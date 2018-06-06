Girls’ Lacrosse
Anna Callahan
Finishing her Glenelg girls’ lacrosse career with a third straight Maryland state championship, the senior Duke commit paced the Gladiators with 93 points, 23 ground balls, 41 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers. Callahan, a 2018 Under Armour all-American, dictated the Gladiators’ offensive tempo throughout a season in which they defeated several of the area’s best squads and again appeared high in national rankings.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Joey Epstein
A three-time All-Met honoree and the 2017 US Lacrosse national player of the year, the Johns Hopkins signee was a relentless competitor and dominant scorer in four years at Landon. With 55 goals and 33 assists in his senior season, Epstein shattered Landon’s career scoring record by more than 100 points. The No. 1 overall player in 2018, according to Inside Lacrosse, and 2018 Under Armour all-American leaves Landon with two IAC tournament championships and a 2017 national championship.
Girls’ Soccer
Claire Constant
A strong, skilled player who can contribute just about anywhere on the soccer field, Constant wrapped up her T.C. Williams career with another impressive season. The senior Virginia commit scored 23 goals and had 13 assists, earning first team all-region honors for the third straight year.
Boys’ Soccer
Bryan Silver
The Notre Dame signee was the heart of an Oakton attack that steamrolled its way through Northern Virginia soccer this spring. Playing in a deep midfield position, Silver was consistently on the ball for the Cougars, facilitating for the team's speedy wingers and target forward. He finished with seven goals, including a game-winning stunner off a free kick in the regional quarterfinals. Under Silver's senior leadership, Oakton remained undefeated until a 2-1 loss in the Class 6 state championship game.
Girls’ Tennis
Ayana Akli
An all-court tennis player with an aggressive net game, the Wheaton junior won her second straight Maryland state, Region II and Montgomery County titles to go undefeated for a second year in a row. At the state tournament, she lost only five total games in four matches. She is the top-ranked U.S. Tennis Association girls' 18 and under player in the Mid-Atlantic, and a top 75 recruit nationally for the Class of 2019.
Boys’ Tennis
Sachin Das
The counterpunching lefty from Landon had a breakout junior season in which he went undefeated and was named the Interstate Athletic Conference player of the year. He also helped the Bears go unbeaten in league play and win the outright league title after beating Georgetown Prep in the IAC tournament final. Using his defense and potent backhand, he scored a straight-sets win over last year's All-Met Player of the Year, Joseph Brailovsky of Wootton, in an early-season scrimmage and handed Bullis junior Ricky Bell his first high school defeat. He committed last week to the University of Chicago.
Gymnastics
Sydney Wrighte
The three-time Gymnast of the Year again dazzled Virginia High School League competition by leading Freedom-South Riding to a second 1-5A state championship in three years and placing second in the individual all-around by .05 points. Wrighte, who was also the Region 5C all-around, bars, beam and floor winner, placed first on floor (tie), second on vault and bars, and sixth on beam at the VHSL state championships. The Level-10 gymnast will join Auburn’s team in the fall.
Golf
Brad Riley
A powerful ball-striker with a nose for greens and fairways, the Sherwood senior golfer averaged 37.17 strokes in his matches. He helped Sherwood to a fourth-place finish at the Maryland 3A/4A state championship by winning medalist honors (145 strokes). Riley showed improvement every year and will attend Montgomery College next season with hopes of transferring to play golf after one year.
Girls’ Track
Masai Russell
The Bullis star and Tennessee signee leads the nation in the 300-meter hurdles (40.16 seconds at the ISL championship meet) and the 400 hurdles (58.49 seconds at the Penn Relays). She also ran the first leg for the third-place 4x400 relay (3:41.51) and the ninth-place 4x100 relay (45.72) at the storied Philadelphia meet. Both of those teams rank first in the area and among the best in the U.S. Russell, a senior, also excels in the 100 hurdles, with a personal- and area-best time of 13.80 set at the Dogwood Track Classic.
Boys’ Track
Andrew Delvecchio
In his final track season for Lake Braddock, the distance specialist won the Virginia Class 6 state title in the 1,600 meters and placed among the top three times in Virginia in that event (4:09.87) and the 800 meters (1 minute 52.94 seconds). Those personal-best times both stand as third-best in Virginia; his mark in the 1,600 ranks 24th in the nation. The Notre Dame signee also ran on Virginia’s premier 4x800 team, which finished sixth at the prestigious Penn Relays with a time of 7:46.38.
Softball
Alex Echazarreta
The Madison softball ace tossed a no-hitter in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game to lock down the title and a perfect 28-0 season. The single biggest reason for her team’s domination, the Purdue signee and 2017-18 Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year maintained a miniscule 0.63 ERA and recorded 229 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched. The senior not only wreaked havoc from the circle, where she went 23-0, but also in the batter’s box, where she hit .541 with nine doubles and 11 home runs.
Baseball
Kody Milton
In his four years at Severna Park, Milton proved that he was much more than the coach’s son as he became one of the most decorated baseball players in the history of Anne Arundel County. He made first-team all-county all four years and was chosen as an Under Armour All-American and a first-team All-Met in his junior season. This spring, he hit .514 with eight home runs and 35 RBI as a senior to lead the Falcons to the Maryland 4A state title game. He will play at Maryland.
