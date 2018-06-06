Baseball

Kody Milton

In his four years at Severna Park, Milton proved that he was much more than the coach’s son as he became one of the most decorated baseball players in the history of Anne Arundel County. He made first-team all-county all four years and was chosen as an Under Armour All-American and a first-team All-Met in his junior season. This spring, he hit .514 with eight home runs and 35 RBI as a senior to lead the Falcons to the Maryland 4A state title game. He will play at Maryland.

Baseball: First team, second team and honorable mentions