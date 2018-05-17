voraciously
Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inspired this wedding cake recipe, but the decorating tips can apply to any layer cake. Tap ahead to see how you could decorate a cake like a royal.
You can also click the button below to find the full recipe on Voraciously, The Washington Post’s new cooking destination.
Place a dab of frosting in the middle of a 9-inch cake round (or a flat plate) and then the first layer on top. This will help it stay put.
Using a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip or a zip-top bag, pipe a ring of frosting on top of the cake, just inside the edge.
Using an offset spatula or table knife, spread half of the filling inside the circle of frosting.
Place another layer on top. Repeat the piping and filling with the next layer.
A smoothly frosted cake needs a crumb coat. Place a small amount of frosting in a separate bowl and use an offset spatula to apply a base layer. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to let the crumb coat set.
Apply the remaining frosting to the cake and refrigerate for another 30 minutes.
Decorate with edible flowers. We crystallized some of these with egg whites and sugar.