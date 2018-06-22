voraciously
Milk Bar chef and owner Christina Tosi demonstrates how to make one of the bakery’s signature desserts, a Strawberry Lemon Cake Truffle.
For the cake truffle assembly
Vanilla cake (see full recipe)
¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from two lemons)
12 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped, melted and mixed with 2 tablespoons canola oil
Strawberry sand (see full recipe)
Break up the cake into slightly smaller than bite-size pieces.
Add half of the binder, in this case lemon juice. Work into the cake until you are able to knead it into one large ball, adding more lemon juice, as needed.
Using a small ice cream scoop or tablespoon, measure equal portions of the moistened cake mixture. Roll into balls about 1 inch in diameter.
The next step is easiest to do with gloves. Put a tablespoon or two of melted white chocolate in the palm of your hands. Roll the cake truffle ball, then place it in the coating mixture.
Push the cake truffles through the sand so that the coating just sticks. Refrigerate to fully set the white chocolate.
