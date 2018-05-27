Save percentage
Seven-game moving average: a simple average of the seven most trecent performances for the goaltender
Regular season vs. playoffs
Both Holtby and Fleury are playing better in the playoffs than they did during the regular season. Here is the save percentage among all playoff goaltenders since 2005-06 with a minimum of 10 regular season games played.
Regular
season
0.85
0.90
0.95
0.85
BETTER IN
REGULAR
SEASON
Playoffs
0.90
Holtby
Fleury
0.95
BETTER IN
PLAYOFFS
1.00
Holtby
Fleury
0.95
BETTER IN REGULAR
SEASON
0.90
Regular
season
BETTER IN PLAYOFFS
0.85
0.90
0.85
0.95
1.00
Playoffs
Save percentages, by situation
Even strength
Holtby
Fleury
Penalty kill
Overall
Expected,
based on scenario
Low-danger chances
Shot attempts
originating
above the
faceoff circles.
High-danger chances
Shots in the slot and
the crease.
WORSE
Medium-danger
chances
Shot attempts
originating in the
high slot and sides of
the net.
BETTER
Even strength
Holtby
Fleury
Penalty kill
Overall
Expected,
based on scenario
High-danger chances
Shots in the slot and
the crease.
Low-danger chances
Shot attempts originating
above the faceoff circles.
Worse
Medium-danger chances
Shot attempts originating
in the high slot and sides
of the net.
Better
Goal locations in the playoffs
Holtby is most vulnerable low on his blocker side, where he has let in 22 percent of his goals. Against Fleury, shoot high on his glove side, where nearly one in five goals have been scored against the Golden Knights.
Holtby
Fleury
GLOVE
SIDE
BLOCKER
SIDE
14%
7%
3%
19%
11%
7%
5%
5%
3%
7%
5%
0%
7%
7%
16%
11%
0%
11%
11%
7%
5%
0%
0%
0%
22%
15%
Holtby
Fleury
7%
19%
14%
3%
11%
7%
5%
5%
3%
7%
5%
BLOCKER
SIDE
0%
GLOVE
SIDE
11%
16%
7%
11%
7%
0%
22%
11%
15%
7%
5%
0%
0%
0%
Chris Alcantara and Mike Hume contributed to this report
About this story
Sources: Save percentage data is from Hockey Reference. Situational save percentages are from Corsica. Goal location data from Upper Hand, Inc. via getupperhand.com
Holtby photo by Patrick Smith, Fleury photo by Jason Halstead/Getty Images
