This basic muffin batter is a blank canvas for your favorite flavor combinations. An added bonus — it all comes together in one bowl. You’ll need a standard-size muffin pan with 12 paper liners.
For the muffin batter
8 tablespoons (1 stick), unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1 large egg
1 cup milk
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
For this version, we added 1 ½ cups of blueberries, 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest and topped them with a mixture of 2 tablespoons of sugar and ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon.
Here are other flavor variations:
1 cup chocolate chips + 2 teaspoons vanilla extract + topped with 2 tablespoons of sugar
1 tablespoon lemon zest + 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
After preheating the oven to 375 degrees, pour the melted butter into a large bowl. Thoroughly whisk in the egg and then the milk. If using lemon zest or extracts, add that now.
Add the sugar, whisking until completely incorporated. Then, add the baking powder, salt and a third of the flour, whisking again until combined.
Add another third of the flour and whisk again. Add the last third, using a rubber spatula to fold in the last of the flour.
Gently fold in the blueberries or other add-ins.
Fill each paper liner with ¼ cup of batter. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on top (if using).
Bake in the middle rack of an oven preheated to 375 degrees for 20 minutes until the muffins are well-risen and golden.
