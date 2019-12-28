The year 2019 was a significant year for American spaceflight, with some key milestones — from Virgin Galactic’s second flight to the edge of space to the test flight of the spacecraft that NASA hopes will see its astronauts fly for the first time from American soil since the Space Shuttle retired in 2011. But there were also a series of setbacks and delays that have pushed those first crewed flight to sometime next year. Through it all, The Washington Post’s Jonathan Newton was embedded with NASA to chronicle the astronauts’ training and had a ringside seat to many of the space agency’s key launches from the storied Florida Space Coast, which has seen a resurgence in recent years.