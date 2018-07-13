All-Star Game rostersJuly 17 and Nationals Park
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Position, Player
Team
All-Star Game appearance
RHP Trevor Bauer
Indians
1st
RHP Jose Berrios
Twins
1st
RHP Gerrit Cole
Astros
2nd
RHP Edwin Diaz
Mariners
1st
RHP Joe Jimenez
Tigers
1st
RHP Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
7th
RHP Corey Kluber
Indians
3rd
RHP Luis Severino
Yankees
2nd
P Corey Kluber
Indians
3rd
RHP Blake Treinen
Athletics
1st
RHP Justin Verlander
Astros
7th
LHP Aroldis Chapman
Yankees
5th
LHP J.A. Happ
Blue Jays
1st
LHP Chris Sale
Red Sox
7th
C Wilson Ramos
Rays
2nd
C Salvador Perez
Royals
6th
1B Jose Abreu
White Sox
2nd
1B Mitch Moreland
Red Sox
1st
2B Jose Altuve
Astros
6th
2B Gleyber Torres
Yankees
1st
3B Jose Ramirez
Indians
2nd
3B Alex Bregman
Astros
1st
SS Manny Machado
Orioles
4th
SS Francisco Lindor
Indians
3rd
OF Mookie Betts
Red Sox
3rd
OF Mike Trout
Angels
7th
OF Aaron Judge
Red Sox
2nd
OF Michael Brantley
Indians
3rd
OF Shin-Soo Choo
Rangers
1st
OF Mitch Haniger
Mariners
1st
OF George Springer
Astros
2nd
DH J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
2nd
DH Nelson Cruz
Mariners
6th
LHP Patrick Corbin
Diamondbacks
2nd
RHP Jacob deGrom
Mets
2nd
LHP Sean Doolittle
Nationals
2nd
RHP Mike Foltynewicz
Braves
1st
LHP Josh Hader
Brewers
1st
LHP Brad Hand
Padres
2nd
RHP Kenley Jansen
Dodgers
3rd
LHP Jon Lester
Cubs
5th
RHP Miles Mikolas
Cardinals
1st
RHP Aaron Nola
Phillies
1st
RHP Max Scherzer
Nationals
6th
LHP Felipe Vazquez
Pirates
1st
C Willson Contreras
Cubs
1st
C Yadier Molina
Cardinals
9th
C J.T. Realmuto
Marlins
1st
1B Freddie Freeman
Braves
3rd
1B Paul Goldschmidt
Diamondbacks
6th
1B Joey Votto
Reds
6th
2B Javier Baez
Cubs
1st
2B Ozzie Albies
Braves
1st
2B Scooter Gennett
Reds
1st
3B Nolan Arenado
Rockies
4th
3B Eugenio Suarez
Reds
1st
SS Brandon Crawford
Giants
2nd
SS Trevor Story
Rockies
1st
OF Nick Markakis
Braves
1st
OF Matt Kemp
Dodgers
3rd
OF Bryce Harper
Nationals
6th
OF Charlie Blackmon
Rockies
3rd
OF Lorenzo Cain
Brewers
2nd
OF Christian Yelich
Brewers
1st
