Oktoberfest: Photos from inside Germany’s beer-flowing tradition

The 185th Oktoberfest kicked off Sept. 22 in Munich, a beer-based celebration where revelers dress in traditional lederhosen, leather breeches that resemble suspenders, or dirndls, commonly described as Alpine peasant dresses. This year, an estimated 6 million visitors are expected to attend the 16-day event.

During the opening celebrations, Washington Post photojournalist Matt McClain was one of them. Here’s what he saw.