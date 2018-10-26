Super Typhoon Yutu and its 180 mph winds unleashed a devastating blow Thursday morning to the Northern Mariana Islands. It’s unlikely that many structures not built from concrete survived the storm, equivalent to a high-end Category 5 hurricane.

High-resolution before and after imagery from DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-3 satellite reveals the extent of wreckage over the small islands of Saipan and Tinian, the most populous part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory. Hundreds of homes and buildings were destroyed and the islands’ infrastructure was also heavily damage.

The storm was the most intense to affect U.S. soil since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, which struck the Florida Keys.