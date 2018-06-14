9 women favored to win in November
6 Democrats, 3 Republicans
23 women in competitive races
20 Democrats, 3 Republicans
69 women not favored to win
56 Democrats, 13 Republicans
An unprecedented number of women running for office in 2018 has resulted in a slew of primary victories for female candidates. Many of the women who will be on ballots in November have the potential to achieve historic firsts if elected.
But how likely are each of these women to win?
We used the race ratings for each seat from the Cook Political Report to determine a candidate’s chances. (There’s more on how we did it below.) Several women have been nominated in areas favorable or competitive for their political party, while others are hoping to pull off major upsets. Many candidates are Democrats running in solidly red districts or states, making a general-election victory a far more challenging prospect than their primaries.
The wave of female candidates could result in more women than ever in the halls of power. Women have never made up more than one-fourth of the House or the Senate, and there have never been more than nine female governors serving at the same time. We analyzed the candidates who have won primaries in the states that have already voted to estimate the chances of these gender proportions changing after the midterm election.
Women have had less
representation in the past ...
... But that could
change in 2018
Percentage of officeholders
who were women
November matchups
with women so far
House
100%
Rep. Jeannette Rankin (Mont.) was elected four years
before women achieved
the right to vote.
No women
in election
MEN
50%
Woman not favored
WOMEN
Guaranteed woman
0%
1916
1930
1950
1970
1990
2016
2018
so far
Senate
100%
In the “Year of the Woman”
in 1992, a historic number
of women made it to Congress.
No women
in election
MEN
50%
Woman in
competitive race
WOMEN
0%
Guaranteed woman
1916
2016
2018
so far
1930
1950
1970
1990
Governor
100%
The share of female governors has fallen since its 2009 peak.
No women
in election
50%
Woman not favored
MEN
WOMEN
0%
Woman favored
1916
1930
1950
1970
1990
2016
2018
so far
Matchups are among
states that have already
had primaries
or conventions.
Figures as of Jan. 20 in each year.
... But that could change in 2018
Women have had less representation in the past ...
Percentage of officeholders who were women
November matchups with women so far
House
100%
Rep. Jeannette Rankin (Mont.) was elected four years
before women achieved
the right to vote.
No women in election
MEN
50%
Woman not favored
WOMEN
0%
Guaranteed woman
1916
1930
1950
1970
1990
2016
2018
so far
Senate
100%
In the “Year of the Woman”
in 1992, a historic number
of women made it to Congress.
No women in election
MEN
50%
Woman in competitive race
WOMEN
0%
Guaranteed woman
1916
2016
2018
so far
1930
1950
1970
1990
Governor
100%
The share of female governors has fallen since its 2009 peak.
No women in election
50%
Woman not favored
MEN
WOMEN
0%
Woman favored
1916
1930
1950
1970
1990
2016
2018
so far
Figures as of Jan. 20 in each year.
Matchups are among states that have
already had primaries or conventions.
... But that
could change
in 2018
Women have had
less representation
in the past ...
Percentage of officeholders
who were women
Nov. matchups
with women so far
House
100%
No women
in election
MEN
50%
Woman
not favored
WOMEN
Guaranteed
woman
0%
1916
1950
2016
2018
so far
Senate
100%
No women
in election
50%
Woman in
competitive race
Guaranteed
woman
0%
1916
2016
1950
2018
so far
Governor
100%
No women
in election
50%
Woman
not favored
0%
Woman
favored
1916
1950
2016
2018
so far
Figures as of Jan. 20 in each year. Matchups are
among states that have already had primaries
or conventions.
Notably, every female governor is either term-limited or running in 2018.
Explore the database of non-incumbent women who have won their primaries in the list below. Several would be the first woman, woman of color, or LGBTQ official elected to their particular seat. Many are lawyers, business executives, nurses or teachers. About 10 are military veterans.
The list includes first-time candidates, as well as politicians who are seeking higher office. (For example, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is running for reelection, would not appear here because she’s an incumbent, but Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is running for Senate in Nevada, is included.)
[Video: Will 2018 be a leap forward for women or just another small step?]
The database will update after results are tallied for each House, Senate and gubernatorial primary.
Search the database
Showing 101 matching results
S.C. 1st District
Favored to win
Katie Arrington (R)
State legislator
A first-term state lawmaker, Arrington unseated Rep. Mark Sanford after an 11th-hour tweet from President Trump supporting her. She’s likely to win in the conservative district and break up South Carolina’s all-male House delegation.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Pa. 4th District
Favored to win
Madeleine Dean (D)
State legislator
A state legislator considered a rising star, Dean beat a former congressman in the primary. A win by Dean or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 16th District
Favored to win
Veronica Escobar (D)
El Paso County judge
Escobar, an El Paso County judge, said President Trump’s “rampant corruption and collusion” prompted her run. She is one of two women likely to be the state’s first Latinas in Congress.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 29th District
Favored to win
Sylvia R. Garcia (D)
State senator
A state senator and former commissioner of Harris County, Garcia is one of two women likely to be the state’s first Latinas in Congress. She ran for the seat in 1992.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.M. 1st District
Favored to win
Deb Haaland (D)
Chairman of the Native American Democratic Caucus of New Mexico
Haaland would become the first Native American woman in Congress if she wins in November.Read more »
Haaland is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Pa. 6th District
Favored to win
Chrissy Houlahan (D)
Former teacher, Air Force veteran
A former high school chemistry teacher and Air Force captain, Houlahan founded a sports apparel company and ran an early-childhood literacy program. A win by Houlahan or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.
Houlahan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
W.Va. 3rd District
Favored to win
Carol D. Miller (R)
State legislator
A bison farmer and state legislator, Miller says she would support President Trump on the border wall, oppose abortion and protect gun rights. A win by her would alter the makeup of West Virginia’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Pa. 5th District
Favored to win
Mary Gay Scanlon (D)
Pro-bono lawyer
A longtime local school board member, Scanlon directs a national pro bono practice for a law firm, which includes work on pay equity for women, and assistance for those fleeing violence and persecution. A win by her or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
S.D. governor
Favored to win
Kristi Lynn Noem (R)
U.S. congresswoman
Noem would become the first female governor of South Dakota if she wins.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Iowa 3rd District
Competitive race
Cindy Axne (D)
Small-business owner
Axne would become the first female House member to represent Iowa if she wins in November.
Axne is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Va. 5th District
Competitive race
Leslie Cockburn (D)
Former journalist
Cockburn is a former journalist who worked for “60 Minutes” and “Frontline.”
Cockburn is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Neb. 2nd District
Competitive race
Kara Eastman (D)
Social worker and nonprofit organization executive
A win by Eastman would alter the makeup of Nebraska’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Iowa 1st District
Competitive race
Abby Finkenauer (D)
Iowa state legislator
Finkenauer would become the first female House member to represent Iowa if she wins in November. At 28, she also would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 7th District
Competitive race
Lizzie Fletcher (D)
Lawyer
Fletcher is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 49th District
Competitive race
Diane Harkey (R)
Former state assembly member
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.M. 2nd District
Competitive race
Yvette Herrell (R)
State legislator
Whether the conservative Herrell or her opponent wins this seat being vacated by Rep. Stevan Pearce, a Freedom Caucus member, a woman will represent this southern New Mexico district for the first time.Read more »
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Calif. 25th District
Competitive race
Katie Hill (D)
Advocate for the homeless
Hill is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 39th District
Competitive race
Young Kim (R)
Former state assembly member
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Nev. 3rd District
Competitive race
Susie Lee (D)
Philanthropist
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Va. 2nd District
Competitive race
Elaine G. Luria (D)
Served in the Navy and now owns Mermaid Factory
Luria is one of several female military veterans running for Congress this year.
Luria is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.C. 13th District
Competitive race
Kathy Manning (D)
Businesswoman, former immigration lawyer
The first woman to head the Jewish Federation of North America, Manning, a former immigration lawyer, won 70 percent of the vote in her primary.
Manning is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ky. 6th District
Competitive race
Amy McGrath (D)
Former fighter pilot
A former fighter pilot who flew 80 combat missions, McGrath came from way behind to handily defeat a former Lexington mayor in the primary. She says she’s focused on protecting health care for Kentuckians. A win by McGrath would break up Kentucky’s all-male delegation.Read more »
McGrath is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 23rd District
Competitive race
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
Former Air Force intelligence officer
Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer who served quietly under the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, won a runoff election in one of the most closely fought congressional districts in the country. She would be the first openly lesbian veteran in Congress.Read more »
Ortiz Jones is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 45th District
Competitive race
Katie Porter (D)
Law professor
Porter is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Nev. senate
Competitive race
Jacky Rosen (D)
Congresswoman
Rosen is challenging Sen. Dean Heller, who considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in this cycle.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.J. 11th District
Competitive race
Mikie Sherrill (D)
Former Navy helicopter pilot, federal prosecutor
Sherrill, a first-time candidate who was inspired to run after the 2016 election, handily won her primary against numerous opponents.Read more »
Sherrill is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Va. 7th District
Competitive race
Abigail Spanberger (D)
Former CIA operative
Spanberger is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.M. 2nd District
Competitive race
Xochitl Torres Small (D)
Lawyer and former Senate staff member
Torres Small is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, and her campaign has excited Latina voters in the most Hispanic congressional district in the nation’s most Hispanic state. Whether she wins or not, this southern New Mexico district will be represented by a woman for the first time.Read more »
Torres Small is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ill. 14th District
Competitive race
Lauren Underwood (D)
Registered nurse, Obama appointee to HHS
A registered nurse and former Obama appointee to HHS, Underwood has raised a lot of money and has the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She won more votes than the six men, combined, in her primary.Read more »
Underwood is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Va. 10th District
Competitive race
Jennifer Wexton (D)
State legislator
Wexton beat five Democrats in the race to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) in what will be one of the most closely watched midterm elections in the nation. She won about 42 percent of the vote, besting her nearest rival by double-digits.Read more »
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Pa. 7th District
Competitive race
Susan Wild (D)
Allentown solicitor
A win by Wild or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.
Wild is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.M. governor
Competitive race
Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)
U.S. congresswoman
If Lujan Grisham is elected to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, New Mexico will become the first state to elect two women to the governor’s mansion consecutively.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ga. governor
Not favored to win
Stacey Abrams (D)
Former Georgia state House minority leader
Abrams would become the first female governor of Georgia, as well as the first African American woman to lead any state.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.C. 5th District
Not favored to win
Denise D. "DD" Adams (D)
Winston-Salem council member
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 12th District
Not favored to win
Vanessa M. Adia (D)
Science teacher
Adia is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
N.M. 1st District
Not favored to win
Janice Arnold-Jones (R)
Former state legislator
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ind. 4th District
Not favored to win
Tobi Beck (D)
Army veteran
Beck is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 14th District
Not favored to win
Adrienne Bell (D)
Elementary school teacher
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Nev. 1st District
Not favored to win
Joyce F. Bentley (R)
Former real estate agent
Bentley is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Pa. 14th District
Not favored to win
Bibiana Boerio (D)
Former Ford executive, U.S. House chief of staff
A win by Boerio or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.
Boerio is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Pa. 15th District
Not favored to win
Susan Boser (D)
College professor
A win by Bosner or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.
Boser is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 3rd District
Not favored to win
Lorie L. Burch (D)
Lawyer
Burch is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.C. 2nd District
Not favored to win
Linda Coleman (D)
Former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ill. 16th District
Not favored to win
Sara Dady (D)
Immigration lawyer
Dady is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 1st District
Not favored to win
Audrey Denney (D)
Businesswoman
Denney is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 8th District
Not favored to win
Vanessa Enoch (D)
Businesswoman
Enoch is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 26th District
Not favored to win
Linsey Fagan (D)
Entrepreneur
Fagan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
W.Va. 1st District
Not favored to win
Kendra Jean Huard Fershee (D)
Law professor
A win by Fershee would alter the makeup of West Virginia’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.
Fershee is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 4th District
Not favored to win
Janet Garrett (D)
Former teacher
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 10th District
Not favored to win
Theresa Gasper (D)
Businesswoman
Gasper is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
S.C. 3rd District
Not favored to win
Mary Geren (D)
Former teacher
A win by Geren in November would break up South Carolina’s all-male House delegation.
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Utah 2nd District
Not favored to win
Shireen S. Ghorbani (D)
University administrator
Ghorbani is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ky. 3rd District
Not favored to win
Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (R)
Health-care lawyer
A win by Glisson would break up Kentucky’s all-male delegation.
Glisson is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 11th District
Not favored to win
Beverly Goldstein (R)
Former college professor
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ala. 3rd District
Not favored to win
Mallory Hagan (D)
Former Miss America and news anchor
Hagan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 31st District
Not favored to win
MJ Hegar (D)
Former Air Force pilot
Hegar is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 16th District
Not favored to win
Elizabeth Heng (R)
Former staff member for the House Foreign Affairs Committee
Heng is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
N.C. 7th District
Not favored to win
Kyle Horton (D)
Doctor
Horton is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ala. 2nd District
Not favored to win
Tabitha Kay Isner (D)
Former business analyst
Isner is running in Alabama, a state typically considered a conservative stronghold. She points heavily to her Christian faith as a guide for her personal and political values.
Isner is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ga. 10th District
Not favored to win
Tabitha Johnson-Green (D)
Registered nurse
Johnson-Green is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Idaho governor
Not favored to win
Paulette Jordan (D)
State legislator
Jordan wants to become this state’s first female governor, and its first Native American governor. If she wins, she also would be the nation’s first Native American governor.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Pa. 5th District
Not favored to win
Pearl Kim (R)
Former prosecutor
A win by Kim or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation. If elected, Kim also would be the first Korean American woman elected to Congress.Read more »
Kim is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Pa. 11th District
Not favored to win
Jessica King (D)
Economic development executive
A win by King or any of the seven other women on the ballot would break up Pennsylvania’s all-male delegation.Read more »
King is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 4th District
Not favored to win
Catherine Krantz (D)
Small-business owner
Krantz is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ind. 6th District
Not favored to win
Jeannine Lee Lake (D)
Former newspaper publisher
Lake is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 11th District
Not favored to win
Virginia "Jennie Lou" Leeder (D)
Former teacher
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Va. 6th District
Not favored to win
Jennifer L. Lewis (D)
Mental health worker
Lewis is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 9th District
Not favored to win
Marla Livengood (R)
Regulatory affairs manager
Livengood is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ill. 13th District
Not favored to win
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)
Lincoln Presidential Library fundraiser
Londrigan is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 23rd District
Not favored to win
Tatiana Matta (D)
Businesswoman
Matta is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Neb. 1st District
Not favored to win
Jessica McClure (D)
Federal regulator, former chemist
A win by McClure would alter the makeup of Nebraska’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.
McClure is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 24th District
Not favored to win
Jan McDowell (D)
Accountant
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 1st District
Not favored to win
Shirley J. McKellar (D)
Former Army nurse
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ore. 2nd District
Not favored to win
Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D)
Former city manager, removed after four months
McLeod-Skinner is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Idaho 1st District
Not favored to win
Christina McNeil (D)
Real estate agent and Mexican immigrant
A win by McNeil would alter the makeup of Idaho’s delegation in the House, which consists of two men.
McNeil is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 4th District
Not favored to win
Jessica Morse (D)
National security strategist
Morse is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 53rd District
Not favored to win
Morgan Murtaugh (R)
Political commentator
Murtaugh, 25, is the youngest congressional candidate.
Murtaugh is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Tex. 25th District
Not favored to win
Julie K. Oliver (D)
Health-care lawyer
Oliver is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 14th District
Not favored to win
Cristina Osmena (R)
Businesswoman and immigrant from the Philippines
Osmena is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ohio 16th District
Not favored to win
Susan Moran Palmer (D)
Health-care professional
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 18th District
Not favored to win
Ava Reynero Pate (R)
Cosmetologist
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 42nd District
Not favored to win
Julia C. Peacock (D)
English teacher
Peacock is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 36th District
Not favored to win
Kimberlin Brown Pelzer (R)
Actress
Pelzer is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 14th District
Not favored to win
Betsy Rader (D)
Labor lawyer
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Neb. senate
Not favored to win
Jane Raybould (D)
Lincoln city council member
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Calif. 12th District
Not favored to win
Lisa Remmer (R)
Teacher
Remmer is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ga. 1st District
Not favored to win
Lisa M. Ring (D)
Former corrections officer
Ring is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 6th District
Not favored to win
Shawna Roberts (D)
Stay-at-home mom, former beekeeping entrepreneur
Roberts is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Calif. 18th District
Not favored to win
Christine Russell (R)
Businesswoman
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Tex. 6th District
Not favored to win
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
Former journalist, businesswoman
Sanchez is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ohio 2nd District
Not favored to win
Jill Schiller (D)
Obama White House staff member
Schiller is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
W.Va. 2nd District
Not favored to win
R. Talley Sergent (D)
Former DNC spokeswoman
A win by Sergent would alter the makeup of West Virginia’s delegation in the House, which consists of three men.
Sergent is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ark. 4th District
Not favored to win
Hayden Shamel (D)
Garland County Democratic chairman
A win by her would break up the all-male Arkansas delegation.
Shamel is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. 36th District
Not favored to win
Dayna Steele (D)
Radio host
Steele is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ind. 5th District
Not favored to win
Dee Thornton (D)
Businesswoman, former Louisville basketball player
Thornton is a first-time candidate. She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Ind. 3rd District
Not favored to win
Courtney Tritch (D)
Economic development official
Tritch is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Tex. governor
Not favored to win
Lupe Valdez (D)
Former Dallas County sheriff
Valdez is the first openly gay and first Latina gubernatorial candidate in Texas.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Ind. 9th District
Not favored to win
Liz Watson (D)
Labor lawyer, former Democratic aide
Watson is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Mont. At-Large
Not favored to win
Kathleen Williams (D)
Former Montana state House member
If Williams wins, she’ll become the first Montana woman elected to Congress since the 1940s.Read more »
She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Utah senate
Not favored to win
Jenny Wilson (D)
Salt Lake City council member
She faces a female opponent in the general election.
Va. 1st District
Not favored to win
Vangie Williams (D)
Businesswoman
is a first-time candidate. She faces a male opponent in the general election.
Kate Rabinowitz and Ann Gerhart contributed to this report. Photos gathered by Karly Domb Sadof, Marisa Schwartz Taylor and Thomas Simonetti.
About this report
To determine a candidate's chances, we compared the party that nominated her to the lean of the district, as judged by the Cook Political Report's race ratings. Women favored to win are running districts ranked “likely” or “solid” in their favor. Seats labeled as competitive fall into Cook’s “toss-up” category, or “lean” in either direction. Women marked as not favored to win are running in districts that ranked “likely” or “solid” for their opponents’ party.
Some California winners are based on preliminary results. In the 44th Congressional District, Aja Brown may make the runoff election. She is not included here because she suspended her campaign before Election Day, but her name remained on the ballot.
Historical data from National Governors Association, the House and Brookings Vital Statistics on Congress. Election results and candidate information from the Associated Press and the Center for American Women and Politics.
Is something missing here? Let us know.
More stories
Analysis | For every woman in political office in the United States, there are three men.
Politically, the nation is far from equal representation for women.
Analysis | First-time, liberal candidates are flooding the Democratic primaries
According to an analysis of political donor networks, this year’s Democratic midterm candidates are the most liberal in decades.