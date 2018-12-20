Crystals of frost ran along the ridges of hundreds of tiny tents in a refugee camp just outside Qaleh-Ye Now in northwestern Afghanistan. Inside were families forced to leave their homes –– not because of a war in its 17th year, but because of what many in the province say is the worst drought they can remember.

In western Afghanistan, more than 250,000 people have been displaced this year alone. Badghis is one of the least developed provinces in Afghanistan and, like much of the country, is almost entirely reliant on rain-fed agriculture. With poor snowfall last winter and almost no rain over the summer, the effects of the drought have been more severe here than in any other part of Afghanistan.