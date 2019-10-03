Chinese, Turkish and Russian tariffs are just the latest challenge for Virginia tobacco farmers such as Robert Mills Jr., who farms 100 acres but is considering going down to 60 next year if the trade wars continue. The demand for the two predominant kinds of tobacco leaf — flue-cured and burley, both of which are used almost entirely in cigarette blends — has declined sharply. From 1996 to 2000 alone, the amount of U.S. flue-cured and burley leaf used worldwide dropped by 25 percent. Sales have declined as the world demand for American-grown cigarette tobacco has waned, with other countries able to offer a cheaper product largely because of lower labor costs.