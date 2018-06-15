Because nearly 13 percent of Americans are foreign-born, U.S. soccer fans need only look toward their neighbors to find a backup team to cheer for.

Based on census data, The Washington Post set out to find pockets of World Cup fandom based on foreign-born populations living within the United States. We limited our analysis to the 29 teams that actually qualified for the World Cup (sorry Italy and Netherlands, we feel your pain) and that have country-of-origin data available in the census (Tunisia, Senegal and Iceland are omitted). We took that data and mapped it, showing the largest foreign-born population in each county.