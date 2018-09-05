Kaepernick’s NFL evolution: From kneel to Nike ad

Sports
This week, days before the National Football League season opened, Nike announced that free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick would be a featured face in the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign.
Cover photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
“Believe in something,” Kaepernick tweeted Tuesday. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
In the two years since he first kneeled during the national anthem, Kaepernick has evolved from an athlete to an activist and political symbol. This is how that change happened.
Nike/REUTERS
Matt Cilley/AP
Years before he was known in football as the man who took a knee, Kaepernick played quarterback for the University of Nevada in Reno — the only school to offer him a scholarship. He was a strong student, had a pet tortoise and wrote “Family First” and “God’s Warrior” on his cleats, ESPN reported. He would eventually be honored by the College Football Hall of Fame alongside two teammates for rushing more than 1,000 yards each in a season.
Jeff Chiu/AP
He left Nevada in 2011 when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick led his team to the 2013 Super Bowl.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Dave Martin/AP
Dave Martin/AP
On the field, he was tattooed and talented, the player whose celebratory move of kissing his biceps was known as “Kaepernicking.” At home, he was the biracial adopted son of white parents who, according to reporting from the Reno Gazette Journal, never shied away from talking about race.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
By the fall of 2016, Kaepernick's performance had slipped and the nation was dividing over a vicious presidential election and the way police violence was disproportionately affecting people of color.
So during three preseason games in August, when the loudspeakers played the national anthem and everyone else in the stadium stood, Kaepernick sat instead. The gesture went unnoticed until the third game, when a reporter captured a photo — and suddenly the player in the No. 7 jersey was making national news.
AP/ESPN
Quickly, Kaepernick became both beloved and despised. Some fans burned his jersey while others made it a bestseller.
Instagram/widder_mamak2002
The controversy motivated former NFL player and Green Beret Nate Boyer to pen an open letter to Kaepernick. Boyer commended Kaepernick for taking on racism and oppression, but confided that sitting during the anthem was hurtful to veterans. Later, the two met and found a compromise.
On Sept. 1, 2016, Boyer joined Kaepernick on the sideline during the 49ers final preseason game. The anthem played and Boyer stood, hand over heart. Next to him, instead of sitting, Kaepernick chose to kneel.
Chris Carlson/AP
Chris Carlson/AP
Later, in a gesture of solidarity, teammate Eric Reid kneeled, too, and on into the 2017 season more and more athletes across the NFL — and eventually the sporting world — were doing the same.
Mike McCarn/AP
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
After the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers and became a free agent. His anthem kneel upended the NFL, reverberated across the country and, ultimately, jeopardized Kaepernick’s career. He remains unsigned.
President Trump inflamed the issue at a political rally in March 2017.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
The Washington post
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Today, Kaepernick is better known for what he did on the sidelines of football games than how he played in them. He has received numerous awards for his decision to kneel during the anthem, including the 2017 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award and the ACLU’s Courageous Advocate Award.
Peter Dejong/AP
Last month, two years after his protest began, an arbiter announced that Kaepernick’s grievance claiming the NFL colluded to keep him out of the league will advance to a hearing. Days later, after Nike announced the “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring Kaepernick, an NFL spokeswoman released a statement addressing the controversy.
Nike