Golden yellow turmeric and slightly sweet shredded coconut add brightness and bold flavor to this quick bread recipe. Using tahini to grease the pan is also a genius swap and helps keep the recipe vegan.
Cover photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post
Ingredients
1 tablespoon tahini (well stirred), for the pan
1 ½ cups flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon ground turmeric
⅛ teaspoon salt
¾ cup unsweetened nondairy milk, slightly warmed
½ cup coconut oil, melted
16 shelled, unsalted pistachios (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat the bottom and sides of an 8-inch-square pan with the tahini.
Combine the flour, baking powder, shredded coconut, sugar, turmeric and salt in a mixing bowl.
Whisk together the nondairy milk (soy, almond or coconut work well) and coconut oil in a large liquid measuring cup.
Pour that mixture in the bowl, stirring long enough to form a thick, evenly moistened batter.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, spreading it evenly into the corners.
Arrange the pistachios in a 4-by-4 grid, placing a nut at the center of what will be each baked piece.
Bake on the middle rack for 20 to 25 minutes, rotating the pan from front to back halfway through, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool and cut into 16 pieces.
