For most workers who experience discrimination, the first step in seeking recourse is filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or state and local partner agencies.
Among these 930,000 closed cases, the most commonly alleged forms of discrimination were retaliation, racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, age discrimination and discrimination related to a disability or other medical condition.
The most frequently alleged types of discrimination
Retaliation*
Racial discrimination
Sex discrimination
Disability or medical
Age
Within these broad categories, some specific allegations were far more likely to receive some form of relief. Cases that alleged discrimination on the basis of cancer received relief a quarter of the time, compared with only 12 percent of cases alleging equal pay discrimination for men.
Cases most likely to receive relief
Cancer
Pregnancy
Religious discrimination against 7th Day Adventists
Cerebral Palsy
Cumulative Trauma Disorder
One reason for the low relief rates is a lack of resources that forces the agency to be more selective in choosing which cases to pursue. Even as the workforce grew and the EEOC took on more responsibilities, its funding and staffing dropped.
Between fiscal years 1980 and 2017, the EEOC’s staffing declined by 39 percent, to 2,082. During that same period, the American workforce increased 50 percent.
Number of American workers for each EEOC staff member, 1980-2017
80k
60k
40k
20k
0
1980
32,000 workers per
EEOC staff member
1990
2000
2017
77,000 workers per
EEOC staff member
2010
About this story
To report this story, the Center for Public Integrity analyzed more than 3.7 million records of alleged discriminatory actions filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and state and local fair employment practices agencies. Each record represents a single discriminatory action. A complainant often will allege that multiple discriminatory actions occurred. Agencies assign the same closure action (i.e., “no cause” finding, legal action taken, etc.) to all allegations that are part of the same case. The data is current as of January 2018 and encompasses complaints filed between Oct. 1, 2009 and Sept. 30, 2017. The code and data behind this story’s analysis is publicly available on GitHub.
Reporting and data analysis by Maryam Jameel and Joe Yerardi. Design and development by Leslie Shapiro.
Maryam Jameel (mjameel@publicintegrity.org) is a Workers Rights Reporter at the Center for Public Integrity.
Joe Yerardi (jyerardi@publicinterity.org) is a data reporter at the Center for Public Integrity.
