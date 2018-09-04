NFC South

New Orleans Saints

Coach Sean Payton has long been one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and with Drew Brees at quarterback and an arsenal of weapons around him, there is no real limit to what the Saints can do. After the emergence of running back Alvin Kamara last year, Payton started running 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end) and using Kamara as a slot receiver, such as on this play. With two backs on the field, the defense is forced into playing base personnel, meaning Kamara will likely match up against a linebacker. From there, he runs a choice route off which he can cut in or out based on the coverage. Brees also has the option of throwing the stick route to the tight end on the other side, depending upon how the middle linebacker reacts.