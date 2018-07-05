In the second half of their first knockout game, France unexpectedly found itself down 2-1 against Argentina. An upset was in the making, until French footballer Benjamin Pavard took this try from outside of the box.

According to a statistic from Opta Sports, the shot had an “expected goals” of just 0.03, meaning it would be expected to produce a goal three percent of the time. This figure is calculated from 10 different variables, but the two most significant for this particular shot are pretty straightforward. It was taken from 22 meters away from the goal line – pretty far out. And it was taken from 15 meters off the center line – a very bad angle.

To better illustrate the principle behind this sort of statistic, Opta provided us with 100 shots taken from a nearly identical location during Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 play over the past 4.5 years. They mostly did not go in.