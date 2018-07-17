For this version, we added 1 ½ cups of blueberries, 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest and topped them with a mixture of 2 tablespoons of sugar and ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon.

Here are other flavor variations:

1 cup chocolate chips + 2 teaspoons vanilla extract + topped with 2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest + 2 tablespoons poppy seeds