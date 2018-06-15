Because nearly 13 percent of Americans are foreign-born, U.S. soccer fans need only look toward their neighbors to find a backup team to cheer for.
Based on census data, The Washington Post set out to find pockets of World Cup fandom based on foreign-born populations living within the United States. We limited our analysis to the 29 teams that actually qualified for the World Cup (sorry Italy and Netherlands, we feel your pain) and that have country-of-origin data available in the census (Tunisia, Senegal and Iceland are omitted). We took that data and mapped it, showing the largest foreign-born population in each county.
Country of birth of largest
immigrant group
Mexico
Germany
Korea
Japan
Poland
England
Russia
Other
Population
10k to 100k
More than 100k
10 to 10k
Seattle
Chicago
New
York
San Francisco
Denver
Los
Angeles
Atlanta
500 MILES
Houston
Miami
500 MILES
800 MILES
The large number of Mexican immigrants throughout the United States obscures other interesting patterns. The map below shows the same data, except it excludes Mexican immigrants. Here we can see large swaths of German and Korean immigrants.
Country of birth of largest immigrant
group, excluding Mexico
Germany
Korea
England
Japan
Poland
Russia
Other
Population
10k to 100k
More than 100k
10 to 10k
Seattle
New
York
Chicago
San Francisco
Denver
Los
Angeles
Atlanta
500 MILES
Houston
Miami
500 MILES
800 MILES
The places that have the most fans born elsewhere, by percentage of the population
Every country’s population is distributed in different ways. Polish immigrants are clustered near Chicago, Koreans in Los Angeles, and there are small pockets of Basque Spaniards in eastern Oregon and Idaho. These maps show where people born in each World Cup country make up the largest share of the total county population. We’ve excluded counties where fewer than 25 residents were born in the World Cup nation.
About this story
Foreign-born population data from the 2016 5-year American Community Survey. “Korea” refers to those that report their country of birth as South Korea, North Korea or just Korea.
