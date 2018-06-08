The civil war racking Yemen pits U.S.-backed forces against Iranian-backed elements in an all-out shooting war, and the United States, which has for years conducted counterterrorism operations in Yemen, is expanding its role there.

Tehran

IRAQ

IRAN

SAUDI

ARABIA

Riyadh

YEMEN

Sanaa

Socotra I.

 

(YEMEN)

SOMALIA

Yemen’s political and social chaos has fueled the growth of a virulent al-Qaeda affiliate that U.S. officials say has eclipsed its parent organization as a terrorist threat to the United States.

Airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition with logistical and intelligence support from the United States have killed and wounded thousands of civilians, often in indiscriminate attacks, human rights groups say.

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis is considered the worst in the world. With more than 3 million people displaced by war, and with the economy besieged and in ruins, the United Nations says the risk of famine could imperil 22 million people – about three-quarters of the population.

Yemenis wait to receive local charity-provided food for iftar, the meal traditionally taken after sunset prayers to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen. (YAHYA ARHAB/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

At least 1 million Yemenis have contracted cholera in the largest outbreak of the disease in history and pose a threat of an international epidemic.

Yemen was a storied crossroads of commerce and cultures in ancient times. The Romans called it Felix Arabia, or Happy Arabia. Today, conflict in Yemen is a profound menace to the country’s populace and to others beyond its borders.

1. Most of Yemen’s population is on the brink of famine

The majority of Yemen’s 27.5 million people live within 100 miles of the western coast. Areas east of the town of Ataq are sparsely populated.

POPULATION

FOOD INSECURITY

Crisis

Emergency

100k

250

350

500k

Saada

Sanaa

—Seiyun

—Marib

—Hodeida

—Al Mukalla

—Ataq

Taizz—

200 MILES

—Aden

POPULATION

FOOD INSECURITY

Crisis

Emergency

100k

250k

350k

500k

—Saada

—Seiyun

Sanaa

—Marib

—Hodeida

—Al Mukalla

—Ataq

—Zinjibar

100 MILES

—Aden

Even before the civil war erupted in 2015, Yemen relied heavily on food imports, because water for agriculture is scarce. Since then, an air, land and sea blockade by the Saudi-led coalition has choked off supplies of food, medicine and fuel. Even when supplies make it to the ports, the war has disrupted the road network used for distribution, and food prices have soared beyond the means of many Yemenis.

2. A proxy war is raging

SAUDI

Conflict zone

ARABIA

Less

Heavy

Territorial control

Houthi

Najran

Jizan

Saada

Houthi

YEMEN

Hajjah

controlled

Sanaa

Marib

Hodeida

Dhamar

Zabid

Rida

area

Ibb

Al Bayda

Taizz

Mocha

Lahij

ERITREA

DJIBOUTI

Abha

Conflict zone

Less

Heavy

SAUDI

Territorial control

ARABIA

Houthi

Najran

Jizan

Saada

Houthi

YEMEN

Hajjah

controlled

Sanaa

Marib

Hodeida

Dhamar

Zabid

Rida

area

Ibb

Al Bayda

Taizz

Mocha

Lahij

The civil war escalated in 2015 after Shiite Houthi rebels from the north captured the capital, Sanaa, and ousted the internationally recognized government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The conflict has turned into one of the most ferocious proxy wars in the Middle East, drawing in Iran, which supports the Houthi rebels, and a Sunni Muslim coalition including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, supporting Hadi’s forces. The fiercest fighting has been around the largest cities. More than 10,000 people have been killed.

3. Yemen has been a breeding ground for terrorism

TERROR ATTACKS IN YEMEN

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2010

2015

2018

U.S. AIRSTRIKES IN YEMEN

35

30

25

Obama

Trump

20

15

10

5

0

2010

2015

2018

TERROR ATTACKS IN YEMEN

U.S. AIRSTRIKES IN YEMEN

35

35

30

30

25

25

Obama

Trump

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

5

0

0

2010

2015

2018

2010

2015

2018

Yemen, the ancestral homeland of Osama bin Laden, has been the source of several prominent terrorist attacks against the United States and its allies, including al-Qaeda’s bombing in 2000 of the USS Cole in the harbor at Aden, Yemen. The local al-Qaeda affiliate, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), also was responsible for the attempted Christmas Day 2009 bombing of a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit, and the group asserted responsibility for the 2015 attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. The United States has waged a campaign of drone strikes against the group.

4. Yemen is uniquely positioned within the global economy

North

ETHIOPIA

DJIB.

Djibouti

Hodeida

Houthi control

Taizz

Sanaa

Berbera

Aden

Marib

SAUDI

ARABIA

Gulf

of

Aden

YEMEN

Al Mukalla

SOMALIA

150 MILES

Indian

Ocean

OMAN

Socotra I.

 

(YEMEN)

OMAN

SAUDI ARABIA

Houthi

YEMEN

controlled

Sanaa

Hodeida

Al Mukalla

area

Socotra I.

 

(YEMEN)

Aden

Djibouti

Indian

Ocean

ETHIOPIA

Berbera

SOMALIA

150 MILES

OMAN

SAUDI ARABIA

YEMEN

Izan

Saada

To the

Med. Sea

and Europe

Houthi

Red

Sea

Seiyun

controlled

Marib

Sanaa

Hodeida

Al Mukalla

area

Taizz

To the Indian Ocean,

Asia and the Pacific

Zinjibar

Aden

Socotra I.

 

(YEMEN)

ETHIOPIA

Djibouti

Indian

Ocean

100 MILES

SOMALIA

Berbera

Yemen occupies a strategic position at the mouth of the Red Sea, next to some of the world’s most crucial shipping lanes, and its instability could jeopardize global trade. Oil tankers bound for Europe pass just beyond Yemen’s shores, through the narrow Strait of Mandeb and on to the Suez Canal. Houthi rebels have threatened to choke off this traffic if the Saudi-led coalition challenges their hold on the port of Hodeidah. The rebels also were blamed for a missile attack on a Turkish ship delivering wheat in March.

5. Humanitarian aid is barely keeping the country afloat

Long the poorest country in the Arab world, Yemen has seen its economy deteriorate further since war broke out. Fuel shortages have disrupted the operations of wastewater treatment plants, which in turn gave rise to the devastating cholera outbreak. International relief aid has increased since the start of the conflict, especially from Saudi Arabia and the UAE as they try to counter bad publicity over their conduct of the war.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT PER CAPITA

$50,000

$40,000

United

Arab Emirates

$30,000

$20,000

Saudi

Arabia

$10,000

Iran

Egypt

$0

Yemen

‘00

‘05

‘10

‘15

HUMANITARIAN AID TO YEMEN

U.S.

U.A.E.

U.K.

Other

Saudi

Arabia

$2

billion

$1.76

billion

$1.46

billion

$1.5

billion

$1.02

billion

$1

billion

$885

million

$500

million

2015

2016

2017

2018*

HUMANITARIAN AID TO YEMEN

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT PER CAPITA

Saudi

Arabia

U.S.

U.A.E.

U.K.

Other

$50,000

United

Arab

Emirates

$2

billion

$1.76

billion

$40,000

$1.46

billion

$1.5

billion

$30,000

$1.02

billion

Saudi

Arabia

$1

billion

$885

million

$20,000

$500

million

$10,000

Iran

Egypt

Yemen

$0

‘00

‘05

‘10

‘15

2015

2016

2017

2018*

Long the poorest country in the Arab world, Yemen has seen its economy deteriorate further since war broke out. Fuel shortages have disrupted the operations of wastewater treatment plants, which in turn gave rise to the devastating cholera outbreak. International relief aid has increased since the start of the conflict, especially from Saudi Arabia and the UAE as they try to counter bad publicity over their conduct of the war.

About this story

Houthi control data as of June 4 from Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute; Conflict zone mapping from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED). Shipping data from MarineTraffic.com. Terror attack data from Jane's by IHS Markit terrorism event database; airstrike data from Long War Journal; GDP data from the World Bank; humanitarian data through May 2018 from Financial Tracking Service.

Share

More stories

Despite U.S. warnings, Yemeni forces backed by UAE advance toward crucial port

U.S. official: “We have really advised them to proceed with extreme caution.”

‘I would kill anyone. Even my own brother.’

Beyond the terrible violence, Yemen’s war is seeding divisions that threaten to become permanent.

Missiles fall. But for many Saudis, war in neighboring Yemen is an afterthought.

Saudis are too preoccupied with their own dramas and intrigues to notice the Yemen war.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics