What to watch as France and Croatia collide in the World Cup final

In Croatia’s last game of group play, against Iceland, Coach Zlatko Dalic left two regular starters in the starting lineup, and one of them was Modric, his midfielder and captain. It was as if he knew his team might be lost without its leader and tactical linchpin. Modric is a top contender for the Golden Ball Award given to the tournament’s best player. ESPN described it best: “In a modern football world defined by moments, brief snatches of thrilling action that can be turned into GIFs, Modric is a sprawling, three-hour masterpiece of a movie.” Keep an eye out on Sunday.