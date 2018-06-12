In front of a backdrop of alternating American and North Korean flags, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un approached from opposite sides of a stage and shook hands in the middle.

While the leaders spoke little in their appearances Tuesday, experts in body language pointed out notable nonverbal cues that could provide insight into their demeanors during the meeting.

Experts noted that Trump touched Kim on numerous occasions, while Kim was much more restrained. “It was those certain small unexpected touches by Trump that showed his power,” said Patti Wood, author of “SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, & Charisma.”

“Touch has the potential to signal warmth,” she added. “But the majority of these additional touches signal power and Trump’s desire to look in control of the meeting.”

[Video: The historic Trump-Kim Singapore summit, in 3 minutes]

Kim Hyung-hee, director of the Korea Body Language Lab, explained that “in Korean culture, a young person would not touch the older person's body heedlessly. Kim Jong Un did not initiate much physical contact, probably in a move to be prudent and polite to an elderly person.”