The Winter Olympics are all about speed, and not only in the races. A figure skater needs it to execute a jump. A hockey player needs it to break away from the defense. Even a curler … well, we’ll get to that in a bit. Here’s a quick look at speed in the Games.

If you cheated just now, we’ll let it slide. While the three sliding sports involve hurtling down the same ice-lined track as quickly as possible, lugers reach the fastest average speeds, sometimes topping 90 mph. That’s because they start in a different place from the others and spend a greater portion of their runs on the steep parts. In the bobsled or skeleton starts, athletes push their sleds along a flat run-up area before hopping in (or on). Lugers, however, are seated at the start and use their arms to fling themselves into an almost immediate downhill drop. In the most recent world championships, the luge winner averaged 81.3 mph, followed by the four-man bobsled (78.7 mph) and the skeleton (71.9 mph).

SPEEDS COMPARED

81.3 mph

Luge

78.7

Bobsled

71.9

Skeleton

66.0

Downhill skier

32.8

Long-track speed skater

24.9

Hockey player

20.0

Figure skater

17.1

Cross-country skier

11.0

Curler

Speeds for racing sports based on the top average speed of the most recent World Cup champions. Others are based on published estimates of top speeds in the sports.

Bobsled

Luge

Skeleton

Luge and skeleton sleds have no brakes or steering mechanisms. Riders steer by moving their shoulders and legs.

This is a bit of a trick question. At the 2013 World Cup downhill event, Johan Clarey, a French alpine skier, hit a record top speed of 100.6 mph during a run. That’s the fastest top skiing speed among disciplines that are contested at the Olympics. But there is a non-Olympic sport called speed skiing in which competitors point their skis downhill and try for the fastest top speed. In 2016, Italian skier Ivan Origone hit 158.4 mph.

At his record top speed, skier Johan Clarey could rocket the roughly two miles from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial in 1 minute, 11 seconds. However, the trip is not downhill.

A world-class cross-country skier can average over 20 mph on flat ground and would be able to zip across the distance in about 6 minutes. Advantage: XC!

Downhill

skiing

Cross-country

skiing

U.S.

Capitol

Lincoln

Memorial

While Bolt’s world record sprint time of 9.58 seconds is indisputable, its speedskating equivalent is not as definitive. Because speedskaters don’t generally contest the 100 meters, there is no true world record for that distance. However, because a good start is vital in speedskating, World Cup events events include a 100-meter split, and the very fastest skaters can, occasionally, cover the first 100 meters in 9.5 seconds or less — a hair quicker than Bolt. So our speedskater wins. That said, who knows what would’ve happened if Bolt had traded his track spikes for speedskates?

SKATING SPORTS

A figure skater needs to be going about 20 mph to successfully land a quadruple jump.

Figure

skater

Hockey players have also been clocked at about 20 mph — and they wear up to 20 pounds of equipment.

Hockey

player

Speedskaters’ blades have almost no curve, allowing for long, powerful strides and speeds that top 30 mph.

 

 

Speed

skater

For those of you who picked Option Four, curling is basically shuffleboard on ice. That lonely figure puttering across the top of this page while others zoom by is a curler, and yes, curlers move intentionally slowly — about 4-5 mph — as they glide with a stone toward their target, the “house.” But it is arm speed, not leg speed, that wins medals. The broom-wielding sweepers skitter ahead of the stones, warming the ice surface with fast-moving strokes to decrease friction in various spots. This speeds up the stone and makes subtle changes to its trajectory. A 2009 study found that top sweepers often swipe their brooms a speedy 10 strokes per second, which raises their heart rates into zones typical of marathoners.

SOURCES: International Ski Federation, International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, International Luge Federation, World Curling Federation, International Skating Union, staff reports.

