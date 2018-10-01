A little after 6 p.m. on Friday, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred on the coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

The earthquake set off dozens of aftershocks, but the worst damage may have come from a tsunami that occurred roughly 30 minutes later, according to witnesses. Waves as high as 18 feet crashed ashore in the city of Palu as the tsunami cascaded through the bay.

Days later, authorities are only just beginning to get a sense of the scale of the disaster, including how many people may have died.