The civil war racking Yemen pits U.S.-backed forces against Iranian-backed elements in an all-out shooting war, and the United States, which has for years conducted counterterrorism operations in Yemen, is expanding its role there.
Yemen’s political and social chaos has fueled the growth of a virulent al-Qaeda affiliate that U.S. officials say has eclipsed its parent organization as a terrorist threat to the United States.
Airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition with logistical and intelligence support from the United States have killed and wounded thousands of civilians, often in indiscriminate attacks, human rights groups say.
Yemen’s humanitarian crisis is considered the worst in the world. With more than 3 million people displaced by war, and with the economy besieged and in ruins, the United Nations says the risk of famine could imperil 22 million people – about three-quarters of the population.
At least 1 million Yemenis have contracted cholera in the largest outbreak of the disease in history and pose a threat of an international epidemic.
Yemen was a storied crossroads of commerce and cultures in ancient times. The Romans called it Felix Arabia, or Happy Arabia. Today, conflict in Yemen is a profound menace to the country’s populace and to others beyond its borders.
1. Most of Yemen’s population is on the brink of famine
The majority of Yemen’s 27.5 million people live within 100 miles of the western coast. Areas east of the town of Ataq are sparsely populated.
POPULATION
FOOD INSECURITY
Crisis
Emergency
100k
250
350
500k
Saada
Sanaa
—Seiyun
—Marib
—Hodeida
—Al Mukalla
—Ataq
Taizz—
200 MILES
—Aden
POPULATION
FOOD INSECURITY
Crisis
Emergency
100k
250k
350k
500k
—Saada
—Seiyun
Sanaa
—Marib
—Hodeida
—Al Mukalla
—Ataq
—Zinjibar
100 MILES
—Aden
Even before the civil war erupted in 2015, Yemen relied heavily on food imports, because water for agriculture is scarce. Since then, an air, land and sea blockade by the Saudi-led coalition has choked off supplies of food, medicine and fuel. Even when supplies make it to the ports, the war has disrupted the road network used for distribution, and food prices have soared beyond the means of many Yemenis.
2. A proxy war is raging
SAUDI
Conflict zone
ARABIA
Less
Heavy
Territorial control
Houthi
Najran
Jizan
Saada
Houthi
YEMEN
Hajjah
controlled
Sanaa
Marib
Hodeida
Dhamar
Zabid
Rida
area
Ibb
Al Bayda
Taizz
Mocha
Lahij
ERITREA
DJIBOUTI
Abha
Conflict zone
Less
Heavy
SAUDI
Territorial control
ARABIA
Houthi
Najran
Jizan
Saada
Houthi
YEMEN
Hajjah
controlled
Sanaa
Marib
Hodeida
Dhamar
Zabid
Rida
area
Ibb
Al Bayda
Taizz
Mocha
Lahij
The civil war escalated in 2015 after Shiite Houthi rebels from the north captured the capital, Sanaa, and ousted the internationally recognized government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The conflict has turned into one of the most ferocious proxy wars in the Middle East, drawing in Iran, which supports the Houthi rebels, and a Sunni Muslim coalition including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, supporting Hadi’s forces. The fiercest fighting has been around the largest cities. More than 10,000 people have been killed.
3. Yemen has been a breeding ground for terrorism
TERROR ATTACKS IN YEMEN
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
2010
2015
2018
U.S. AIRSTRIKES IN YEMEN
35
30
25
Obama
Trump
20
15
10
5
0
2010
2015
2018
TERROR ATTACKS IN YEMEN
U.S. AIRSTRIKES IN YEMEN
35
35
30
30
25
25
Obama
Trump
20
20
15
15
10
10
5
5
0
0
2010
2015
2018
2010
2015
2018
Yemen, the ancestral homeland of Osama bin Laden, has been the source of several prominent terrorist attacks against the United States and its allies, including al-Qaeda’s bombing in 2000 of the USS Cole in the harbor at Aden, Yemen. The local al-Qaeda affiliate, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), also was responsible for the attempted Christmas Day 2009 bombing of a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit, and the group asserted responsibility for the 2015 attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. The United States has waged a campaign of drone strikes against the group.
4. Yemen is uniquely positioned within the global economy
North
ETHIOPIA
DJIB.
Djibouti
Hodeida
Houthi control
Taizz
Sanaa
Berbera
Aden
Marib
SAUDI
ARABIA
Gulf
of
Aden
YEMEN
Al Mukalla
SOMALIA
150 MILES
Indian
Ocean
OMAN
Socotra I.
(YEMEN)
OMAN
SAUDI ARABIA
Houthi
YEMEN
controlled
Sanaa
Hodeida
Al Mukalla
area
Socotra I.
(YEMEN)
Aden
Djibouti
Indian
Ocean
ETHIOPIA
Berbera
SOMALIA
150 MILES
OMAN
SAUDI ARABIA
YEMEN
Izan
Saada
To the
Med. Sea
and Europe
Houthi
Red
Sea
Seiyun
controlled
Marib
Sanaa
Hodeida
Al Mukalla
area
Taizz
To the Indian Ocean,
Asia and the Pacific
Zinjibar
Aden
Socotra I.
(YEMEN)
ETHIOPIA
Djibouti
Indian
Ocean
100 MILES
SOMALIA
Berbera
Yemen occupies a strategic position at the mouth of the Red Sea, next to some of the world’s most crucial shipping lanes, and its instability could jeopardize global trade. Oil tankers bound for Europe pass just beyond Yemen’s shores, through the narrow Strait of Mandeb and on to the Suez Canal. Houthi rebels have threatened to choke off this traffic if the Saudi-led coalition challenges their hold on the port of Hodeidah. The rebels also were blamed for a missile attack on a Turkish ship delivering wheat in March.
5. Humanitarian aid is barely keeping the country afloat
Long the poorest country in the Arab world, Yemen has seen its economy deteriorate further since war broke out. Fuel shortages have disrupted the operations of wastewater treatment plants, which in turn gave rise to the devastating cholera outbreak. International relief aid has increased since the start of the conflict, especially from Saudi Arabia and the UAE as they try to counter bad publicity over their conduct of the war.
GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT PER CAPITA
$50,000
$40,000
United
Arab Emirates
$30,000
$20,000
Saudi
Arabia
$10,000
Iran
Egypt
$0
Yemen
‘00
‘05
‘10
‘15
HUMANITARIAN AID TO YEMEN
U.S.
U.A.E.
U.K.
Other
Saudi
Arabia
$2
billion
$1.76
billion
$1.46
billion
$1.5
billion
$1.02
billion
$1
billion
$885
million
$500
million
2015
2016
2017
2018*
HUMANITARIAN AID TO YEMEN
GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT PER CAPITA
Saudi
Arabia
U.S.
U.A.E.
U.K.
Other
$50,000
United
Arab
Emirates
$2
billion
$1.76
billion
$40,000
$1.46
billion
$1.5
billion
$30,000
$1.02
billion
Saudi
Arabia
$1
billion
$885
million
$20,000
$500
million
$10,000
Iran
Egypt
Yemen
$0
‘00
‘05
‘10
‘15
2015
2016
2017
2018*
About this story
Houthi control data as of June 4 from Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute; Conflict zone mapping from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED). Shipping data from MarineTraffic.com. Terror attack data from Jane's by IHS Markit terrorism event database; airstrike data from Long War Journal; GDP data from the World Bank; humanitarian data through May 2018 from Financial Tracking Service.
