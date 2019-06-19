Tinder profile: Work hard, play harder. Started from the bottom, now I’m an Oxford man.

I throw killer parties. Maybe you’ve seen them on Instagram (#influencer)? No big deal if not, though. It’s not like I posted them for anyone in particular to see.

I’m so great that if we meet and hit it off, I will literally die for you. Also, it’s fine if you’re already in a relationship. You won’t be for long.

Looking for: A sweet girl who appreciates extravagant gestures and is identical to my ex (but better on the road).