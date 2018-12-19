Every team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference got to know DeMarcco Hellams very well this season as he continually made big plays on both sides of the ball for DeMatha. On offense he had 78 receptions for 1,469 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense he had 12 interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, and 91 tackles. In the WCAC semifinals he had two touchdowns, two interceptions and a punt block. He is committed to play defensive back at Alabama.

