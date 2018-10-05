Denis Mukwege, the Congolese gynecologist who has treated tens of thousands of women who were raped, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Mukwege opened Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, in eastern Congo, in 1999. He has faced intimidation from the government for speaking out against sexual violence perpetrated by the military, and in 2012, survived an assassination attempt, prompting him to briefly flee into exile.

French photographer Edouard Elias visited his hospital in 2014.