World
Denis Mukwege, the Congolese gynecologist who has treated tens of thousands of women who were raped, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Mukwege opened Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, in eastern Congo, in 1999. He has faced intimidation from the government for speaking out against sexual violence perpetrated by the military, and in 2012, survived an assassination attempt, prompting him to briefly flee into exile.
French photographer Edouard Elias visited his hospital in 2014.
About half the women and girls treated at Mukwege’s hospital cannot afford treatment. Many also cannot immediately return home, either because of conflict or the long distance they’ve traveled for treatment. Instead, they stay at the hospital’s community center, where they can receive psychological and legal assistance, as well as job training.
Experts have described rape in eastern Congo as an epidemic. Both the national army and rebel groups vying for control in the turbulent region have used sexual violence as a weapon of war. But even in areas where conflict has subsided, rape remains widespread.
In the village of Kavumu, dozens of girls, including one as young as 18 months old, were kidnapped and raped in recent years. “I’ve been performing surgeries for 10 years, and now I’m operating on the children born from these rapes,” Mukwege once said. “I no longer believe in treating the consequences. I think that we must treat the causes.”