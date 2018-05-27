Save percentage

Braden Holtby

Washington Capitals

Marc-Andre Fleury

Las Vegas Golden Knights

0.90

0.85

Braden Holtby started the season strong for Washington, producing an above-average .916 save percentage from October through January.

Marc-Andre Fleury was diagnosed with a concussion in mid-October, when he had a 3-1-0 record with a .925 save percentage in four appearances.

0.913

0.932

0.95

Then Holtby stopped 444 of 501 shots against for the remainder of the regular season, a save percentage of .886.

A three-time Cup winner, Fleury is 12-3 with a 0.947 save percentage this postseason.

0.848

After recording a league-leading nine shutouts last season, Holtby’s had none this season until games 6 and 7 against Tampa Bay.

0.941

0.919

Chris Alcantara and Mike Hume contributed to this report

About this story

Sources: Save percentage data is from Hockey Reference. Situational save percentages are from Corsica. Goal location data from Upper Hand, Inc. via getupperhand.com

Holtby photo by Patrick Smith, Fleury photo by Jason Halstead/Getty Images

