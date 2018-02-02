Does curling actually require speed?

Yes, and curling is awesome. No, but curling is awesome. I’ve seen curling, and I am skeptical. What is curling?

See answer

You got it!

Sorry!

For those of you who picked Option Four, curling is basically shuffleboard on ice. That lonely figure puttering across the top of this page while others zoom by is a curler, and yes, curlers move intentionally slowly — about 4-5 mph — as they glide with a stone toward their target, the “house.” But it is arm speed, not leg speed, that wins medals. The broom-wielding sweepers skitter ahead of the stones, warming the ice surface with fast-moving strokes to decrease friction in various spots. This speeds up the stone and makes subtle changes to its trajectory. A 2009 study found that top sweepers often swipe their brooms a speedy 10 strokes per second, which raises their heart rates into zones typical of marathoners.