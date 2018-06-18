How can that be? A combination of ancestry, immigration, war and some occasional competitive shenanigans tells the tale.

Only citizens of a country are eligible to play for its national team, according to FIFA, international soccer’s governing body.

But because citizenship rules vary — birth, parentage and residency are handled in different ways in different countries — around the globe, many players qualify for more than one national team.

An extreme example is Belgium midfielder Adnan Januzaj, who had his pick of up to seven national teams.