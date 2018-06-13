In the spirit of the 2018 World Cup hosts, Russia, we created nesting dolls for each of the 32 countries in the tournament. Illustrator Aya Kakeda hand-painted the dolls, taking inspiration from flags, soccer crests and country-specific symbols of each team. So how well do you know the tournament teams? Take our quiz to find out how many countries you can identify, and where you stack up as a World Cup fan.