Kaepernick’s NFL evolution: From kneel to Nike ad

By the fall of 2016, Kaepernick's performance had slipped and the nation was dividing over a vicious presidential election and the way police violence was disproportionately affecting people of color.

So during three preseason games in August, when the loudspeakers played the national anthem and everyone else in the stadium stood, Kaepernick sat instead. The gesture went unnoticed until the third game, when a reporter captured a photo — and suddenly the player in the No. 7 jersey was making national news.