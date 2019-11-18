Even with all these strategies, though, it’s not clear reefs can be saved in their current form. The largest corals, which provide reefs with their structure, tend to be pretty slow growing. So programs to actively reintroduce them would face a big hurdle – time – as climate-driven ocean heat waves are forecast to become even more frequent and intense. Still, Drury says we have to at least study the options for intervening. “We’ve got this impending situation that will lead to drastically different looking reefs in the next several decades if nothing happens,” he says.