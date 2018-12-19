Sports
After each season – fall, winter and spring – The Washington Post recognizes the best athletes from the D.C. area with the distinction of All-Met. This tradition dates back more than a century and serves as a celebration of skill and achievement. Here are this year’s selections for the fall sports: football (offense and defense), boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ cross-country, field hockey and volleyball.
FOOTBALL (OFFENSE) | DEMATHA
Every team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference got to know DeMarcco Hellams very well this season as he continually made big plays on both sides of the ball for DeMatha. On offense he had 78 receptions for 1,469 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense he had 12 interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, and 91 tackles. In the WCAC semifinals he had two touchdowns, two interceptions and a punt block. He is committed to play defensive back at Alabama.
FOOTBALL (DEFENSE) | NORTH POINT
Malik Lawrence was invaluable to Maryland 4A finalist North Point. He terrorized opposing quarterbacks and receivers in the secondary, finishing the year with 15 interceptions, 58 tackles, 300 interception return yards and three defensive touchdowns. As a wide receiver he had 73 receptions for 1,240 yards and 21 touchdowns.
BOYS’ SOCCER | WHITMAN
Described by an opposing coach as “ unstoppable,” Natan Rosen was the most dangerous player for Whitman, the area’s most balanced and talented team. The Lehigh commit had 17 goals and 11 assists, including the game-tying goal in a 2-1 win over Urbana in the Maryland 4A final.
GIRLS’ SOCCER | GOOD COUNSEL
Heather Hinz, a long goalkeeper who can make athletic and quick saves, was the centerpiece of Good Counsel’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship run. A two-time All-Met first-team honoree, Hinz posted 11 shutouts over 17 games against some of the nation’s top opponents and in one of the area’s most competitive leagues. The South Carolina signee finished her career with 50 shutouts and an 89 percent save rate.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY | NORTHWOOD
Northwood senior Obsaa Feda finished first in all of the races he ran up until Nike Cross Southeast Regionals, where he finished eighth (15:20). The Montgomery County champion, Maryland 4A North region champion and 4A state champion (15:44) ended his senior season 112th at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore. (16:19).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY | ANNANDALE
Running for Annandale, Julia Ghiselli finished first at the Gunston District championship (18:03), first at the Virginia 6A Occoquan Regional (17:54) and fifth at the Virginia Class 6 state championship (19:04). The highlight of Ghiselli’s sophomore season came at the Glory Days Invitational, where she won in 16:57. At the Foot Locker South Regional, she finished 27th (18:14).
FIELD HOCKEY | SPALDING
The hype surrounding Margot Lawn was huge before the season — and she matched it. Named to MaxPreps’ top 10 field hockey players nationally in her class, Lawn finished with 24 goals and added seven assists. A member of the USA Field Hockey under-17 national team, Lawn helped Spalding to a 14-4 record. She finished her high school career with 87 goals and will play for Louisville next season.
VOLLEYBALL | NORTHWEST
Jenaisya Moore, an Ohio State commit, led Northwest to a 77-2 record in her four years with the Jaguars. Moore had 103 kills in the playoffs this season to lead the team to its fourth straight Maryland 4A title. The four-time All-Met averaged 5.2 kills per set this year.
