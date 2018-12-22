PART TWO

A fully realized superstar

When all of his progress and statistics were added up at the end of the 2015 season, Harper was one of baseball’s best hitters and named the National League’s MVP. He was, at that moment, validated as the young, rising phenom who could be the face of both a franchise and a sport. All he had to do was stay on track, continue hitting like he had been, not stray from the edge and approach that made him as feared on the field as he was marketable off it. All he had to do was keep being Bryce Harper, 23 years old and full of potential, a star who only had room left to grow.