.J. 11th District

Competitive race

Mikie Sherrill

Mikie Sherrill (D)

Former Navy helicopter pilot, federal prosecutor

Sherrill, a first-time candidate who was inspired to run after the 2016 election, handily won her primary against numerous opponents.Read more »

Sherrill is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Va. 7th District

Competitive race

Abigail Spanberger

Abigail Spanberger (D)

Former CIA operative

Spanberger is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.M. 2nd District

Competitive race

Xochitl Torres Small

Xochitl Torres Small (D)

Lawyer and former Senate staff member

Torres Small is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, and her campaign has excited Latina voters in the most Hispanic congressional district in the nation’s most Hispanic state. Whether she wins or not, this southern New Mexico district will be represented by a woman for the first time.Read more »

Torres Small is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ill. 14th District

Competitive race

Lauren Underwood

Lauren Underwood (D)

Registered nurse, Obama appointee to HHS

A registered nurse and former Obama appointee to HHS, Underwood has raised a lot of money and has the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She won more votes than the six men, combined, in her primary.Read more »

Underwood is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Va. 10th District

Competitive race

Jennifer Wexton

Jennifer Wexton (D)

State legislator

Wexton beat five Democrats in the race to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) in what will be one of the most closely watched midterm elections in the nation. She won about 42 percent of the vote, besting her nearest rival by double-digits.Read more »

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Pa. 7th District

Competitive race

Susan Wild

Susan Wild (D)

Allentown solicitor

A win by Wild or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.

Wild is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.M. governor

Competitive race

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)

U.S. congresswoman

If Lujan Grisham is elected to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, New Mexico will become the first state to elect two women to the governor’s mansion consecutively.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ga. governor

Not favored to win

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams (D)

Former Georgia state House minority leader

Abrams would become the first female governor of Georgia, as well as the first African American woman to lead any state.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.C. 5th District

Not favored to win

Denise D. "DD" Adams

Denise D. "DD" Adams (D)

Winston-Salem council member

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 12th District

Not favored to win

Vanessa M. Adia

Vanessa M. Adia (D)

Science teacher

Adia is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

N.M. 1st District

Not favored to win

Janice Arnold-Jones

Janice Arnold-Jones (R)

Former state legislator

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ind. 4th District

Not favored to win

Tobi Beck

Tobi Beck (D)

Army veteran

Beck is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 14th District

Not favored to win

Adrienne Bell

Adrienne Bell (D)

Elementary school teacher

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Nev. 1st District

Not favored to win

Joyce F. Bentley

Joyce F. Bentley (R)

Former real estate agent

Bentley is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Pa. 14th District

Not favored to win

Bibiana Boerio

Bibiana Boerio (D)

Former Ford executive, U.S. House chief of staff

A win by Boerio or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.

Boerio is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Pa. 15th District

Not favored to win

Susan Boser

Susan Boser (D)

College professor

A win by Bosner or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.

Boser is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Lorie L. Burch

Lorie L. Burch (D)

Lawyer

Burch is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.C. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Linda Coleman

Linda Coleman (D)

Former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ill. 16th District

Not favored to win

Sara Dady

Sara Dady (D)

Immigration lawyer

Dady is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 1st District

Not favored to win

Audrey Denney

Audrey Denney (D)

Businesswoman

Denney is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 8th District

Not favored to win

Vanessa Enoch

Vanessa Enoch (D)

Businesswoman

Enoch is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 26th District

Not favored to win

Linsey Fagan

Linsey Fagan (D)

Entrepreneur

Fagan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

W.Va. 1st District

Not favored to win

Kendra Jean Huard Fershee

Kendra Jean Huard Fershee (D)

Law professor

A win by Fershee would alter the makeup of West Virginia’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.

Fershee is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 4th District

Not favored to win

Janet Garrett

Janet Garrett (D)

Former teacher

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 10th District

Not favored to win

Theresa Gasper

Theresa Gasper (D)

Businesswoman

Gasper is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

S.C. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Mary Geren

Mary Geren (D)

Former teacher

A win by Geren in November would break up South Carolina’s all-male House delegation.

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Utah 2nd District

Not favored to win

Shireen S. Ghorbani

Shireen S. Ghorbani (D)

University administrator

Ghorbani is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ky. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (R)

Health-care lawyer

A win by Glisson would break up Kentucky’s all-male delegation.

Glisson is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 11th District

Not favored to win

Beverly Goldstein

Beverly Goldstein (R)

Former college professor

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ala. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Mallory Hagan

Mallory Hagan (D)

Former Miss America and news anchor

Hagan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 31st District

Not favored to win

MJ Hegar

MJ Hegar (D)

Former Air Force pilot

Hegar is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 16th District

Not favored to win

Elizabeth Heng

Elizabeth Heng (R)

Former staff member for the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Heng is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

N.C. 7th District

Not favored to win

Kyle Horton

Kyle Horton (D)

Doctor

Horton is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ala. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Tabitha Kay Isner

Tabitha Kay Isner (D)

Former business analyst

Isner is running in Alabama, a state typically considered a conservative stronghold. She points heavily to her Christian faith as a guide for her personal and political values.

Isner is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ga. 10th District

Not favored to win

Tabitha Johnson-Green

Tabitha Johnson-Green (D)

Registered nurse

Johnson-Green is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Idaho governor

Not favored to win

Paulette Jordan

Paulette Jordan (D)

State legislator

Jordan wants to become this state’s first female governor, and its first Native American governor. If she wins, she also would be the nation’s first Native American governor.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Pa. 5th District

Not favored to win

Pearl Kim

Pearl Kim (R)

Former prosecutor

A win by Kim or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation. If elected, Kim also would be the first Korean American woman elected to Congress.Read more »

Kim is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Pa. 11th District

Not favored to win

Jessica King

Jessica King (D)

Economic development executive

A win by King or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.Read more »

King is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 4th District

Not favored to win

Catherine Krantz

Catherine Krantz (D)

Small-business owner

Krantz is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ind. 6th District

Not favored to win

Jeannine Lee Lake

Jeannine Lee Lake (D)

Former newspaper publisher

Lake is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 11th District

Not favored to win

Virginia "Jennie Lou" Leeder

Virginia "Jennie Lou" Leeder (D)

Former teacher

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Va. 6th District

Not favored to win

Jennifer L. Lewis

Jennifer L. Lewis (D)

Mental health worker

Lewis is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 9th District

Not favored to win

Marla Livengood

Marla Livengood (R)

Regulatory affairs manager

Livengood is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ill. 13th District

Not favored to win

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)

Lincoln Presidential Library fundraiser

Londrigan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 23rd District

Not favored to win

Tatiana Matta

Tatiana Matta (D)

Businesswoman

Matta is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Neb. 1st District

Not favored to win

Jessica McClure

Jessica McClure (D)

Federal regulator, former chemist

A win by McClure would alter the makeup of Nebraska’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.

McClure is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 24th District

Not favored to win

Jan McDowell

Jan McDowell (D)

Accountant

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 1st District

Not favored to win

Shirley J. McKellar

Shirley J. McKellar (D)

Former Army nurse

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ore. 2nd District

Not favored to win

Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D)

Former city manager, removed after four months

McLeod-Skinner is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Idaho 1st District

Not favored to win

Christina McNeil

Christina McNeil (D)

Real estate agent and Mexican immigrant

A win by McNeil would alter the makeup of Idaho’s delegation in the House, which consists of two men.

McNeil is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 4th District

Not favored to win

Jessica Morse

Jessica Morse (D)

National security strategist

Morse is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 53rd District

Not favored to win

Morgan Murtaugh

Morgan Murtaugh (R)

Political commentator

Murtaugh, 25, is the youngest congressional candidate.

Murtaugh is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Tex. 25th District

Not favored to win

Julie K. Oliver

Julie K. Oliver (D)

Health-care lawyer

Oliver is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 14th District

Not favored to win

Cristina Osmena

Cristina Osmena (R)

Businesswoman and immigrant from the Philippines

Osmena is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ohio 16th District

Not favored to win

Susan Moran Palmer

Susan Moran Palmer (D)

Health-care professional

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 18th District

Not favored to win

Ava Reynero Pate

Ava Reynero Pate (R)

Cosmetologist

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 42nd District

Not favored to win

Julia C. Peacock

Julia C. Peacock (D)

English teacher

Peacock is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 36th District

Not favored to win

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer (R)

Actress

Pelzer is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 14th District

Not favored to win

Betsy Rader

Betsy Rader (D)

Labor lawyer

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Neb. senate

Not favored to win

Jane Raybould

Jane Raybould (D)

Lincoln city council member

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Calif. 12th District

Not favored to win

Lisa Remmer

Lisa Remmer (R)

Teacher

Remmer is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ga. 1st District

Not favored to win

Lisa M. Ring

Lisa M. Ring (D)

Former corrections officer

Ring is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 6th District

Not favored to win

Shawna Roberts

Shawna Roberts (D)

Stay-at-home mom, former beekeeping entrepreneur

Roberts is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Calif. 18th District

Not favored to win

Christine Russell

Christine Russell (R)

Businesswoman

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Tex. 6th District

Not favored to win

Jana Lynne Sanchez

Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)

Former journalist, businesswoman

Sanchez is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ohio 2nd District

Not favored to win

Jill Schiller

Jill Schiller (D)

Obama White House staff member

Schiller is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

W.Va. 2nd District

Not favored to win

R. Talley Sergent

R. Talley Sergent (D)

Former DNC spokeswoman

A win by Sergent would alter the makeup of West Virginia’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.

Sergent is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ark. 4th District

Not favored to win

Hayden Shamel

Hayden Shamel (D)

Garland County Democratic chairman

A win by her would break up the all-male Arkansas delegation.

Shamel is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. 36th District

Not favored to win

Dayna Steele

Dayna Steele (D)

Radio host

Steele is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ind. 5th District

Not favored to win

Dee Thornton

Dee Thornton (D)

Businesswoman, former Louisville basketball player

Thornton is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Ind. 3rd District

Not favored to win

Courtney Tritch

Courtney Tritch (D)

Economic development official

Tritch is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Tex. governor

Not favored to win

Lupe Valdez

Lupe Valdez (D)

Former Dallas County sheriff

Valdez is the first openly gay and first Latina gubernatorial candidate in Texas.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Ind. 9th District

Not favored to win

Liz Watson

Liz Watson (D)

Labor lawyer, former Democratic aide

Watson is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Mont. At-Large

Not favored to win

Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams (D)

Former Montana state House member

If Williams wins, she’ll become the first Montana woman elected to Congress since the 1940s.Read more »

She faces a male opponent in the general election.

Utah senate

Not favored to win

Jenny Wilson

Jenny Wilson (D)

Salt Lake City council member

She faces a female opponent in the general election.

Va. 1st District

Not favored to win

Vangie Williams

Vangie Williams (D)

Businesswoman

is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.

‘Year of the Woman Candidate’?: Democratic voters have welcomed a surge of women running. This Democrat thinks his opponent has an advantage because she’s a woman. Is he right? Friday Line: The top 10 House races of 2018 still heavily favor Democrats With more women running, 2018 features several “may the best woman win” races

Kate Rabinowitz and Ann Gerhart contributed to this report. Photos gathered by Karly Domb Sadof, Marisa Schwartz Taylor and Thomas Simonetti.

About this report

To determine a candidate's chances, we compared the party that nominated her to the lean of the district, as judged by the Cook Political Report's race ratings. Women favored to win are running districts ranked “likely” or “solid” in their favor. Seats labeled as competitive fall into Cook’s “toss-up” category, or “lean” in either direction. Women marked as not favored to win are running in districts that ranked “likely” or “solid” for their opponents’ party.

Some California winners are based on preliminary results. In the 44th Congressional District, Aja Brown may make the runoff election. She is not included here because she suspended her campaign before Election Day, but her name remained on the ballot.

Historical data from National Governors Association, the House and Brookings Vital Statistics on Congress. Election results and candidate information from the Associated Press and the Center for American Women and Politics.

Is something missing here? Let us know.

