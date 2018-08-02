When Gerald Jose Vasquez Lopez joined student protests in Nicaragua earlier this year, he assured his mother, Susana, that she shouldn’t worry.

He was fighting for Nicaragua so the country could be free, he told her. Lopez, 20, said he’d be home soon, when the protests were over.

Days later, Lopez was dead, killed during a 15-hour siege at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN). He was a student in technical construction.