Powerless: A photographer’s journey into Yemen’s shattering war

The war started four years ago — four years of a conflict that has split Yemen in two, with a pro-government coalition supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates fighting against a group of rebels, known as the Houthis, for control of the country. In the middle: 28 million Yemenis.

Photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli visited Yemen in June and again in November and December for The Washington Post, witnessing the harrowing effects of a conflict that has claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and created one of the worst famines in history.