Group A
Uruguay
Egypt
Russia
Saudi-Arabia
Group B
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Iran
Group C
France
Denmark
Australia
Peru
Group D
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria
Group E
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa-Rica
Serbia
Group F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
South-Korea
Group G
Belgium
England
Tunisia
Panama
Group H
Colombia
Poland
Senegal
Japan
About this story
Illustrations by Aya Kakeda for The Washington Post. Photos by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post. Names as published by FIFA.
More stories
World Cup 2018: schedule and results
Plan your viewing schedule for all the matches, and check in on results when they go final.
How the Washington Capitals built a championship roster
13 years of deals, drafts and signings that lead to the 2018 Washington team.