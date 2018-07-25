voraciously
Summer fruit is the perfect base for a cast-iron baked cobbler, but even frozen fruit can be used. This recipe comes from chef Virginia Willis, who fondly recalls summers spent foraging for blackberries that her grandmother, Meme, turned into the crisp-edged, jammy-centered dessert. You can swap a baking dish for a cast-iron skillet.
For the cobbler
4 tablespoons (½ stick), unsalted butter
4 cups fresh or defrosted fruit, such as blackberries, blueberries, peaches, raspberries or cherries
1 cup sugar, or more as needed
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Pinch fine sea salt
1 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the butter in a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet (or an ovenproof baking dish) and place in the oven so the butter melts, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Place the fruit in a large mixing bowl. Use a potato masher to mash the fruit until some of their juices are released.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add the sugar, milk and vanilla extract and stir until well incorporated.
Remove the skillet from the oven and carefully pour the melted butter into the batter, stirring to combine.
Pour the batter into the skillet. Add the fruit and juices to the center of the batter.
Bake on the middle rack for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the topping comes out mostly clean.
