Soccer stadiums are designed to be noisy. Roofs have to be open to allow sunlight to reach the natural grass fields, but full canopies or large overhangs keep some of the elements out and the crowd noise in.

Die-hard supporters are vital to a stadium’s energy. Audi Field has designated sections in the north stands to accommodate 1,500 of D.C. United’s most raucous fans. These sections have bleachers rather than seats — these folks rarely sit anyway — so armrests won’t get in the way. The team has allotted space to store drums and banners.

In keeping with soccer tradition, both teams enter the field together rather than from opposite sides of the field (a la the NFL), and the benches are side-by-side. At Audi Field, players will walk from below-ground locker rooms up a short flight of stairs behind the south goal. As they emerge, only a railing will separate them from fans.

Perhaps most importantly, the seats are extremely close to the field.