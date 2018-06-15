Because nearly 13 percent of Americans are foreign-born, U.S. soccer fans need only look toward their neighbors to find a backup team to cheer for.

Based on census data, The Washington Post set out to find pockets of World Cup fandom based on foreign-born populations living within the United States. We limited our analysis to the 29 teams that actually qualified for the World Cup (sorry Italy and Netherlands, we feel your pain) and that have country-of-origin data available in the census (Tunisia, Senegal and Iceland are omitted). We took that data and mapped it, showing the largest foreign-born population in each county.

The large number of Mexican immigrants throughout the United States obscures other interesting patterns. The map below shows the same data, except it excludes Mexican immigrants. Here we can see large swaths of German and Korean immigrants.

The places that have the most fans born elsewhere, by percentage of the population

Every country’s population is distributed in different ways. Polish immigrants are clustered near Chicago, Koreans in Los Angeles, and there are small pockets of Basque Spaniards in eastern Oregon and Idaho. These maps show where people born in each World Cup country make up the largest share of the total county population. We’ve excluded counties where fewer than 25 residents were born in the World Cup nation.

Group A
Uruguay
Egypt
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Group B
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Iran
Group C
France
Denmark
Australia
Peru
Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria
Group E
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Serbia
Group F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
Korea
Group G
Belgium
England
Tunisia
Panama
Group H
Colombia
Poland
Senegal
Japan

About this story

Foreign-born population data from the 2016 5-year American Community Survey. “Korea” refers to those that report their country of birth as South Korea, North Korea or just Korea.

