President Trump’s style was on display this week as he berated NATO leaders at a summit in Brussels and paid a tumultuous first visit to Britain to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.
In his first year and a half, the president has paid few visits to U.S. neighbors and has used the world stage to publicly confront allies.
Some of the world leaders Trump has visited
May 20, 2017
May 22, 2017
June 8, 2018
Nov 13, 2017
June 12, 2018
July 13, 2018
May 20, 2017
May 22, 2017
Nov 13, 2017
June 8, 2018
June 12, 2018
July 13, 2018
May 20, 2017
May 22, 2017
Nov 13, 2017
June 8, 2018
June 12, 2018
July 13, 2018
Trump tallied 21 visits to other countries in his first 18 months in office, compared with 28 for Barack Obama and 23 for George W. Bush in the same period, according to an analysis of State Department data on presidential travel.
All three presidents traveled to major cities such as Beijing, London, Paris and Tokyo by this point in their presidencies. A difference for Trump is that only one of his trips took place in North America.
Where Trump, Obama and Bush traveled in their first 18 months
In the first year and a half of his presidency, Trump made 10 country visits for multilateral organization meetings and 11 for one-on-one diplomacy. The map also shows where Obama and Bush went in their first 18 months.
Trump took his first trip to Canada for a G-7 meeting in June.
Helsinki, Finland, is the site of Monday’s Trump-Putin meeting.
Trump has yet to go to Mexico as president.
In Singapore, Trump was the first sitting president to meet with a North Korean leader.
Helsinki, Finland, is the site of Monday’s Trump-Putin meeting.
Trump took his first trip to Canada for a G-7 meeting in June.
London
Paris
Beijing
Seoul
Vatican City
Tokyo
Trump has yet to go to Mexico as president.
In Singapore, Trump was the first sitting president to meet with a North Korean leader.
Helsinki, Finland, is the site of Monday’s Trump-Putin meeting.
London
Paris
Beijing
Vatican City
Seoul
Tokyo
Trump took his first trip to Canada for a G-7 meeting in June.
Trump has yet to go to Mexico as president.
In Singapore, Trump was the first sitting president to meet with a North Korean leader.
Every president since Ronald Reagan has visited either Canada or Mexico first, a symbol of the importance of the relationship with the U.S. neighbors and trading partners. It was almost 17 months before the president set foot in either country, traveling to Canada to attend an economic summit.
Trump broke with tradition and traveled to Saudi Arabia for his first visit abroad.
After taking an especially confrontational tone toward Mexico, Trump has not set foot in the country since taking office. He visited as a candidate in 2016.
Each of the last three presidents approached foreign travel differently early in their presidency. Obama traveled to more countries than the others, trying to revive alliances strained by the Iraq War. Trump has made fewer trips overseas but made several stops during his travels.
Visit to a country for:
One-on-one diplomacy
Group summits, such as G-7 and NATO
Trump
He made his first trip four months into his presidency.
North
Korea
summit
First stop:
Saudi Arabia
Feb.
Jan.
July
Obama
Of the three presidents, he traveled most in the first 18 months.
First stop:
Canada
Feb.
Jan.
July
Bush
The former Texas governor’s first trip took him south of the border.
Sept. 11
attacks
First stop:
Mexico
Feb.
Jan.
July
Visit to a country for:
One-on-one diplomacy
Group summits, such as G-7 and NATO
He made his first trip four months into his presidency.
Trump
First stop:
Saudi Arabia
One year
in office
North
Korea
summit
FEB.
MAY
JULY
NOV.
JAN.
JUNE
JULY
Of the three presidents, he traveled most in the first 18 months.
Obama
Obama gets
Nobel Prize
in Norway
First stop:
Canada
FEB.
APRIL
JUNE
JULY
AUG.
OCT.
NOV.
DEC.
MARCH
APRIL
JUNE
JULY
The former Texas governor’s first trip took him south of the border.
Bush
First stop:
Mexico
Sept. 11
attacks
FEB.
APRIL
JUNE
JULY
OCT.
FEB.
MARCH
MAY
JUNE
JULY
Visit to a country for:
One-on-one diplomacy
Group summits, such as G-7 and NATO
One year
in office
First stop:
Saudi Arabia
North
Korea
summit
Trump
He made his first trip four months into his presidency.
FEB.
MAY
JULY
NOV.
JAN.
JUNE
JULY
Obama
Of the three presidents, he traveled most in the first
18 months.
Obama gets
Nobel Prize
in Norway
First stop:
Canada
FEB.
APRIL
JUNE
JULY
AUG.
OCT.
NOV.
DEC.
MARCH
APRIL
JUNE
JULY
Bush
The former Texas governor’s first trip took him south of
the border.
First stop:
Mexico
Sept. 11
attacks
FEB.
APRIL
JUNE
JULY
OCT.
FEB.
MARCH
MAY
JUNE
JULY
The president has also brought a measure of unpredictability to his public dialogue while abroad.
Trump, who has long accused other NATO members of not meeting their financial obligations, launched into a tirade about defense spending as the summit was wrapping up in Brussels this week, The Post reported.
“No, we are not playing this game,” Trump said when the organization’s leader tried to promote unity, according to one official who was present. “Other presidents have done this, but I’m not going to.”
Trump has often shown a willingness to air grievances publicly and forcefully, rather than a more measured approach.
“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” said James Lebovic, a George Washington University professor who studies the foreign travels of U.S. presidents. “This is all shoot-from-the-hip diplomacy.”
[Trump says Britain’s May is ‘doing a terrific job’ after criticizing her in interview]
Experts say the trips have given Trump an opportunity to very publicly deliver on the campaign promise he made to shake up the normal way of doing things.
June 9, 2018
June 9, 2018
June 9, 2018
“In terms of the theatrics, it’s very different for Trump,” said Emily Charnock, a researcher at Selwyn College at the University of Cambridge who studies presidential travel. “He gets to go and show himself standing up against these international elites who he has defined himself against.”
The last stop on this international trip will be when the president meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.
Monica Ulmanu contributed to this report.
About this story
Foreign trips were compiled from the State Department’s Office of the Historian. The Post categorized each visit as either a meeting of a multilateral organization or other presidential travel abroad. Visits to countries that included groups of foreign leaders, such as NATO, G-7, G-8, G-20, ASEAN and APEC, were considered multilateral. Other travel that involved only the leader of one other country was considered one-on-one diplomacy. The State Department has not updated its data for 2018. Those trips come from news reports.
More stories
‘Whiplash’: Inside Trump’s NATO ambush, a signature spectacle casting allies as bit players
Though the president declared unprecedented victory, partners said little new had actually been agreed upon.
Analysis | What body language experts saw when Trump and Kim Jong Un met
The summit could prove to be valuable propaganda for Kim Jong Un, but it was Trump who appeared to be in control
Obama has spent almost seven months of his presidency on foreign travel
He put his frequent-flier miles where his mouth was: Asia.
When popes hit the road, here’s where they go
Since 1964, papal visits outside Italy have been part evangelical, part political and part rock star.