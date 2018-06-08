Yemen’s political and social chaos has fueled the growth of a virulent al-Qaeda affiliate that U.S. officials say has eclipsed its parent organization as a terrorist threat to the United States.

Airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition with logistical and intelligence support from the United States have killed and wounded thousands of civilians, often in indiscriminate attacks, human rights groups say.

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis is considered the worst in the world. With more than 3 million people displaced by war, and with the economy besieged and in ruins, the United Nations says the risk of famine could imperil 22 million people – about three-quarters of the population.