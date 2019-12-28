Photography

The year in American spaceflight

By Jonathan Newton and Christian Davenport | Dec. 28, 2019

The year 2019 was a significant year for American spaceflight, with some key milestones — from Virgin Galactic’s second flight to the edge of space to the test flight of the spacecraft that NASA hopes will see its astronauts fly for the first time from American soil since the Space Shuttle retired in 2011. But there were also a series of setbacks and delays that have pushed those first crewed flight to sometime next year. Through it all, The Washington Post’s Jonathan Newton was embedded with NASA to chronicle the astronauts’ training and had a ringside seat to many of the space agency’s key launches from the storied Florida Space Coast, which has seen a resurgence in recent years.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The United Launch Alliance Vertical Integration Building is seen Aug. 14 at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is launched on a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Chris Ferguson, Boeing director of Starliner Crew and Mission Systems and former NASA astronaut, fist-bumps NASA commercial crew astronaut Suni Williams as Nicole Mann and Bob Behnken prepare for emergency egress system training from the crew access tower at Launch Complex 41 at Kennedy Space Center.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The first NASA commercial crew astronauts who will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon address employees at the SpaceX factory under the first Dragon capsule that went into space and returned to Earth. They are, from left, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, presents Blue Moon, the company's lunar lander, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Workers at Virgin Galactic headquarters prepare the spacecraft Unity for eventual launch.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA Commercial Crew astronauts Victor Glover and Nicole Mann joke around with Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson during a class on putting on the space suit for spacewalks in a mock-up of the International Space Station airlock at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA astronauts train for as long as six hours on a full-size mock-up of the International Space Station that is submerged in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory pool at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Suni Williams floats on her back as safety divers adjust weights that help her achieve neutral buoyancy to practice for spacewalks.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins trains for spacewalks in the Partial Gravity Simulator.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA Commercial crew astronaut Suni Williams is measured in the cockpit equipment integration laboratory by Dave McIntyre, a research and developer for aircrew flight equipment, and NASA suit engineer Kirstyn Johnson before her training session in the human-rated centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is assembled at Kennedy Space Center. The Starliner is designed to carry crews to the International Space Station.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada grabs his gear in the astronaut locker room as he prepares for a night training mission in a T-38 jet at Ellington Field near Houston.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Medical support teams arrive to test the emergency egress system at Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

NASA astronauts and launch technicians practice using the emergency egress system at Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Dave Mackay, chief pilot for Virgin Galactic, in the flight simulator at Virgin Galactic headquarters as the company prepares to fly paying tourists to the edge of space.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson is interviewed in front of the Space Shuttle Atlantis at Kennedy Space Center. He was the commander of the final Space Shuttle mission in 2011 before his retirement from NASA.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The first astronauts who will fly in SpaceX and Boeing spacecraft for the NASA Commercial Crew Program are introduced at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

People line the Indian River to watch the launch of a Delta IV rocket carrying a communications satellite.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The contrail from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is seen as it heads to the International Space Station with 5,900 pounds of supplies.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The Boeing Starliner launch Dec. 20 was flawless, but a later engine failure forced the cancellation of what was to have been its maiden voyage to the International Space Station.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post