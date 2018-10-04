From the glitz of Fashion Week parties to the towering malls of Dubai, modest fashion is big business. Its models grace Vogue covers. Instagram influencers have followings in the millions. Catering to conservative dress codes, the global industry is projected to rake in $373 billion by 2022.

Major design houses were already taking notice of the trend in 2015, when Lebanese-British photographer Natalie Naccache moved to Dubai. What followed was this photo essay, which offers a rebuke to the Western stereotype that head coverings and other conservative forms of dress are oppressive.